U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.35
    -2.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,013.10
    +92.64 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,645.86
    -59.56 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.09
    -12.33 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.71
    +1.42 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0950 (+2.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5460
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,735.54
    +29.49 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.95
    +0.55 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.63
    +41.51 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

BRANDMYDISPO, a Leading Packaging Company, Announces Growth with Customization

BRANDMYDISPO
·7 min read
BRANDMYDISPO
BRANDMYDISPO

Klamath Falls, OR, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRANDMYDISPO, a leading packaging company, announced today that it has experienced significant growth in its customization offerings. The company, which specializes in creating branded packaging solutions for businesses of all sizes, has seen a surge in demand for personalized packaging options in recent years.

According to the company's Founder, Sean Millard, the demand for customization has been driven by a shift in consumer preferences towards more personalized and experiential products. "Consumers today are looking for products that are tailored to their individual needs and preferences," said Millard. "They want to feel like they are receiving something special and unique, and custom packaging is a great way to achieve that."

In response to this demand, BRANDMYDISPO has invested heavily in its customization capabilities. The company has added new state-of-the-art equipment and technology to its manufacturing facilities, and has hired a team of experienced designers and production experts to handle the increasing volume of custom orders.

"Our goal is to make it easy for businesses to create unique packaging that truly stands out," said Courtney Trouten, Founder of BRANDMYDISPO. "We offer a wide range of customization options, from custom shapes and sizes to full-color printing and specialized finishes. We can even incorporate custom inserts, like packaging inserts or product samples, to create a complete branding experience."

BRANDMYDISPO has also launched a free customization, which allows customers to easily design and order their own custom packaging. The service features a one-on-one design experience and a wide range of customization options, making it easy for businesses to create packaging that reflects their brand identity.

In addition to its customization offerings, BRANDMYDISPO also offers a wide range of standard packaging options, including boxes, bags, and labels. The company works with businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage.

"We are thrilled to see such strong demand for our customization services," said Trouten. "We believe that our focus on innovation and customer service has played a major role in our success, and we look forward to continuing to grow and serve our customers in the years ahead."

BRANDMYDISPO is a full-service packaging company that provides a wide range of options for businesses looking to create branded packaging solutions. Some of the packaging options that the company offers include:

Packaging bags: BRANDMYDISPO offers a variety of packaging bags in different styles, including flat bags, gusseted bags, stand-up pouches, and more. The company can print custom designs and logos on the bags, as well as add features such as zip closures, hang holes, and holographic finishes.

Jars: BRANDMYDISPO offers a range of jars in different sizes, styles, and materials, including glass, plastic, and metal. The company can print custom designs and logos on the jars, as well as add features such as tamper-evident seals and airtight closures.

Stickers: They also offer custom stickers in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, including paper, vinyl, and clear film. The company can print custom designs and logos on the stickers, as well as add features such as holographic foils and raised ink.

Labels: BRANDMYDISPO provides custom labels in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, including paper, vinyl, and clear film. The company can print custom designs and logos on the labels, as well as add features such as holographic foils and raised ink.

Tubes: The company offers custom tubes in a variety of sizes and materials, including cardboard, plastic, and metal. The company can print custom designs and logos on the tubes, as well as add features such as tamper-evident seals and airtight closures.

Containers: BRANDMYDISPO offers a range of containers in different sizes, styles, and materials, including plastic, glass, and metal. The company can print custom designs and logos on the containers, as well as add features such as tamper-evident seals and airtight closures.

The company also offers a wide range of customization options, including custom shapes and sizes, full-color printing, and specialized finishes. The company can even incorporate custom inserts, like packaging inserts or product samples, to create a complete branding experience.

BRANDMYDISPO is committed to providing businesses with high-quality, branded packaging solutions that help them stand out in the market. Whether a business is looking for standard packaging options or fully customized solutions, BRANDMYDISPO has the expertise and resources to help them succeed.

Custom packaging is becoming increasingly important for businesses looking to stand out in the market and create a memorable brand experience for their customers. Here are a few reasons why custom packaging is the future of branding:

  • Personalization is key: Consumers today are looking for products that are tailored to their individual needs and preferences. Custom packaging allows businesses to create packaging that is unique and personalized, which can help differentiate their brand and make it more appealing to customers.

