Branding Webinar Helps Small Business Owners Get Clear On What To Do

A La Mode Branding
·2 min read

Building a better foundation for your marketing strategy

Pleasanton, CA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A La Mode Branding recently launched a webinar for small business owners titled, “Your Logo is Not Your Brand”. The webinar highlights common branding mistakes and reveals ways to create a brand that resonates with customers.

The impact of creating a logo before defining a brand, failure to research the competition and not understanding the target audience are just a few of the topics featured in Your Logo is Not Your Brand. The webinar also shares how to create a brand style guide which helps business owners with consistent branding.

Investopedia’s article 6 Reasons New Businesses Fail mentions, “The more mistakes you make, the more expensive your business will become and the greater the chance of failure.” The purpose of this webinar is to show business owners the correct way to create their brand saving them time and money. Co-founder Nicole Moreno-Dienzer says, “Almost all of our prospective clients come to us with goals of increasing their brand awareness, however, they haven’t completed the critical step of discovery and research, which is the first step to branding. We created this webinar to clear up some of the confusion around what branding is, what it isn’t, and why it’s important.”

Stackla’s Post Pandemic Shifts in Consumer Shopping Habits Report found that 88% of consumers say authenticity is important when deciding which brands they like and support. Similarly, a B2B Marketing Leaders Report discovered, “77% of marketing leaders say branding is critical to growth” (adience.com). Co-Founder Gisel Martín further explains, “Now more than ever, it is imperative that small businesses learn how to leverage their brand to attract loyal customers with a solid brand and marketing strategy”.

ABOUT A LA MODE BRANDING

A La Mode Branding an agency that focuses on brand definition, personalized marketing and business strategies. It was founded during the Covid-19 pandemic by serial entrepreneurs Nicole Moreno-Dienzer and Gisel Martín to support solopreneurs and nonprofit organizations with solidifying their brands to expand their marketing reach. Relatable, realistic, reliable, A La Mode Branding is your remote marketing and business team.


CONTACT: A La Mode Branding hello@alamodebranding.com


