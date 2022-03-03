U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.75
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,821.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,190.75
    -48.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.40
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.38
    +2.78 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +10.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    -2.30 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3386
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7440
    +0.2240 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,194.08
    -875.54 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.90
    -27.64 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,408.01
    -21.55 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Brandenburg to hold news conference on Tesla gigafactory on Friday

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The entrance to the construction site of the future Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide
In this article:
  • TSLA
    Watchlist

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it will announce its decision on approval for the planned Tesla gigafactory near Berlin, it said on Thursday.

"The approval procedure for the e-car and battery factory of the U.S. company Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg is nearing completion. This will be announced tomorrow at a press conference in the State Chancellery in Potsdam," the state government said in a statement.

Earlier, Handelsblatt reported that Tesla had won final approval from the Brandenburg state environment office for its gigafactory.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

