U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.12
    +98.09 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,084.48
    +873.63 (+2.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,663.46
    +246.37 (+2.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,724.55
    +36.79 (+2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    +1.75 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.80
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.80
    -0.14 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0069 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1316
    +0.0217 (+1.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2000
    +0.3390 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,353.82
    +195.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.74
    +4.21 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

Brand Safety Week Announces its Inaugural DE&I Summit @BrandSafetyWeek Activation on November 1st in New York City

·4 min read

The Half-Day Event Will Be Led by an A-List Roster of Diversity Pioneers

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The creators and partners of Brand Safety Summit and the expanded Brand Safety Week, part of 614 Group's series of international leadership events for global brand, agency and technology executives, today announced its first-ever DE&I Summit @BrandSafetyWeek event. The half-day event will take place on November 1st from 1 - 5 p.m. at NeueHouse Madison Square, 110 East 25th St., NY, New York bringing together DE&I pioneers from across the industry to lead candid conversations about the true statue of diversity, equity, and inclusion in relation to brand safety and brand suitability and what's happening now to foster a more inclusive and brand suitable future. The goal of the event is to give space to a diverse range of voices and fuel the meaningful dialogue and next steps needed to drive meaningful change.

614 Group Brand Safety Summit Logo
614 Group Brand Safety Summit Logo

Brand Safety Summit leaned on a diverse roster of DE&I pioneers and partners to develop the agenda and programming for DE&I Summit @BrandSafetyWeek, including: Brand Advance, BRIDGE, Group Black, GroupM and The Once and for All Coalition powered by Publicis Media.

"It is thrilling to see a day at Brand Safety Week dedicated to DE&I - a critically important factor of 'Media Responsibility,' as marketers think about a more comprehensive approach to their Brand Safety practices," said Louis Jones, BSO in Residence, The Brand Safety Institute & BRIDGE Founding Board Member.

As a result of their collective efforts, the program will connect a powerful community of advertisers, media buyers, tech leaders and C-Suite executives to foster discussions centered on the biggest DE&I challenges, opportunities and best practices. Recognizing that diversity, equity and inclusion are fundamental growth drivers across all businesses, the curated event will offer a combination of live presentations, Q&A sessions and panel discussions, as well as networking activities. The event utilizes and expands on Brand Safety Summit's established platforms.

"You can imagine how important conversations around DE&I are when pursuing our mission of creating a more equitable media landscape," said Kerel Cooper, President of Advertising, Group Black. "Through these conversations at Brand Safety Week, we hope that all who attend will join us in changing the way they buy and market."

Featured Speakers to include:

  • Sarah Bakai - Head of Safety and Integrity Solutions Marketing | Global Business Marketing, Meta

  • Kerel Cooper - President of Advertising, Group Black

  • Sheryl Daija - Founder & CEO, BRIDGE

  • Gonzalo Del Fa - President, GroupM Multicultural

  • Reema Elghossain - Creative Planning, Global Diversity & Inclusion Lead, Netflix

  • Lashawnda Goffin - CEO, Colossus SSP

  • Louis Jones - BSO in Residence, The Brand Safety Institute & BRIDGE Founding Board Member

  • Chris Kenna - CEO, Brand Advance

  • Betsy McLeod - Sr. Marketing Manager, Expat Media (H&R Block)

  • Josh Ott - Head of Revenue, The Shade Room

  • Chris Murphy - SVP, Business Development, Zefr

  • LaToya Shambo - Founder & CEO, Black Girl Digital

  • Devinn Tafaro - Director, Global Media Operations & Partnerships, Meta

  • Arnetta Whiteside - SVP, Inclusive Media Research, Strategy & Knowledge Management, Publicis

  • Emile Khader - SVP, Marketing Strategy, Condé Nast

The event's theme is Communication, Commitments, and Biased Data Usage. Content highlights will be shared in the coming weeks. DE&I Summit @BrandSafetyWeek will build on the success of the organization's international Brand Safety Summit Series, a leading gathering of global professionals since 2014.

