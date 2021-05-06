Brand Licensing Software Leader Flowhaven Bolsters North America Sales Team with Strategic Hires

Entertainment industry veterans from Electronic Arts, Disney and Lucasfilm join the team to expand footprint in the U.S. and Canada

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhaven , the industry's leading Licensing Relationship Management platform (LRM), today announced it has strengthened its U.S. sales team with new leadership hires. Adam Christensen has joined the company as U.S. Sales Director, and Chris Davlin and Rebecca Dennis as U.S. Sales Managers. These new additions will report directly to Jessica Trinca, U.S. General Manager.

The addition of these positions is the latest in a series of organizational developments to sustain the company's accelerated growth. Flowhaven had a record-breaking first quarter in 2021 with a number of customer acquisitions across new verticals including universities, record labels and more. In the last year, Flowhaven raised $16M in funding led by Sapphire Sport, and more than doubled its team in Helsinki, Finland, Los Angeles and London. The company also has plans to open offices this year in New York, Berlin and Tokyo to support customers locally.

"Hiring the best and brightest leaders has always been core to our company's success—and Adam, Chris, and Rebecca are the perfect example," said Kalle Torma, Flowhaven. "Not only do they have proven expertise leading teams at companies like Electronic Arts, Disney, and Lucasfilm; they also embody Flowhaven's values of collaboration, community and trust. Their contributions will be key for us as we continue to innovate and expand globally."

Adam Christensen brings more than 15 years of sales and operations experience to Flowhaven. As U.S. Sales Director, he will be responsible for the company's national sales strategy and execution. Most recently, he served as Director of Alliances and Partner Sales at Claravine, where he led the company's strategic channel efforts. Previously, he was Senior Licensing Business Development Manager at Electronic Arts managing the company's strategic brand licensing initiatives. There, Christensen closed seven-figure partnerships with household brands such as Walmart, Toys-R-Us, Barnes & Noble, GameStop, Target, Liverpool and many more. Previous roles included Disney Interactive, among others.

As U.S. Sales Manager, Rebecca Dennis will be responsible for scaling revenue operations across the Western United States. Prior to joining Flowhaven, she held several positions at Global Licensing Group, a division of Informa, with a focus on Licensing Global Magazine. She also worked on the company's Licensing Expo and Brand Licensing Europe events. Prior to joining Flowhaven, Rebecca spent nearly a decade in sales and revenue operations positions within the fashion industry.

Chris Davlin joins Flowhaven as U.S. Sales Manager and will oversee the brand's continued growth across the Eastern United States, with a focus on New York City where Flowhaven plans to open offices by end of year. Her responsibilities will include synergizing the company's sales efforts with centralized marketing support to deliver curated content to experts in the licensing space. Previously, Chris held a number of sales roles at such companies as Hint, and ran her own licensing and business development consultancy. She also held licensing roles at prominent brands, including Lucasfilm for Disney Consumer Products, where she acted as Project Manager for Star Wars Day 2014. There, she successfully executed Maythe4th campaign, performed all preparation for Disney Consumer Products division, and doubled Star Wars Day social media presence by exceeding 2.1B impressions and 1.1M global posts.

ABOUT FLOWHAVEN

Flowhaven is the leading brand Licensing Management Platform (LRM). Flowhaven enables licensing professionals to automate every phase of the brand licensing workflow process within a single solution, including planning and strategy, account and agreement management, content distribution, design approvals, royalty reporting and more. Flowhaven is modernizing the brand licensing process for such household brands as Sanrio SEA, Nintendo, Games Workshop, and Crunchyroll.

Flowhaven has offices in London, Los Angeles and Helsinki, and is backed by prominent venture capital firms Sapphire Sport, Global Founders Capital and Icebreaker.vc. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowhaven.com/

