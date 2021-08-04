U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

Brandlogi Launches New Marketing Services that are Designed to Help E-Commerce Stores to Succeed

·2 min read

Brandlogi Specializes in Ads, SEO, Strategy and Social Growth Related Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Brandlogi is pleased to announce the launch of new marketing services that are designed to help e-commerce stores to be more successful.

To learn more about Brandlogi and the services that they offer, including help with social media, brand awareness, digital ads and more, please visit https://brandlogi.com.

As a company spokesperson noted, Brandlogi has done a great deal of research about how shoppers go about choosing which e-commerce stores they want to do business with.

"Over ninety percent of consumers now read online reviews, and 88 percent of online shoppers incorporate these reviews into their purchasing decisions," the spokesperson noted, adding that 80 percent of shoppers trust the online reviews that they find as much as a personal recommendation.

This knowledge inspired Brandlogi to create and launch some new services that will help the hard-working owners of e-commerce businesses to become more successful, and increase their profits.

For example, Brandlogi has just launched web development and design services that will help ensure that an e-commerce site makes a really great first impression with online shoppers. The team at Brandlogi is now working with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to help create professional and great-looking websites that inspire online shoppers to make purchases.

Brandlogi also now offers enhanced digital advertising services; the team will create innovative and effective ways for their clients to reach potential customers and move them through the buying funnel from one stage to the next, until the shoppers ultimately make a purchase.

"Also, thanks to our new paid media services, our industry leading experts in media buying will help make our clients' dollars go further in acquiring more and better clients," the spokesperson noted, adding that the friendly and experienced team from Brandlogi can also help to improve the presence of e-commerce stores on social media websites.

"We take pride in helping our clients to build a significant and successful presence on all of the major social media platforms. This will not only help e-commerce business owners to stand out from the competition, but also allows them to stay on their customers' radar."

About Brandlogi:

As a full service agency with a focus in digital marketing, Brandlogi which was founded by Kerwin Ferreira, specializes in putting their clients in front of the right audience, in the right way, and at the right time. For more information, please visit https://brandlogi.com.

Media Contact:

Kerwin Ferreira
kerwinferreira22@gmail.com
www.brandlogi.com
7042522580

SOURCE: Brandlogi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658406/Brandlogi-Launches-New-Marketing-Services-that-are-Designed-to-Help-E-Commerce-Stores-to-Succeed

