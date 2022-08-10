U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Branded Legacy, Inc. Cancels Another 60 Million Common Shares

Branded Legacy, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BLEG
Branded Legacy, Inc.
Branded Legacy, Inc.

Company Reduced Issued and Outstanding By 36.9% This Week

Orlando, FL, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it canceled sixty million (60,000,000) common shares.

The company announced earlier this week the cancelation of 102,000,000 shares. With this current cancelation, the company has reduced the issued and outstanding by 162,000,000 this month. This brings the current issued and outstanding down to 276,982,816.

Jermain Strong, Branded Legacy, Inc.’s CEO, concluded, “We are pleased to announce consecutive exchange agreements. This is truly improving the share structure. We stand by our board’s decision of a share buyback program to help improve shareholder value”

Branded Legacy, Inc. is still working on additional shares of Common Stock to cancel.

The Exchange Agreements will be posted on the OTC Markets, Inc. website under the Company’s disclosure section and titled supplemental information.

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.
 
About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com 
 
About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness. Company also owns Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com

Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. 

www.brandedlegacy.com
(407) 337-0642
info@brandedlegacy.com


