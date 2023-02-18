U.S. markets closed

Brand Strategy Firm Founder, Professor and Speaker Sasha Strauss to Keynote UnitedAg 43rd Annual Conference,” Building Communities”, March 6-7 in Anaheim, California

UnitedAg
·3 min read

Top Agricultural industry leaders from California and Arizona are set to attend the UnitedAg Annual Conference at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Building Communities - UnitedAg 43rd Annual Conference

We are happy to introduce our guest speakers for the 43rd UnitedAg Annual Conference 2023!
We are happy to introduce our guest speakers for the 43rd UnitedAg Annual Conference 2023!

Irvine, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

**MEDIA ALERT**

UNITEDAG TO HOST 43RD ANNUAL MEETING & CONFERENCE ON MARCH 6-7

ANAHEIM, CA— On MARCH 6-7, UNITEDAG, a member-owned agricultural trade association and leading health plan provider representing more than 1,000 organizations in California and Arizona, will invite media and the public to attend the 43RD ANNUAL MEETING & CONFERENCE. Themed "Building Communities," the two-day event will focus on the importance of finding focus in employee benefits and the need for a more personalized benefits experience and greater options in hopes of building a healthier agricultural community. Building Communities is a conference where ideas will shape the future of agriculture, and collaboration will bring them closer to their collective vision. Keynote speaker Sasha Strauss Brand Strategy Firm Founder, Professor, and Speaker, will set the stage.

WHAT: UnitedAg's 43rd Annual Conference - Building Communities 

WHEN: March 6-7

WHO: 

WHEREDisney’s Grand Californian Hotel® & Spa  | 1600 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802

Each year, UnitedAg showcases innovative healthcare and employer-focused sessions to advocate and raise awareness about the importance of quality healthcare benefits for the agricultural workforce to prevent and educate on important topics like diabetes prevention, mental health, substance misuse prevention, and other issues that impact the health and wellbeing of employees. UnitedAg is a recognized health benefits leader for providing mental health benefits to its members at zero costs before it was readily available by other employer-sponsored and traditional health plans. This year, the conference will take place March 6-7, open to representatives of UnitedAg member organizations and nonmembers.

Also happening during the conference is a special bowling tournament Bowl-O-Rama to raise proceeds for the AEF Scholarship Foundation and a special commencement ceremony for the fifteen graduates of the 2022 WomenAg Leadership Academy.

The conference sponsors include Blue Shield of CA , SAIN MedicalCostco Health Solutions, Teladoc HealthBank of America,Wells Fargo, Church Brothers, Rijk Zwaan, Christopher Ranch, LLC, Innovative Produce, Brent Eastman Insurance Services and Moore Insurance Services.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedag.org/annual-conference/.

To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to contact Maribel Ochoa at mochoa@unitedag.org or 714.615.5583.

If you would like more information about UnitedAg, visit us at http://www.unitedag.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

+++

About UnitedAg

Established in 1980, UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, and complying with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California and provides benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

Visit us at http://www.unitedag.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

For more information, contact Maribel Ochoa at 714.615.5583.

###

 

 

Attachments

CONTACT: Maribel Ochoa UnitedAg 7146155583 mochoa@unitedag.org


