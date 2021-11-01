Brandefined Ranks as a Top Creative Agency for 2021

Brandefined's impact reigns after a decade in the advertising industry

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 has solidified Brandefined's mark in the space of advertising, earning the agency a well-deserved spot in the top-five finalists for the Better Business Bureau's 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics, the highest recognition for accredited businesses from the BBB.

Brandefined continues to excel past the raising bar for creative advertising agencies in the Pacific Northwest. Portland Business Journal has also seen the efforts on Brandefined's end and has named them one of the Largest Technology Service Providers in Oregon & Southwest Washington, one of the Fastest Growing Private 100 Companies, and one of the Largest Creative Agencies in the Portland Metro Area for 2021.

"This is a big deal," says Brandefined Co-Owner and President Michael Clancy. "We're especially proud. In what has been historically shown as one of the most challenging climates for small business over the last eighteen months, we have found a way with the support and ingenuity of our award-winning creative team to implement unconventional strategies to help our clients in ways they did not see possible."

Founded in 2011 and still evolving with the shift of the advertising landscape, accolades have not been in short supply for Brandefined. The agency's established vision of "Big Brand Strategies for Small Business" has been maintained for over 40,000 businesses across the United States, naming Brandefined as an Inc. 5000 Company with an A+ rating from the BBB since their first year of eligibility.

Long-term relationships with clients are at the core of Brandefined's efforts, catering to the individual needs of each business while keeping budget and the best ROI at the forefront. Services are as varied as the clients they manage, specializing in Social Media Ad Management, Web and Graphic Design, Content Management, Local SEO, and much more. Adapting is always on the agenda at Brandefined, and they will continue to do so well past the heights of this year.

Story continues

Brandefined is a creative advertising agency headquartered in Portland, Oregon, focused on cultivating big brand strategies for small businesses since 2011.

Contact:

Michael Clancy, Co-Owner/President

Brandefined

888-406-9774

322559@email4pr.com

brandefined.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandefined-ranks-as-a-top-creative-agency-for-2021-301412115.html

SOURCE Brandefined