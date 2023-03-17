U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

Brand Institute Promotes Kurt Yoon, R.Ph., to Divisional President, Asia

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MIAMI, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the world's #1 naming agency and the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is proud to announce the promotion of Kurt Yoon, R.Ph., to Divisional President, Asia. In his new role, Mr. Yoon will be responsible for managing client services across a significantly expanded region, including the rapidly growing pharmaceutical market in China.

Brand Institute, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)
Brand Institute, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.)

Mr. Yoon brings extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to his new position, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Brand Institute's office in Seoul, Korea. During his time at Brand Institute, Mr. Yoon has led numerous successful branding and naming projects for pharmaceutical and healthcare clients that include Samsung Bioepis, Celltrion, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals, and Henlius.

Commenting on his promotion and the opportunity that lies ahead, Mr. Yoon noted, "China has emerged as a major player in the biopharmaceutical industry, with the government investing heavily in research and development. It is pivotal that Brand Institute be available to provide Chinese and other clients in Asia with our much-needed services. Navigating the global regulatory environment can be very challenging, as can the development of regional or global brands that are trademarkable and commercially appealing."

"Overall, the biopharmaceutical industry in Asia is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for innovative medicines," said James L. Dettore, the Chairman and CEO of Brand Institute. "Kurt's success in this region makes him an ideal candidate to take on this expanded role."

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Contact:
press@brandinstitute.com
www.brandinstitute.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-institute-promotes-kurt-yoon-rph-to-divisional-president-asia-301773271.html

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.

