U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,596.25
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,718.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.50
    -30.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,354.50
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3650
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9320
    -0.0660 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,154.15
    +1,250.96 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.89
    +35.38 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,524.77
    -122.31 (-0.41%)
     

Brand Licensing Software Leader Strengthens Exec Team to Conquer Next $1 Trillion Industry

·3 min read

Flowhaven's rapid growth prompts hires from Amazon, Atlassian, Espagon, and Zalando.

HELSINKI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhaven, the leading Licensing Relationship Management platform (LRM) has strengthened its global leadership team with four strategic hires as the company continues its growth trajectory. Adam Rubin has joined the company as Vice President of Revenue, Tomi Heinonen as Vice President of Engineering; Alex Jones as User Experience Director and Jourdan Strain as Marketing Director. These new additions will report directly to Kalle Törmä, Chief Executive Officer.

Flowhaven's rapid growth prompts team additions from Amazon, Atlassian, Espagon, and Zalando.

The hires come on the heels of a series of organizational developments that have accelerated the company's growth. Flowhaven has had a record-setting year, acquiring customers across new industries including universities, record labels, and more. In the last year, Flowhaven raised $16M in funding led by Sapphire Sport and more than doubled its teams in Helsinki, Los Angeles, and London.

Adam Rubin brings over a decade of sales and growth experience to Flowhaven. As Vice President of Revenue, he will oversee the company's global sales strategy and execution. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at Epsagon where he grew its revenue teams, laying the foundation for the company's $500M acquisition by Cisco. Other posts include Director of Sales at Sisense, where he helped the company grow its sales operations to double-digit millions, supporting over $100M ARR; and ZocDoc, where he oversaw revenue growth.

As Vice President of Engineering, Tomi Heinonen will lead Flowhaven's innovative development team while driving product standards to new heights. Before Flowhaven, Tomi brought his engineering brainpower to e-commerce giant, Zalando, where he oversaw third party integrations to the company's fashion platform. He also held various leadership roles at Ekahau, where he built and maintained high-performing Wi-Fi networks for clients including Google, IBM, Verizon, and Microsoft and Tapp Commerce where he designed a transformative technology stack for high-volume transaction processing.

Alexandra Jones joins Flowhaven as Director of User Experience and will oversee the product's visual and creative elements to make the user experience as enjoyable as possible. Before Flowhaven, Alex served as a Senior User Experience Designer at Atlassian and led product design at Saatchi & Saatchi, J. Walter Thompson, and BBH London delivering world-class UX across a portfolio including Google, Audi, and British Airways. Gabriel Johnston will support Alexandra as UX Research Lead. Gabe's most recent stops include Senior UX Researcher at Amazon; User Experience Researcher at Google; and Design Researcher at Microsoft.

As Marketing Director, Jourdan Strain will steer lead generation activities and help position Flowhaven as a globally recognized, premium product brand. Jourdan is passionate about creating iconic brands that bring humanity and personality into the technology space. Prior to Flowhaven, Jourdan helped evolve brand and content strategy at BrainStorm, Inc. (a leading Microsoft training partner) as the company grew 10x in size and acquired customers like PepsiCo, Clorox, and ThermoFisher Scientific.

Flowhaven also recently unveiled a new partnership with children's entertainment giant, Zag Entertainment and added Warner Music Group to its growing list of clients.

ABOUT FLOWHAVEN
Flowhaven is the leading Brand Licensing Relationship Management Platform (LRM). Flowhaven helps professionals to automate every phase of the brand licensing workflow process within a single solution, including planning and strategy, account and agreement management, content distribution, design approvals, royalty reporting, and more. Flowhaven is modernizing the brand licensing process for such household brands as Sanrio SEA, Nintendo, Games Workshop, and Crunchyroll.

Flowhaven has offices in Helsinki, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo and is backed by prominent venture capital firms Sapphire Sport, Global Founders Capital, and Icebreaker.vc.

CONTACT: Jourdan Strain, jourdan.strain@flowhaven.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-licensing-software-leader-strengthens-exec-team-to-conquer-next-1-trillion-industry-301413624.html

SOURCE Flowhaven

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Ocugen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?

    This year has been a bumpy ride for Ocugen (OCGN) investors, yet rewarding for those who were able to stomach the volatility. While shares have almost doubled over the past month, the year-to-date performance shows a 664% share haul. Ocugen’s success has been based on its seemingly improbable transformation from a company focused on eye diseases to one chasing the opportunities presented by Covid-19; the biotech holds the US rights for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by India-bas

  • Zillow stock dives after analyst highlights two-thirds of homes bought are underwater

    Shares of Zillow Group Inc. took a dive Monday, after KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted how most of the homes the real estate services company purchased, with an aim to flip them, were now worth less than what they paid for them.

  • Zillow Stock Falls Further After Report It Plans to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion

    Zillow Offers aims to sell 7,000 homes for $2.8 billion, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • Is Ford's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 97.8%. But after nearly doubling in share price this year, investors may be wondering if there’s any value left in Ford stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is at about 29, nearly double its long-term average of 15.9. Ford’s

  • Lucid Group Is an Investment, Not a Trade, and Will Seriously Challenge Tesla

    Lucid is probably technologically superior to Tesla, with smaller, more efficient, more powerful battery packs with a greater range.

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Elon Musk Is Now Three Times Richer Than Warren Buffett

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s latest rally has blasted co-founder Elon Musk’s wealth past a new milestone: It now eclipses famed investor Warren Buffett’s fortune by a factor of three. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismMusk’s net worth rose by $24 b

  • 11 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Covid vaccine and pill stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Covid Vaccine and Pill Stocks To Invest In. In late 2020, as the results from trials of COVID-19 vaccines poured in, it […]

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • Zillow Seeks to Sell 7,000 Homes for $2.8 Billion After Flipping Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is looking to sell about 7,000 homes as it seeks to recover from a fumble in its high-tech home-flipping business.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company is seeking roughly $2.8 billion for the houses, which

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Races To Record High

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Why This General Electric Analyst Is Targeting $6.5B In Free Cash Flow In 2022

    General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) failed to wow the market when it reported third-quarter earnings numbers, but one analyst said Monday that he's optimistic that the industrial giant’s free cash flow recovery will really start to gain steam in 2022. The GE Analyst: Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin reiterated a Buy rating on GE with a $128 price target. Related Link: Is General Electric's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued? The GE Takeaways: In his new note, Obin updated his free cash flow fore

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.