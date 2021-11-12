U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,654.25
    +11.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,937.00
    +108.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,065.25
    +42.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,418.10
    +10.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    -0.99 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.00
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -1.45 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3393
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9910
    -0.0550 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,669.31
    -1,162.77 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,571.14
    -26.83 (-1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.37
    -25.81 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.11 (+1.13%)
     

Branded Legacy, Inc. Hires New President

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Branded Legacy, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company Recruits Highly Experienced Business Executive

Longwood, FL, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures appoints Brandon White to executive team as President of the Company.

Branded Legacy, Inc., through much discussion amongst the board of directors, has decided to expand its executive team with an individual who has a strong track record of growing and expanding companies. On Friday, November 5, 2021, the board of directors signed a board resolution naming Brandon White as President of Branded Legacy, Inc.

Brandon White is a sales and business development professional with over fifteen years of experience. He has a proven successful track record of working with both large corporations as well as startups to streamline efficiencies, build relationships, grow sales, and increase market share. Mr. White graduated from UNC Greensboro with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Economics. After college he went on to work for three fortune 50 companies with revenues in excess of $600 million. Throughout his career, he has run successful sales teams as well as developed them from the ground up. White's experience ranges from taking two companies from just ideas into developed products with market success all the way to expanding revenues for an existing company from $430,000 to over $12 million in under 30 months. In addition, he ran a business unit producing earnings of over $30 million. Mr. White's sales and marketing background will play a significant role in Branded Legacy, Inc.'s success over the next year.

President of Branded Legacy, Inc, Brandon White, stated, “I’m very excited to partner with Branded Legacy and most importantly Mr. Brandon Spikes. As a past professional athlete these products are extremely important to health, recovery, and overall wellbeing. Spikes CBDX and Elev8 Hemp are the cutting edge of this revolution, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Vice President of Branded Legacy, Inc., Matthew Nichols, stated, “As soon as I met Brandon, I knew that this was the missing link to our executive team. With Brandon’s track record, drive and passion, I believe that 2022 will be a huge success for Branded Legacy. We have already implemented several changes this week that have increased efficiencies of operating procedures and our sales team is responding extremely well.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.

Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

www.brandedlegacy.com
(407)337-0642
info@brandedlegacy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia May Have a Reason to Fear AMD

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has usually played second fiddle to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the market for discrete graphics cards, but it looks like it could gain an upper hand over its bigger rival in this lucrative space one day. Nvidia controlled 83% of the discrete graphics processing unit (GPU) market in the second quarter of 2021, increasing its dominance to the detriment of AMD, which held the rest of the market.

  • If you're worried about a stock market correction, Jim Cramer just mentioned 5 'borderline unstoppable' megatrends for the rest of 2021

    Inflation is at a 31-year high. But these Mad Money megatrends could help you fight back.

  • 15 Best Single-Digit Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best single-digit stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the single-digit stocks, and go directly to see the 5 Best Single-Digit Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we will mention some of the best cheap stocks under $10. It’s suitable for beginner investors […]

  • Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Has Enough Time to Deliver on the Growth Plan

    After a sluggish earnings result, Plug Power's(NASDAQ: PLUG) weakness was short-lived as it rallied 8% in the next session. The price action is now getting very bullish, as the stock looks to recapture the critical level at US$50. While analysts remain optimistic, the company is not without the critics who point out that some business segments are very dependent on Amazon and Walmart.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) plunged on Thursday after the payments platform issued a forecast for sales and profit that fell well short of investors' expectations. As of 2:15 p.m. EST, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 40%. Paysafe's revenue declined by 1% year over year to $353.6 million.

  • Johnson & Johnson Stock Jumps Because It Plans to Split in Two

    Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ) shares were up on the news, which comes two months before a planned CEO transition, in which longtime Johnson & Johnson executive Joaquin Duato is slated to replace Alex Gorsky in the top post. Johnson & Johnson said that the split will take 18 to 24 months. The consumer health division, which the company said is expected to generate $15 billion in revenue this year, will become a new publicly traded company, selling big-name brands home health brands like Band-Aid, Tylenol, and Listerine.

