U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.25
    -82.75 (-1.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,424.00
    -642.00 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,159.75
    -347.75 (-2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.30
    -34.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.22
    +5.12 (+5.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    +31.80 (+1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.56 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1257
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3472
    -0.0072 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7500
    -0.2300 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,455.73
    -3,111.26 (-8.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    799.11
    -71.26 (-8.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.21
    -206.97 (-2.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

As brands clamour to back causes, Good-Loop raises $6M for its view-to-donate ad platform

Mike Butcher
·5 min read

Online advertising is generally terrible and our expectation that 'information should be free' has tragically even ended up powering disinformation-filled social networks like Facebook. Many companies have tried and failed to turn advertising into a way to power good causes. What is to be done?

When I met Amy Williams back in 2016, it seemed her idea of a “advertising for good” platform would, like the rest, be doomed to failure. But it just goes to show that it’s usually impossible to predict the success of early-stage entrepreneurs. For the company she founded, Good-Loop, has now closed a Series A round of $6.1M (£4.5M) for its platform which entices people to views ads in order to ‘unlock’ a donation to charity. And there's more to this than meets the eye.

The funding round was led by New York-based investment fund, Quaestus Capital Management, with additional backing from Scottish Enterprise, impact investor SIS Ventures, European ad tech fund First Party Capital and investment raised on the crowdfunding platform Seedrs. This means Good-Loop has now raised a total of $8.2 million to date. The funding will be used to accelerate the company’s product roadmap, and open offices in New York and Chicago to serve its US market.

As well as also being a B Corporation Good-Loop says its ‘view ads to donate’ model delivers more meaningful brand engagement, cost-free philanthropy from users, and has an ad recall “4.5X higher than the industry standard” says the company. It also says demand for its programmatic solutions has grown 180% in the last 12 months.

Charities on the Good-Loop platform get 50% of ad revenue. Clients include Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé, Levi’s, adidas, NBC Universal and Nike. Using this model, Good-Loop claims to have now raised more than $5M for charities around the world, including Save The Children, WaterAid, Feeding America and the WWF.

Good-Loop CEO Amy Williams, who founded the company alongside CTO Daniel Winterstein, said: “At the heart of our industry is an inherent value exchange between advertiser and consumer, and I’m on a mission to harness that value as a significant force for good. Through our respectful, positive ad platform, brands can treat people online as partners -- rather than targets -- united by a desire to have a meaningful social impact. Backing from industry experts like QCM and FirstPartyCapital, social impact investors and, indeed, the general public, will help to supercharge our growth whilst keeping us true to our values at every step along the way.”

Austin Davis, CEO at QCM said: “Good-Loop elevates advertising and conscious-minded business to an entirely new level and will become the industry Fairtrade Stamp. The business model solves many longstanding issues in the sector and is the paradigm shift that has been needed to regain consumer trust in transparent and ethical advertising… It is a win-win for all parties.”

Good-Loop has also launched solutions for advertisers to measure and offset the carbon cost of their digital ad campaigns.

In an interview I asked Williams what she thought had helped power the company to a Series A: “I think that's a combination of good timing and good traction. Timing wise, brand purpose has been growing for the last 10 years. Unilever led the way when they started building socially-socially driven brands like Dove soap, when a big study showed their purpose brands had grown faster than the rest of their portfolio. That was a bit of a bit of a jumping off point for other businesses to start thinking about it. Meanwhile, consumers now are buying brands that reflect their values. Now, consumers increasingly want to express their social values, such as where they stand on things like the climate crisis and diversity and inclusion. We’ve tapped into that trend.”

So what’s changed?

“In the last 18 months since the pandemic, there has been a massive catalyst for that, both in terms of brands stepping up and helping reassure and support communities,” she told me.

“You've got Deliveroo giving food to NHS workers and you've got Nike Running exercise classes in your lounge. Every business stepped up and consumers felt this. I think we've all had this very deep sense of how quickly the rug can be pulled from under you. All of that means that we're in the right time, right place. We build technology that makes it easy for brands to do good and easy for brands to connect with consumers about those issues. A third of our revenue now comes from the US, especially with regards to CSR and corporate responsibility. So yeah, right time, right place,” she said.

I asked her if, with the pandemic seemingly passing, the shift to social good might be a ‘flash in the pan’?

“The genie can't be put back in the bottle,” she said.

“Big businesses have started to make commitment to net zero. Many of them are looking to be carbon neutral by 2025. ESG investments have tripled in size in the last 12 months. So if you want to attract attention from shareholders, you need to take this stuff seriously. And from the consumer side, we're seeing consumers both be more loyal and spend more money with brands that align to their values, such as the environment. They're eight times more likely to buy from a brand that takes climate change seriously, for instance."

