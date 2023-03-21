U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Brand Institute Promotes Alex Apelbaum to Divisional President, Southern Europe & Africa

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MIAMI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Apelbaum, PhD, MBA, to Divisional President, Southern Europe & Africa. Dr. Apelbaum was formerly the President of Brand Institute's office in Basel, Switzerland. During his nine-year tenure with the company, he has overseen hundreds of branding and naming projects for an array of invaluable clients, including, but not limited to, Roche, Novartis, Takeda, General Electric, Nestlé, and Ducati.

Brand Institute, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)
Brand Institute, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)

Commenting on his promotion, Dr. Apelbaum said, "I'm honored to take on this new role within Brand Institute. Regional leadership is critical to fulfilling our promise to give each of our numerous clients local and individualized service. Every client in each of the countries I oversee has distinct and nuanced expectations, so providing customizable and specially tailored services is a task I take very seriously."

Dr. Apelbaum's promotion comes just a few months after Brand Institute celebrated its 20-year anniversary of the company's expansion into Europe. Not only is the continent home to thousands of healthcare and consumer product companies needing the services Brand Institute provides, but it's also a critically important area of the world for pharmaceutical companies in their pursuit of a global brand name for their products.

James L. Dettore, Chairman and CEO of Brand Institute, however, remains undaunted. "Alex has been an instrumental leader at Brand Institute for the past nine years, consistently exceeding his clients' expectations in both responsiveness and service," he said. "We're confident that he'll bring the same level of expertise, leadership, and dedication to his new role and continue to deliver those exceptional results to our clients."

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Contact:
press@brandinstitute.com
www.brandinstitute.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-institute-promotes-alex-apelbaum-to-divisional-president-southern-europe--africa-301776844.html

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.

