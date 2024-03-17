Brand Name Items That Are Cheaper To Buy at Kohl’s

JillianCain / iStock/Getty Images

Kohl’s isn’t necessarily a cheap place to shop, but you can still find lower prices on certain items. This is especially true of certain higher-end or name-brand goods, like KitchenAid or Nike. And if you keep an eye out for any active deals or sales, you could end up saving even more than you expected.

Here are some of the top brand name items that are less expensive to buy at Kohl’s.

Ninja Blender

From blenders and juicers to cookware and air fryers, Ninja is a very recognizable brand that’s available at Kohl’s. Although Ninja is often priced high, you might be able to score some deals at Kohl’s, especially compared to other stores.

For example, the Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ currently costs $120 at Kohl’s. Meanwhile, at Walmart, it costs nearly $150.

KitchenAid Mixer

KitchenAid offers a variety of small kitchen appliances and gadgets, including food choppers, standing mixers, coffee machines and cooking utensils. It’s also a well-established household name that at times can be cheaper at Kohl’s.

At Kohl’s, you can get the KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer for $449 — or less when it goes on sale. This is on par with what you’d find at places like Walmart or on KitchenAid’s official website. However, it’s cheaper by about $30 than what you’d pay at Macy’s for the same product.

Levi’s Jeans

When it comes to jeans — jean jackets, jean shorts, kids’ jeans, etc. — it’s hard to go wrong with Levi’s. But if you’re trying to save a little money, you might want to check out Kohl’s to see what they’ve got on sale. Sometimes you can find some nice discounts compared to other stores.

Right now, Kohl’s is having a storewide sale on Levi’s products. Many of these items are $15 to $20 lower than their usual price. A pair of Women’s Levi’s Classic Bootcut Jeans cost $42 compared to its original price of $60.

You can easily spend that same amount at Amazon, Belk, Macy’s and similar stores. But when you take into consideration Kohl’s deals, you could end up saving money.

Lego Toys

Lego is another of those recognizable brands and a must-have for anyone with kids — or for those with a bit of nostalgia.

At Kohl’s, you can find a wide range of Lego products. This includes large and small sets. Like everything else, these items sometimes go on sale, making them a good deal.

For example, the LEGO City Burger Truck Toy Building Set costs $15.99 at Kohl’s. This same set is about $20 at Walmart.

Nike Shoes

Nike is a popular athletic footwear and clothing brand. Like other national brands, Nike items can also come with a hefty price tag, depending on where you shop.

If you’re in the market for some new Nike products, check out Kohl’s selection. Right now, for example, you can get Nike Court Vision Next Nature Men’s Low-Top Shoes on sale for $49. They usually cost $70 at Kohl’s when not on sale, not to mention the $90 you’d have to spend on them at DSW.

Nerf Toys

Kohl’s sells a variety of Nerf toys, including individual blasters and starter sets. If you’re looking for a little family fun and want to get some reliable toys, check out their selection.

For example, the Nerf Elite Jr. Ultimate Starter Set originally costs $20 but is currently on sale for $16. This is similar to what you’d find at Target, but about $4 cheaper than what’s currently available at Walmart.

Fitbit Tracker

In the market for a new fitness tracker? Check out Kohl’s Fitbit Charge 6 Premium Fitness & Health Tracker. It costs $160 at Kohl’s.

It’s not currently on sale, so its price is about on par with what you’d pay at other stores. However, you can earn up to 5% rewards if you purchase it at Kohl’s, meaning you’ll get an indirect discount. You might also be able to apply up to $30 in Kohl’s cash if you buy it later this month.

T-Fal Essentials

Like KitchenAid, T-Fal Essentials is another brand name you’ll often find cheaper at Kohl’s. Right now, the T-Fal Essentials 10-pc. Nonstick Cookware Set is on sale for $72 at Kohl’s. The original list price is $99.99. A similar set at Wayfair costs $149 — that’s nearly twice as much.

Save More at Kohl’s

Looking to save a bit more money at Kohl’s? Here are some strategies:

Get on the email list. Signing up will get you 15% off your next purchase. It’ll also notify you whenever new sales come up.

Earn 5% cash back. Kohl’s has a rewards program, the Yes2You Rewards. The program lets you earn up to 5% cash back — in the form of Kohl’s Cash — on eligible purchases. You can use this on future Kohl’s purchases.

Use promo codes and coupons. You can use up to four coupons whenever checking out at Kohl’s, so take advantage of any additional savings. When shopping online, check for promo codes to score further discounts.

Use Kohl’s Cash. Certain purchases are eligible for Kohl’s Cash, though only during specific times of the month. With Kohl’s Cash, you can save money on your next purchase when shopping online or in the store.

Get the Kohl’s card. You can get up to 35% off your first purchase using the Kohl’s card. You might also be eligible for special discounts or free shipping. Be sure to pay off your balance every month to avoid interest fees.

