U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,312.70
    -33.02 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.37
    -333.30 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,366.12
    -67.71 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.72
    -34.64 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -1.12 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.60
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1543
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5140
    -0.0150 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2850
    -0.1870 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,149.20
    +3,925.52 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,311.07
    +47.97 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.50
    -89.60 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

BRANDED Acquires Puracy, a Leading Plant-Based Household Cleaning and Personal Care Brand

·3 min read

BRANDED is partnering with Puracy and its founder to boost growth and further establish it as a leader in the botanics-based personal care market

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDED Group, a leading consumer goods e-commerce company, today announced the full acquisition of Puracy, a leader in plant-based natural cleaning and personal care products. BRANDED acquires and partners with top performing entrepreneurs and businesses to transform them into global consumer brands.

BRANDED Group partners with top performing e-commerce businesses to grow them into global leaders. (PRNewsfoto/BRANDED Group)
BRANDED Group partners with top performing e-commerce businesses to grow them into global leaders. (PRNewsfoto/BRANDED Group)

Puracy was founded in 2013 with the mission to provide effective, natural products to clean and care for the home while helping all families to feel secure in the products they are using around themselves and their loved ones. BRANDED brings extensive experience and centralized resources to allow Puracy to grow and thrive in a competitive environment. A portion of every Puracy sale is donated to charity, and the acquisition allows the Puracy founders the opportunity to focus its core values in natural product development, brand awareness and customer acquisition.

"Our goal is to create a legacy brand that our children will be proud of and something that will make a difference to the world," said Sean Busch, co-founder of Puracy. "We believe BRANDED not only shares this vision but is uniquely capable of helping us achieve our goals."

"Natural home and personal care products is a competitive space and Puracy is able to stand out among competitors," said Michael Ronen, president of BRANDED. "Working with Puracy marks the largest brand acquisition in BRANDED history and we continue to establish ourselves as a leader in the e-commerce space. In this partnership, we're providing expertise, resources, and infrastructure for Puracy to grow into a global household name."

BRANDED is on track to grow 50x this year since launching in 2020. Today, BRANDED has more than 200 employees around the world and has acquired over 40 brands, continuing its expansion in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For more information on BRANDED, visit https://joinbranded.com.
For more information on Puracy, visit https://puracy.com

About BRANDED Group
BRANDED Group is a leading consumer goods e-commerce company that partners with top performing e-commerce entrepreneurs and businesses to grow them into global consumer goods leaders. BRANDED empowers small online brands by leveraging the BRANDED technology core, industry expertise and by scaling them to reach a global audience. Through its family of brands in key consumer categories, BRANDED delivers compelling consumer products that are practical, stylish, affordable, and provide value to consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020, BRANDED is headquartered in New York and Paris.

About Puracy
Puracy crafts the best natural, plant-based cleaning and personal care products without nasty chemicals or irritants. The company prides itself on using naturally-derived, uniquely effective ingredients. Developed by doctors and trusted by families, Puracy's natural and organic formulas have been thoroughly tested and are proven to work flawlessly, as evidenced by more than 30,000 five-star Amazon reviews. Founded in 2013, Puracy is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MEDIA CONTACT
BAM for BRANDED
branded@bamtheagency.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/branded-acquires-puracy-a-leading-plant-based-household-cleaning-and-personal-care-brand-301394161.html

SOURCE BRANDED Group

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.