"We have always prided ourselves on having conversations that provide deep dives by the topics' experts into the content areas we cover, and the conversation about diversity, equity, and inclusion is no different," said Rob Rasko, President, Brand Safety Summit. "With DE&I Summit @BrandSafetyWeek, we are proud to be handing the stage over to our partners to program."

Follow #BrandSafetyWeek for news before and during the event.

About the Brand Safety Summit Series

Since its inception in 2014, the Brand Safety Summit, produced by the 614 Group, has become a critical date on media leaders' annual calendars. It has established its primacy in the areas of thought leadership and practical executions, as it has been headlined by the world's authorities from brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, and technology. In 2021, the Summit expanded to Brand Safety Week powered by partnerships with WFA's GARM and The Brand Safety Institute. They have come together to help make digital advertising the safest and most trusted medium for brands and consumers.

The founders of DE&I Summit @BrandSafetyWeek are excited about adding additional committed partners that will help grow both this inaugural, and future DE&I events.

Media Contact:

Linzy Mejia, Purpose Worldwide for Brand Safety Summit, linzy@purposenorthamerica.com, 847-217-1340

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-safety-week-announces-its-inaugural-dei-summit-brandsafetyweek-activation-on-november-1st-in-new-york-city-301649005.html

SOURCE The 614 Group

Recommended Stories

  • TD creates COO role, fills it with familiar face amid First Horizon deal

    If and when the First Horizon deal closes, TD would move from No. 8 to No. 6 on the list of the largest U.S. banks.

  • Alex Jones Is ‘Basically Broke for the Rest of His Life’ After Sandy Hook Verdict, Says Former U.S. Attorney

    Right-wing conspiracy figure Alex Jones’ company has already filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear how much of the staggering $965 million verdict reached Tuesday he’ll actually wind up paying to the 15 plaintiffs in the defamation case about his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Jones plans to appeal the massive […]

  • 3M Earns Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Should You Use the Social Security Bridge Strategy?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare

    Healthcare is one of the biggest expenses for many Americans, especially those who are retired. While retirees who've reached age 65 are able to use Medicare, people waiting for that age are reliant on either paying for personal insurance or, … Continue reading → The post Employers Are Looking at New Options for Early Retiree Healthcare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The number of baby boomers and Generation X who plan to work past age 70—or forever—is stunning

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies

    When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar. The investment proposal was soon shelved, a source in the ministry and a business leader told Reuters. Annoyed they hadn't been sufficiently consulted on proposals to make business with China less attractive that could have big repercussions for German firms, senior business leaders later pushed back in a meeting with Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

  • Netflix Confirms Ad Tier to Launch in November, Reveals Pricing for Cheaper Basic Plan

    After years of Netflix execs spurning the idea of serving up commercials to viewers, the streaming giant is flipping the switch on its first cheaper, ad-supported plan next month. Netflix Basic With Ads will launch in the U.S. on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. PT, priced at $6.99 per month, the company announced. The cheaper […]

  • Oil prices tally their first gain in 4 sessions, buoyed by a drop in U.S. distillate supplies

    Oil futures end higher Thursday for the first time in four sessions, finding support following expectations of tight winter heating-fuel supplies in the wake of a nearly five million-barrel weekly drop in U.S. distillate inventories.

  • Oil Rises on Bullish Supply Cues as Markets Mull Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data.Most Read from BloombergCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeS&P Extends Gains in Wild Ride After CPI Data Rout: Markets WrapIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing Mark

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • JPMorgan CEO Dimon says inflation hasn’t dampened consumer spending yet but give it time

    Dimon says consumers remains strong for now but could feel the burden of inflation next year, as the Fed continues hiking rates

  • Russian copper builds up in LME warehouses -sources

    Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine, in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", but so far there are no restrictions on its metals. Despite this, several industry sources have told Reuters that some consumers have been rejecting Russian copper, which is being delivered to warehouses connected to the LME, effectively a market of last resort for producers and consumers.

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesApplied Materials

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch Even Amid Industry Challenges

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are battling strict government regulations as well as commodity cost inflation. However, focus on low-risk products bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Turning Point Brands (TPB) and 22nd Century Group (XXII).