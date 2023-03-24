The Brand Supercharging Health with Superoxide Dismutase

Greenfilled's Patented and Potent Flagship Ingredient, TetraSOD®, Is Addressing Health on a Cellular Level

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a Spanish health brand with a lean, mean line of targeted supplements. Some help with performance by using vitamin C to reduce fatigue and recovery time. Others increase energy through Ashwagandha and Ginseng. Still others aid memory and fight brain fog with nutritional tools like Ginkgo Biloba and Bacopa Monnieri.

No matter what the symptoms or product focus might be, though, all of Greenfilled's supplements rely on one key ingredient above all else: TetraSOD®.

"TetraSOD® is the basic building block that we use to reignite a healthy lifestyle from the inside out, on a cellular level," explains Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "It's an essential link between the oceans and basic human health, and the connecting point in that life-giving relationship is marine phytoplankton."

TetraSOD® is a form of superoxide dismutase commonly known as SOD. SOD is an essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it a prime shield against oxidative stress — which impacts overall health, aging, and many of the other symptoms that Greenfilled products help to address.

Greenfilled's TetraSOD® contains large quantities of SOD in potent doses thanks to an innovative commercial farming process. This takes place in high-quality land-based facilities where micro-plankton is grown on-site, fed nitrogen, and "stressed" with oxygen to increase its SOD production. This ensures that no plankton in its products comes directly from the ocean — where it plays a key role in the ecosystem.

The ability of SOD to have a powerful role in the body on a cellular level as an antioxidant defense against oxidative stress makes it more than just another supplement ingredient. SOD, and particularly its potent presence in the form of TetraSOD®, makes it an important therapeutic agent . It can deliver life-changing support as it supercharges bodily health at its most basic and essential level.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

