Brandon Hall Group Studying the True Cost of Failing to Hire an Essential Worker

Brandon Hall Group
·3 min read

The cost of hiring a worker, essential or not, is generally a known quantity. However, what is the cost of not hiring a worker in today’s VUCA environment, especially one as key as an essential worker?

Boca Raton, FL, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm is launching a study of the costs associated with hiring essential workers and not hiring those workers.

“How much could not having that essential worker affect revenue, availability, or your brand?” Brandon Hall Group Principal HR and Talent Acquisition Analyst Cliff Stevenson asked. “Once you quantify this, it becomes possible to show the ROI of your talent acquisition efforts — something many organizations struggle with, according to Brandon Hall Group research.

Brandon Hall Group’s survey will help organizations decide how to determine what an essential worker really is, along with the challenges in hiring those workers, the impact of hiring them, and questions to ask about their own hiring process for essential workers.

“Employers will learn how top-performing companies design their essential worker hiring programs and assess the effectiveness of their efforts toward improving hiring for needed talent,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Organizations will also be able to determine if their essential worker hiring efforts are producing a measurable improvement in business outcomes and costs to the business. They can also evaluate how technology can support efforts to improve hiring of essential workers.”

Brandon Hall Group’s survey will ask respondents to identify their essential worker hiring practices and correlate them with costs and improvements in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in strategies. Brandon Hall Group will also create models and frameworks to help organizations improve essential worker hiring strategies.

“From the information gathered, Brandon Hall Group will show what the true cost of not hiring essential workers is, best practices in hiring essential workers and what improvements can be made that will have the biggest impact in hiring this key talent,” Stevenson said.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as models and frameworks — to help organizations improve essential worker hiring strategies.

To participate in this study, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/WQFDQYP. Participants will receive summary survey results five to seven weeks after the survey launch. They will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, Key Metrics for TA Dashboards.

— About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

CONTACT: David Forry Brandon Hall Group 5613538082 David.forry@brandonhall.com


