A brand New Moco Museum is born in El Born Barcelona

·2 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moco Museum will open its doors on 16 October 2021 in a 16th century Palace in the city centre.

Moco Masters: Julian Opie, Harland Miller, David LaChapelle (PRNewsfoto/Moco Museum)
Moco Masters: Julian Opie, Harland Miller, David LaChapelle (PRNewsfoto/Moco Museum)

The Modern Contemporary (Moco) Museum repeats its inclusive museum model in Barcelona, Spain. On 16 October 2021, Moco Museum Barcelona opens its doors to the public, marking a new chapter for the independent museum.

Modern & Contemporary Art

Following its success in Amsterdam, Moco echoes its commitment to exhibiting iconic works by internationally renowned artists and rising stars. Moco Amsterdam first opened its doors in April 2016. Today, Moco Museum Amsterdam has welcomed nearly 2 million visitors from over 120 different nations. For many visitors, Moco is an entry point into the world of art. We are proud to welcome a broadly young audience who visit us and fall in love with art for the very first time.

On view

Moco Barcelona has artworks from Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Banksy, Salvador Dalí, Damien Hirst, Keith Haring, KAWS, Hayden Kays, Yayoi Kusama, David LaChapelle, Takashi Murakami, & More! Digital experiential immersive art from teamLab, Les Fantômes, and Studio Irma.

*Special Exhibitions:

  • Esplendor de la Noche by Guillermo Lorca: Moco presents the first European solo show from the contemporary Chilean artist in a show that mixes magic and realism. Curated by Simon de Pury, legendary auctioneer, art dealer and one of the leading figures in the art world.

  • TeamLab: Digital Immersive Art

  • Europe's first dedicated exhibition space to the NFT phenomenon.

Moco Museum Barcelona

Located at c / Montcada 25 in Barcelona. Moco Museum takes over the space of Palacio Cervelló, formerly the private residence of the noble Cervelló family until the 18th Century. From the Middle Ages to the 20th Century, aristocrats, merchants, and royals have held onto this historical site. With the utmost respect for the existing building, Studio Pulsen (www.pulsen.es) recovered the original essence of Palacio Cervelló - adapting to the needs of Moco Museum to create a great modern and contemporary space.

This space takeover reflects Moco's first initiative, when it took over the space of Villa Alsberg (b. 1904) in Amsterdam - a building historically reserved for the privileged elite. Once again, Moco Museum changes the energy of an exclusive space to welcome all. However, Amsterdam has become too small to manifest all of our wildest dreams, and our exhibition space is limited. There is so much more art we want to share and so many more stories to tell.

"We represent the voice of the street and we trust in art as the amazing vehicle to help get us there." - Kim & Lionel Logchies, founders of Moco Museum

Click for 'museum impression'

www.mocomuseum.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1655845/Moco_Museum.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-brand-new-moco-museum-is-born-in-el-born-barcelona-301396268.html

SOURCE Moco Museum

