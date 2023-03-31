The Brand That Is Transforming Lives One Meal at a Time

Intoleran's Digestive Enzymes Are Helping Everyone Enjoy Food Again Despite Their Food Intolerances

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food intolerances are common, with more than one in five individuals in industrialized countries suffering from one kind of food-related intolerance or another. Unlike allergies (which stem from the immune system), food intolerances are purely a digestional affair. They come from the body's inability to create certain enzymes to break down and digest food. Various foods can trigger food intolerances, and they can come with a wide range of symptoms. This can make life unexpectedly uncomfortable and downright intolerable for those who are trying to manage their dietary intake throughout the day.

Intoleran has been addressing this growing need for digestive support for over a decade. The Dutch company's founder, Remko Hiemstra, created the business with a singular mission to erase digestive issues caused by food intolerances. Since then, Intoleran has grown into an international brand with a range of products that can help its customers address countless intolerances, from lactose and fructose to fructans, galactans, starch, sucrose, and more. The innovative health brand even has a line of DAO (Diamine Oxidase) enzymes that can help prevent excessive histamine levels in the body.

Intoleran has also expanded its services to include support from certified dieticians who are kept on staff. These informed individuals are able to help customers assess their current conditions and find the enzymes that are right for their circumstances. This provides targeted, holistic support that can genuinely restore quality of life.

"If you suffer from an intolerance, you can't just throw enzymes at it," explains current Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "you need to start by identifying the root causes of the issue and adjusting your diet. That's where professional support can help. Once that's done, you can begin to supplement with the right digestive enzymes. This ensures that no matter where you are or what you're eating, you don't need to worry about being able to digest your food without painful symptoms or other negative consequences."

Treep and his team have been changing lives for those with food intolerances across the world for 15 years now. Their entry into the U.S. health and wellness marketplace last year is just one more way that the company continues to grow. Which is good news for a world filled with people who simply want to enjoy their food again.

About Intoleran

Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. To preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com .