  • The 4% Retirement Rule Is in Doubt. Will Your Nest Egg Last?

    A well-established strategy for funding our golden years is no longer foolproof. Retirees need to get creative.

  • Elon Musk Just Sold More Tesla Stock — in a Very Strange Way

    The CEO sold another 634,000 shares worth about $656 million on Thursday, with the SEC filings made Friday morning.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    Time and again, Wall Street has shown investors the power of patience. Over the past 71 years, the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone 38 double-digit percentage corrections. Despite the regularity of these moves lower, every crash and correction throughout this period was eventually erased by a bull market rally.

  • Why QuantumScape And This Lithium ETF Are These Investors Top Picks For 2022

    CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" panel focused on lithium stocks Thursday as they selected their top picks for 2022. Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian named QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) his top stock for 2022. "You just can't have enough lithium right now," Najarian said. He noted that there are other viable stocks to buy in the lithium recycling space, but reaffirmed that QuantumScape is his top pick. See Also: Quantumscape Insider Sold Over .8M In Company Stock Requisite Capital Mana

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    Every stock has a backstory, and the backstories offer hints and clues to what lies ahead. A smart investor will learn which clues or signals bode best for the stock. These are the ones to follow. One sound signal is insider buying. These insiders are corporate officers; they hold positions of high trust and responsibility in their companies, with accountability to shareholders and Boards for company success and profits – and they have deep knowledge of the company’s inner workings and plans. In

  • Elon Musk Sold More Tesla Stock. It Wasn’t Because of Taxes.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer detailed his sales to the Securities and Exchange Commission. He exercised 2.2 million options, sold some to pay income tax, and then sold 3.6 million more shares.

  • The Simple Reason to Buy Pinterest Now

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was a market darling for much of the pandemic, but the image-based search engine has suddenly fallen out of fashion. The company faces significant headwinds from the economic reopening, which has pushed its audience away from some of its core use cases, including cooking, gardening, and home decor. This shift is one reason the company is struggling with user growth.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Flopped Today

    Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell earthward on Thursday, dropping by nearly 5% across the trading day. This was on the back of a string of analyst downgrades of the space-tourism company's stock following Q3 results that were unveiled at the beginning of the week. Several analysts were quick to modify their views on Virgin Galactic stock after those results were published.

  • Why Wait for a Crash to Buy? These 3 Top Stocks Are Already Down More Than 40%

    Three of last year's hottest stocks are trading 49% to 57% off their recent highs. Let's go shopping.

  • After Raising Their Dividends, These 3 Blue Chip Stocks Are Great Buys Now

    While there are no sure bets in the stock market, companies that have a track record for paying and growing their dividends offer one of the best ways to generate passive income. When the market is regularly setting all-time highs, a 2% dividend yield may not seem like much. With that in mind, we asked some of our contributors which blue chip dividend stocks they saw as particularly strong buys now.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks That Could Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Two of them have already been big winners for investors this year.

  • AstraZeneca Says Covid-19 Vaccine Now Profitable. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca said Friday that its coronavirus disease vaccine turned a small profit in the third quarter of the year, and that it would set up a special unit to house its Covid-19 assets. AstraZeneca (ticker U.K.: AZN) had previously indicated that it would provide the vaccine at cost, but only during the pandemic for developed countries, following the terms of its agreement with Oxford University, the vaccine developer. It will continue to make no profit on vaccines sent to developing nations.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The recent spin-off of its managed infrastructure business into a company called Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) removes a noncore business from its balance sheet. Also, management promised that the two companies would maintain the current combined dividend.

  • 11 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best utility stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the utility stocks and go directly to read the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Buy Now. The utility sector includes the companies that provide basic services such as water, electricity, and natural gas. The industry […]