  • Enhanced brand awareness: Custom packaging allows businesses to showcase their brand in a unique and eye-catching way. By using custom packaging, businesses can create a cohesive and consistent brand identity that is reflected in every aspect of their packaging, from the materials used to the design and color scheme. This can help increase brand awareness and make a lasting impression on customers.

  • Improved customer experience: Custom packaging can enhance the overall customer experience by creating a sense of excitement and anticipation. For example, if a customer receives a package with a custom design and packaging inserts, it can make the product feel more special and valuable. This can lead to increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

  • Increased sales: Custom packaging can also help increase sales by making a product more appealing to consumers. By using custom packaging, businesses can differentiate their products from competitors and make them more attractive to potential customers. This can lead to increased sales and revenue for the business.

Custom packaging is a powerful tool for businesses looking to create a strong brand identity and improve the customer experience. By investing in custom packaging, businesses can differentiate themselves in the market, increase brand awareness, and drive sales.


About BRANDMYDISPO

BRANDMYDISPO was founded in Klamath Falls, Oregon by two entrepreneurs, Sean Millard and Courtney Trouten. The company was born out of a desire to provide businesses with high-quality, branded packaging solutions that could help them stand out in the market.

Courtney and Sean saw an opportunity to create a company that could offer a wide range of packaging options and customization services. They started BRANDMYDISPO with a small team of experienced professionals and a mission to make it easy for businesses to create unique and personalized packaging.

The company quickly gained traction and began to grow. BRANDMYDISPO worked with businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, e-commerce, and food and beverage, and offered a wide range of standard packaging options, including boxes, bags, and labels.

As demand for customization grew, BRANDMYDISPO responded by investing heavily in its customization capabilities. The company added new state-of-the-art equipment and technology to its manufacturing facilities and hired a team of experienced designers and production experts to handle the increasing volume of custom orders.

BRANDMYDISPO also offers free packaging design, which allows customers to easily design and order their own custom packaging. The tool featured a user-friendly interface and a wide range of customization options, making it easy for businesses to create packaging that reflected their brand identity.

Today, BRANDMYDISPO is a leading packaging company that is known for its wide range of packaging options and customization services. The company continues to grow and evolve, and is committed to providing businesses with the best possible packaging solutions to help them succeed.

View more information on www.brandmydispo.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Fisher CEO BRANDMYDISPO info (at) brandmydispo.com


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna stock rises after analyst upgrade, price target raise

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s decision to upgrade Moderna stock to Buy.

  • 401(k) Contribution Limits for 2022 vs. 2023

    Here is how much money you and your employer can contribute to your 401(k) retirement savings plan in 2022 and 2023.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.

  • This Is When The Average American Retires

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • JPMorgan Says Don't Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Meta faces record-breaking fine after being accused of breaking EU rules

    Fine for Facebook owner would smash previous European Union record of 4.125 billion euros

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Settled Dozens of Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7 Billion Verdict

    The auto maker, expected to argue for a new trial in a Georgia case that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict, says its millions of Super Duty trucks are safe.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Has Inflation-Beating Traits Warren Buffett Would Love

    Now, most younger investors need to learn how to invest in a high inflationary environment since they've never had to deal with it before. There's no one better than investing legend Warren Buffett, who has given investors lots of advice throughout the years on how to deal with inflation. For example, Buffett wrote in his 1981 shareholder letter that investors should look for companies with two traits to combat inflation: pricing power and the ability to scale without making heavy capital investments.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Why More EV Makers Aren’t Making Cars at All

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TuSimple Plans Layoffs That Could Cut at Least Half Its Workforce Next Week

    The self-driving trucking company plans to cut potentially at least half of its workforce next week, as it scales back efforts to build and test autonomous truck-driving systems.

  • Power Metals Sells Two Non-Core Properties to Focus Full Resources on its Case Lake Property

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two binding purchase and sale agreements to sell the Company's Gullwing-Tot Lakes property and its Paterson Lake property.

  • EU Charges Meta With Antitrust Violations Linked to Marketplace

    The European Union charged Facebook parent Meta with antitrust violations for allegedly distorting competition by tying its online classified ad service to its social network.

  • Citigroup (C) to Shut Down China Consumer Banking Business

    Citigroup (C) is exiting its Chinese consumer banking business. The move, expected to affect nearly 1,200 employees, will have no material impact on its financials.