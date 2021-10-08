U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.25
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,717.00
    +79.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,913.75
    +32.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.20
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    +0.91 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7900
    +0.1740 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,277.77
    -59.66 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.18
    +0.42 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,278.88
    +600.67 (+2.17%)
     

Brandmotion and DENSO Announce Partnership for One Stop Vehicle Integration of Advanced Connectivity Technology

·4 min read

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandmotion, LLC today announced a collaboration with DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. based in Long Beach, California to offer a one stop service to cities seeking to equip vehicles with advanced Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology. DENSO is a leading global mobility supplier and Brandmotion is the recognized leader in vehicle integration for V2X deployments. By combining forces, the two companies are offering cities and agencies an easy path to vehicle integration for V2X deployment testing.

V2X technology has been proposed by the USDOT as the best way to address the chronic death toll on America's roadways, with nearly 37,000 lives lost and a record 6,721 pedestrians killed at intersections in 2020. Leading city managers and state transportation agencies are looking to deploy V2X technology regionally to reduce vehicle crashes and fatalities and improve pedestrian safety.

Up until now, many cities seeking to deploy the life-saving V2X technology have had to assemble the elements of a large vehicle deployment manually, developing specifications and coordinating multiple vendors to ensure a successful outcome and meaningful results. The DENSO-Brandmotion partnership simplifies the process of equipping vehicles for long term testing.

Brandmotion has served the Tampa Connected Vehicle (CV) Pilot for 5 years and provided responsive professional grade automotive integration and service capability. DENSO is the On Board Unit (OBU) supplier to OEMs for Tampa's CV Pilot Phase 4, bringing true "Tier 1" development capabilities to the project.

Bob Frey, Program Manager for the Tampa CV Pilot said "Having worked with both companies to complete vehicle integration services for V2X deployments, our experience is that they bring complete high-quality solutions to our deployments and have excelled at helping us deploy transportation safety applications from concept to operating on the "street" on schedule. To me, that is the most important aspect of these safety projects, getting applications "out in the street" so the public benefits".

The partnership between DENSO and Brandmotion will provide transportation agencies with the following vehicle-related deployment services:

  • DENSO On Board Unit (OBU) platform (Hercules) has the ability to run and process applications that support both Cellular V2X (C-V2X) communications and Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) in an automotive environment (while DSRC is still permitted by the United State Federal Communication Commission (FCC)).

  • Standard set of applications, including Blindspot/Lane Change Warning, Electronic Emergency Brake Light, Forward Crash Warning, Intersection Movement Assist, Red Light Violation Warning, and Traffic Signal Priority

  • Custom application development for specific agency application goals

  • Thorough vehicle-specific installation planning, vehicle system design and validation

  • From small to large-scale installation and tech support

"DENSO has a long history of supplying high quality V2X hardware and software to meet customer requirements. DENSO was the first company to provide DSRC components for the Japanese market. We have supplied high quality V2X hardware and software to North American customers to support technology validation for over a decade. Our latest generation North American V2X platform (Hercules) builds on our past experience, and we are pleased to focus on increased deployments in partnership with Brandmotion", said Sue Graham, DENSO Director, Advanced Engineering Group.

"We are committed to supporting USDOT's national focus on achieving roadside infrastructure and equipped vehicles to advance the safety benefit without delay and to provide the state agencies with "real-time" road data. Brandmotion has been honored to serve as the vehicle integrator of choice to national V2X deployments for over 6 years, and to have had the opportunity to install more than 3,000 OBUs through 16 state deployments nationwide. As interest in V2X technology increases, we are pleased to partner with DENSO to offer the highest quality on board equipment available" says Jeff Varick, Founder of Brandmotion.

About Brandmotion

Since 2005, Brandmotion has been working continuously to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads due to traffic accidents. Specializing in the design, integration, and distribution of emerging automotive safety technology, Brandmotion is a recognized leader among aftermarket installers of mobile electronics. The company was awarded 2020 SEMA Best New Performance Product Finalist Award, 2018 SEMA Best of Show Award, 2018 SEMA Best New Van/Pickup/Sport Utility Product Award, 2016 SEMA PRO Manufacturer of the Year honors at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Learn more at www.brandmotion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Lucas Frank
734-619-1250
www.brandmotion.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandmotion-and-denso-announce-partnership-for-one-stop-vehicle-integration-of-advanced-connectivity-technology-301395838.html

SOURCE Brandmotion

Recommended Stories

  • Two key problems will keep sustainability reporting from changing the world

    B Lab's Dan Osusky argues the purpose of sustainability reporting does not align with the purpose of our economic system, and reporting won’t solve the fact that the purpose itself needs to shift.

  • Samsung says Q3 profit likely highest in 3 years on rising chip prices

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit likely rose 28% to the highest in three years, driven by rising memory chip prices and display sales for smartphone makers' new flagship launches. The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its July-September profit at 15.8 trillion won ($13.3 billion), slightly below a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 16.1 trillion won. "We will have to see marketing costs and what the mix of products Samsung sold was like."

  • Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited's (ASX:SXE) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's (ASX:SXE) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Given...

  • Tesla stock could be walloped by the Apple car: analyst

    Is it time to go bearish on Tesla's stock? This analyst tells Yahoo Finance Live YES.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automaker Hits New EV Sales Record?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Tesla Is on a Path to $400 Billion in Sales. Thank GM.

    General Motors wants to be selling $90 billion of EVs annually by 2030. If it hits that goal, then Tesla should be an enormous company, too.

  • Ford Motor Company Announces $11 Billion Investment in EV Factories

    Despite Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) leading the electric vehicle (“EV”) charge as the largest EV producer in the world, legacy automakers are working hard to catch up with the California-based EV startup. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which recently unveiled an electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup truck, has announced that it will invest billions of dollars into significantly expanding its lineup of electric vehicles. This investment will see the American automaker build its largest-ever f

  • 3 Reasons Qualcomm's Acquisition of Veoneer Could Make It an Unstoppable Connected Car Stock

    Often running on chips and circuitry that are decades old, many automakers are scrambling to get their models up to date with the latest in connectivity, electric drivetrains, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). To that end, it shouldn't go unnoticed that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and investment firm SSW Partners just reached a definitive agreement to acquire auto tech company Veoneer (NYSE: VNE). The deal values the small technologist at $4.5 billion (to be paid as $37 per share in cash to Veoneer shareholders).

  • GM’s new electric SUV is at least $10,000 cheaper than Tesla’s Model 3

    A century-old carmaker plans to beat Elon Musk at his own game. Yesterday (Oct. 6), General Motors (GM) told investors it plans to take the lead in electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US. Part of this ambitious plan hinges on releasing a new electric SUV priced at about $30,000—more than $10,000 cheaper than the cheapest Tesla, the Model 3 sedan.

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Scrapped Boeing plane gets stuck under bridge while being driven on motorway

    Footage from the Gurugram-Delhi highway in north India shows the nose of the aircraft and half of its body under the iron footbridge.

  • GM says it will double revenue by 2030, take EV market share from Tesla

    GM said Wednesday it will double its revenues by the end of the decade and take over the market share of EVs — a spot that Tesla currently enjoys — all while increasing profit margins for its internal combustion engine vehicles. The ambitious goal, outlined during GM's two-day investor event that kicked off Wednesday, will be reached by selling a range of electric vehicles and software-based services and offering technology, including a new version of its hands-free advanced driving assistance system that the automaker claims will work in 95% of all driving scenarios and eventually be used on every paved road in the U.S. and Canada. GM said it aims to hit $280 billion in annual revenues by 2030, which is more than double the $122.5 billion in sales it reported for 2020.

  • GM Stock A Buy? General Motors' Huge Growth Targets May Be 'Beatable'

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors got a lift from the surprising growth targets revealed at its investor day, but what do analysts think?

  • US navy nuclear submarine ‘struck an object’ in South China Sea

    USS Connecticut heads for Guam to inspect what damage was done

  • The Prius-Hacking Silicon Valley Star Shaping Toyota’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- James Kuffner once reprogrammed a Prius to turn it into a driverless vehicle for Google. Now, he’s a top executive at Toyota Motor Corp., charged with hacking the very way it approaches the business of carmaking.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were T

  • General Motors Sees Revenue Doubling In EV, Self-Driving Push To Catch Tesla

    General Motors announced plans for a Chevy Silverado EV and a souped-up Ultra Cruise driver-assistance system. Shares dipped.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in October

    With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 34, now is a good time to consider value stocks -- shares in companies trading at low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. In 2018, Ford announced a massive restructuring and cost-cutting program that saw it lay off thousands of workers and reshuffle its product mix to focus on higher-margin trucks and SUVs. Divesting unprofitable markets (Ford lost over $2 billion in India during the last 10 years) could help free up capital and resources for the company's electric vehicle transition.

  • Italy's New Airline Picks Airbus Over Boeing

    ITA plans to buy or lease dozens of new planes over the next few years, and they will all be Airbus jets.

  • ‘You did that!’ Woman accuses Lamborghini driver of hitting her car in Florida

    A Tampa-area luxury car owner had a viral encounter at a Florida gas station the other day — and it got ugly.

  • GM 'Ultra Cruise' Is Coming In 2023, Lacks Key Feature Of Tesla's FSD Beta

    General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has unveiled its next-gen driver assist technology called Ultra Cruise. A step above Super Cruise, this driver assist system will use camera, radar and lidar sensors to navigate a vehicle over 2 million miles of paved roads. When released in 2023 on GM's luxury vehicles, it will be able to make right and left turns, stop at stop signs and traffic lights and follow a planned route, according to the Detroit automaker. GM is still considering this a level two syste