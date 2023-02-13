U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

Brandon Hall Group Launches Study on Evolution of Skills and Job Roles

Brandon Hall Group
·2 min read

Which skills are most in-demand and how are job roles changing?

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on Feb. 14 to understand whether organizations are hiring for new job roles and which new skills they are trying to acquire or improve to meet the future needs of the business.

“Upskilling and reskilling are hot topics. We want to better understand which skills are in greatest demand and how job roles are changing to leverage those new skills,” said Claude Werder, Senior VP and Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall Group, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. “Are employers hiring for job roles or job categories that are new to the business? For existing job roles, are new skills required as the organization evolves?

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/VCFP63J.

Respondents will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group research summary, Transforming Learning & Development for the Future of Work.

“Our research interviews reveal that many organizations struggle to identify skill gaps and new skills they need to excel in the short- and long-term future,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “We want to understand the degree to which new skills are being identified and whether new roles are being created to leverage those skills. This data will increase our ability to advise both our corporate and solution provider clients.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve their approach to acquiring new talent with the right skills.

 

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com


