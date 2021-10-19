U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

Brand Storytelling Announces Official Film Slate To Be Featured In Brand Storytelling Theater Showcase In Park City, Utah

·3 min read

Brand Storytelling Shines Light on Brand-Funded Filmmaking, Inviting 21 Companies to Screen Films at Brand Storytelling 2022, a Sanctioned Event of Sundance Film Festival

DANA POINT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Storytelling today announced its official film slate for the inaugural Brand Storytelling Theater showcase in Park City, Utah, January 19-22, 2022. Brand Storytelling conducted an open call for brand-funded film submissions to be featured during Brand Storytelling 2022, a sanctioned event of Sundance Film Festival. The selection committee, composed of 16 brands, agencies and directors, reviewed submissions ranging from full-length feature films and documentaries to short films and episodic programs. After careful review, the selection committee extended an invitation to 21 companies to screen in the Brand Storytelling Theater showcase.

Brand Storytelling
Brand Storytelling

Brand Storytelling Shines Light on Brand-Funded Filmmaking

"It's time to shine a light on brand-funded content that aims to stop interrupting the user experience and focuses on being the entertainment that people seek," said Rick Parkhill, Director and Co-Founder of Brand Storytelling. "Our community of brands, directors, agencies, content studios and platforms have an opportunity to inspire, educate and create opportunities for the next generation of storytellers. That is why Brand Storytelling exists, to celebrate and foster this work."

With television audiences' changing viewing behaviors and the increase in streaming entertainment consumption, today's brands are rethinking the traditional media landscape and how they connect with their customers. Brand Storytelling recognizes brands' innovative and unique approaches to storytelling that reflect brand values, empathy and purpose.

"Brands and their partners are producing stories that are pushing our industry forward," said Marc Battaglia, Co-Founder of Story + Strategy and Brand Storytelling Theater Selection Committee Chair. "Brand Storytelling provides a platform to celebrate and share the best in brand-funded filmmaking."

Brands invited to screen at Brand Storytelling 2022 include:

  • 3M

  • Aflac

  • Apple

  • Brooks Running

  • Burton

  • Hawaiian Airlines

  • HP

  • Icelantic

  • Keen

  • KitchenAid

  • Kuhl

  • Lahouts

  • Merrel

  • Nike

  • Pepsi

  • Prana

  • Procter & Gamble/Old Spice

  • Redbull

  • Sephora

  • The North Face

  • United States Postal Service

Brand Storytelling 2022 will bring together industry thought leaders across various business sectors, including award-winning directors, agencies, content studios and platforms. Due to limited space, in-person attendance is by invitation-only. However, representatives from any industry who are eager to learn how today's top brands, directors and agencies reformulate the media and advertising landscape through brand storytelling can join the conversation virtually.

Secure a limited pass today by visiting Brand Storytelling and:

  • Receive limited-time early-bird pricing

  • Gain access to in-person and virtual attendees via the Brand Storytelling mobile app

  • Participate in live film screenings and Q&A sessions

  • Enjoy informative case study presentations

ABOUT BRAND STORYTELLING
Brand Storytelling is a privately-owned organization with the mission to support, educate and inspire brand-funded content. Based in Dana Point, California, Brand Storytelling hosts bi-annual events focused on bringing together a community of brands, directors, agencies, content studios and platforms to celebrate innovative content approaches and inspire the next generation of brand storytellers. Visit BrandStorytelling.tv to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-storytelling-announces-official-film-slate-to-be-featured-in-brand-storytelling-theater-showcase-in-park-city-utah-301403324.html

SOURCE Brand Storytelling

