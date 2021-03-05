Brands and Agencies Achieve True Future-Forward Marketing With Sightly's New Brand Mentality™ Platform

First-of-Its-Kind Solution Anticipates Threats and Opportunities and Responds With Speed at Scale

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightly, a leading marketing and media technology company, today announced the launch of its Brand Mentality™ platform, which combines emotional and cultural intelligence to empower brands and agencies to anticipate threats and opportunities and respond moment-by-moment in market at speed and scale across multiple publishers and contexts.

"We've been dealing with brand suitability and safety for years now," said Sightly Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager, Adam Katz. "And with everything going on in the world today, we realized that you have to establish a mentality before you can truly deal with suitability and safety. There are too many gray areas. You have to know how you want to act in market before you can determine what is suitable and safe. Then you can move with speed to drive outcomes and respond to events that are happening in real time."

Because each mentality is unique, one brand's risk is often another brand's opportunity. Brand Mentality™ is built to transcend the typical one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, it responds dynamically to events and trends for each unique client, nimbly scaling responses across all appropriate digital publishers, networks and channels.

By helping a brand define its unique mentality, Sightly is able to identify emerging opportunities as well as threats from the constant barrage of news, reactions, viral events and trends—and then inject the brand's true opinions across media and marketing channels. Massive amounts of data gathered from social, traditional and popular media provide an unparalleled depth of cultural and emotional intelligence.

"You can't overlook the importance of speed now that virality has become a major factor," said Marissa Price, SVP of Client Services at Sightly. "In my experience working with many brands over the years at both media agencies and solutions providers, trending topics have never gained traction as quickly as they do now. Opportunities come and go in a matter of days. With Brand Mentality™, we can help brands jump into cultural moments when it's right, and gracefully sidestep them when it's not."

The accelerated pace of change has seriously compressed marketing calendars. eMarketer reported late last year that many U.S. agencies and brand marketers had cut the media planning time in half from pre-pandemic levels. One Sightly customer, a major CPG company, echoed this sentiment saying, "Brand Mentality™ has opened our eyes to the reality of media planning today. We need to prepare for all the crazy things happening in the world."

"From the beginning, Sightly has innovated to accommodate customer needs," said Ralph Mack, CEO. "It's a credit to our team that we recognized the extraordinary problems affecting marketers in the past year, seized the opportunity and innovated a first-of-its-kind, next-generation platform. That's the Sightly way. It's a game-changing solution and our customers couldn't be more thrilled."

