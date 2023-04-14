Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces 2022 Revenues Surpass 2021 by Over 335%

Charlotte, NC --News Direct-- BRANDED LEGACY INC.

McapMediaWire -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG), a holding company specializing in growth through acquisitions with a focus on the CBD industry, announced today that its 2022 revenues surpassed 2021 by over 335%. The company's subsidiaries have made significant strides, and 2023 is expected to set record revenues for the company.

"This is a tremendous achievement for Branded Legacy, and we are proud to see our hard work paying off," said Jermain Strong, the CEO of Branded Legacy. "We have been committed to driving growth and profitability in the CBD industry, and our efforts are starting to pay dividends. The CBD industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, and we are well-positioned to take advantage of this trend."

Branded Legacy's subsidiaries have contributed significantly to the company's revenue growth. The company's acquisition of a CBD brand in early 2022 has proven to be a successful move, with the brand's products experiencing strong demand in the market. The company's other subsidiaries have also performed well, contributing to the overall revenue growth.

"We have a clear strategy in place to continue our growth trajectory and further increase our market share," said Strong. "We will continue to seek out acquisition opportunities and invest in our subsidiaries to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed."

Branded Legacy expects 2023 to be another record year for the company, with continued revenue growth and profitability.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles.

About Alpha Growers, LLC: Alpha Growers, LLC is a hemp farm in Newberry, FL. They grow and sell hemp flower, providing some of the highest quality plants in the industry. Its current operations are under Kamino Propagation and Research, LLC. Currently Alpha Growers has $320,000 in assets and is in contract to purchase the remaining assets of Kamino over the next few years.

About Total Refinement Solutions, LLC: Total Refinement Solutions, LLC has developed no less than four potential standard operating procedures for extraction, refinement and synthesis of any given target alkaloid. It has secured inputs of raw plant material, crude extracts for refinement and a demand for the output. The Company currently has operational labware as assets.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

