U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.75
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,516.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,271.00
    +49.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,024.10
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.90
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.40
    -7.30 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    21.82
    -2.44 (-10.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2860
    -0.4020 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,383.89
    +1,341.11 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.63
    +28.99 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,145.25
    +301.76 (+1.12%)
     

Brand-New Laifen Swift Hair Dryer On Sale Soon

·2 min read

HONG KONG, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laifen ("the Company"), an emerging Chinese personal care brand will officially release its high-speed brushless motor hair dryer - Laifen Swift on Amazon and Laifentech.com by April 30th, with 100 special limited edition red units available in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Laifen Swift was launched via Indiegogo on February 20th, equipped with industry-leading technology, including an unrivaled 110,000 RPM brushless motor that generates powerful 22m/s airflow, 200 million negative ions, four smart temperature settings, and a hot and cool air circulation function.

https://laifentech.com
https://laifentech.com

"In the past, the smartphone revolution brought everyone a colorful, fast, convenient, and higher-quality life. Today, the same revolution is taking place in the field of personal care, and Laifen is one such revolutionary," Hongxin Ye, CEO of Laifen remarked in reference to the launch of the Laifen Swift. "We are driven by a vision to bring new experiences to our customers, with each product proving a complete upgrade to traditional products of the same kind."

The Laifen Swift uses innovative technology to solve general hair problems largely ignored by consumers. The powerful 110,000 RPM brushless motor with advanced internal aerodynamics creates a high degree of air pressure through the "Kanda effect" to produce strong airflow of up to 22m/s to smoothen hair. Also, the built-in high-precision temperature sensor and microprocessor achieve real-time calibration of air temperature up to 100 times per second to ensure the air outlet temperature does not exceed 176℉ and scalp temperature is controlled at about 122℉, effectively avoiding the risk of scalding.

With a built-in tri-color light ring, the Laifen Swift makes temperature changes more intuitive. Aimed at solving hair quality issues for users, the device contains 200 million highly-concentrated negative ions that neutralize static electricity and smooth out frizz. Compared to traditional hair dryers.The Laifen Swift adopts various noise reduction technologies to bring noise levels down to 59dB.

The series comes in four color styles with a magnetic suction nozzle for quick styling for only $159.

For more information, please visit Laifen page.

About Laifen

Founded in 2019, Laifen is located in Hong Kong, China, and its founder, Hongxin Ye, is committed to promoting the popularity of high-speed hair dryers and bringing cutting-edge technology into the lives of the masses. With rich experience dealing with motor technology and structural innovation, Laifen has 26 patents, passed hundreds of professional tests, and has been granted patents in the US and EU.

Media Contact:

Carlin Duan
marketing@laifentech.com
+86 755 8666 5249

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-new-laifen-swift-hair-dryer-on-sale-soon-301525489.html

SOURCE Laifen

Recommended Stories

  • Monetary Policy 'Behind the Curve' Globally, PineBridge Says

    Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, discusses policies of global central banks, the implications for financial markets, and the opportunities he sees. He speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • 5 adorable Easter crafts kids will love

    If you’re looking to get in the Easter spirit with activities beyond dyeing eggs, here are 5 fun crafts the whole family can “hoppily” enjoy!

  • ARCM Hedge Fund Gains 19% After Move to Distressed Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Alp Ercil’s $3.5 billion Asia Research & Capital Management scored double-digit gains at its latest hedge fund last quarter, a year after pivoting toward distressed equities in base metals and energy amid the transition to cleaner fuels. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and

  • China museum chief fences cultural relics from NFTs

    China’s top government agency that oversees the development of museums has called on cultural institutions to hit the brakes when it comes to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: China’s industry lobbies join NFT bashing chorus Fast facts The National Cultural Heritage Administration Tuesday held a nationwide online symposium in Beijing on digital collectibles and […]

  • White House Stands by Biden Calling Ukraine War 'Genocide'

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stands by the President's use of the word "genocide" when describing what is happening on the ground in Ukraine. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia's actions in Ukraine a "genocide" for the first time, saying "Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Psaki spoke during a news briefing.

  • China's anti-corruption watchdog involved in probe of Jack Ma's Ant - Bloomberg News

    The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) was seeking to understand the influence of Ma's fintech empire and the extent of its transactions with state banks and enterprises, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters, while CCDI could not be immediately reached.

  • Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday

    Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it? In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users. One is Zoom IQ for Sales, an add-on for the company's base online video conferencing service that in its words "turns customer interactions into meaningful and actionable insights, helping teams across marketing, sales, and competitive intelligence improve crucial interactions with customers."

  • Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money

    The chip giant has started making a play in a lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia and AMD.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: P

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280

    Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million last week.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • Microsoft Gets Antitrust Complaints From Aruba, Danish Firms Over Cloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian cloud provider Aruba SpA and a group of cloud providers in Denmark are part of a high-profile complaint made against Microsoft Corp. to the European Union’s antitrust watchdog.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Meet the Zoox robotaxi alongside co-founder Jesse Levinson at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

    In the 18 months since the Zoox robotaxi made its virtual debut, the custom-built vehicle has been largely under wraps. Co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson will introduce the Zoox robotaxi for its first IRL public appearance on our main stage. The debut, which will include an interview with Levinson, will finally give the audience an up close view at what the company built — and maybe reveal what its future holds.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? 2022 Guidance Soothes Worries Amid Buyback Hopes

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple MacBook Shipments Delayed as China’s Lockdowns Slow Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shoppers are facing longer wait times for the company’s flagship MacBook Pro laptops, a sign that Covid-19 lockdowns in China may be contributing to delays. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead

  • Terra's Anchor Protocol to Launch on Polkadot DeFi Hub Acala

    A month after launching on Avalanche, Anchor continues its expansion onto new base layers.

  • Meta will take a 48 percent cut from sales in Horizon Worlds

    Meta has confirmed it will take a nearly 48 percent share of all virtual product sales in Horizon Worlds.