Williams said there is an expectation amongst consumers than brands have to change their behaviour and report on that change: "So if you don't do it, you're going to get left behind, frankly. We've built a suite of products that measures the carbon cost of every ad that brands run through their digital advertising. So we've built a full infrastructure that track the data transfer and the electricity use of their ad campaigns and then carbon offsets it in real time. So, so this so this is an example of where yes, we started with a charity function product with broad data product suite and we now have products that corporates can use to address many of the social causes that they're expected to uphold.”

Recommended Stories

  • Photos: Russia begins its attack on Ukraine

    Several explosions were reportedly heard outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early Thursday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his forces were conducting a military operation to disarm the country but not take it over.

  • Here is the level to watch as Nasdaq Composite nears first bear market in nearly 2 years

    The Nasdaq Composite slumps sharply Wednesday as investors focus on the simmering Ukraine-Russia conflict, pulling the index toward bear-market territory.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has A Damning Theory About Tucker Carlson's Love For Putin

    The Fox News host has offered a relentless nightly defense of Vladimir Putin.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • 34 TV Couples That Never Happened But Fans Desperately Wanted

    Paris and Jess from Gilmore Girls... I think I ship it.View Entire Post ›

  • What UK online safety bill means for consumers

    Which? research found 43% of consumers are dissatisfied with the protection from scams provided by social media platforms and search engines.

  • TikTok's Latest Beauty Trend Claims Rice Water Is Good for Your Hair

    "Rice water" is one of the latest beauty trends to take over TikTok, with approval from haircare...

  • Sacramento police officer placed on leave, accused of recording his partners without consent

    A Sacramento police officer has been placed on administrative leave as Folsom police investigate "allegations that adult female victims were video recorded during intimate settings without their knowledge," authorities said. Benjamin Gray was placed on leave and his peace officer powers were removed on Jan. 17, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release on Wednesday. Authorities say images of potential victims were found during their investigation.

  • GXO Logistics executive: 'We're clearly in the sweet spot'

    Partnerships with growing e-commerce companies means potentially explosive growth in 2022 GXO logistics, whose North American operations center is in High Point.

  • Grubhub and Buyk partner on ultrafast grocery deliveries

    Customers will be able order from more than 30 initial participating locations in New York City and Chicago in the coming weeks.

  • “Merging crypto and fiat in payments is the future”: Interview with Greg Waisman, COO of Mercuryo

    2021 was one of the most prolific years for crypto as many companies, countries, and markets became closer to accepting Bitcoin as a payment tool. The development of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment is still rapidly growing.

  • Ad group WPP posts 12.1% sales growth as clients spend on recovery

    LONDON (Reuters) -WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said client demand for campaigns to justify price rises and maintain their recovery from the pandemic would enable it to grow above historic levels and return more cash to investors. The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies surpassed forecasts for its main net sales measurement and expanded its margins in 2021, while cost cuts boosted the balance sheet and enabled it to launch a new $1.1 billion buyback for 2022. Advertising holding companies such as WPP, Omnicom Publicis and IPG have been in the vanguard of a corporate pandemic recovery as clients use their data, creative skills and strategic advice to produce and place new ad campaigns.

  • Pivotree and Fluent Commerce to Host Exclusive Webinar on Key Success Factors for Fast Retail Delivery

    Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, 5 key success factors for fast retail delivery, presented by James Brochu VP Operations for

  • Modivcare Launches Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Provider Academy to Champion Success and Engagement

    Unique program offers the business tools, best practices, and training necessary to support the needs of transportation providers helping to care for the nation’s most vulnerable populations

  • Goodway Group Named Global Digital Agency for Cybersecurity Company, Trellix

    Goodway Group will build and execute a digital media strategy focused on amplifying brand awareness for Trellix

  • CIBC and Pollinate announce exclusive partnership to launch "Tyl by CIBC" in Canada

    CIBC announced today that it is partnering with Pollinate to bring "Tyl by CIBC" to Canada later this year. Tyl is a cloud-based digital-first platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), that enables safe and secure payments acceptance, provides easy point-of-sale technology, and helps users administer loyalty programs. The platform also offers seamless integration into CIBC business banking services.

  • Escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis ripples through markets

    Stock markets tumbled on Tuesday while bonds and commodities rallied after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. “That, coupled with a great uncertainty as to the ability of the United States to actually address the Russian-Ukrainian situation, magnifies the volatility factor.”

  • Alibaba Halts Talks to Raise $1 Billion Before Lazada IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. discussed raising at least $1 billion for Lazada before calling off negotiations with potential investors when talks bogged down over the Southeast Asian online mall’s valuation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Launches Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesGo

  • Here's Why Jefferies Sees More Alibaba Stake Sale By SoftBank

    SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) sold 20 million Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares in the last quarter and "will need to sell more in 2022," as per Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal, Reuters reports. The group will need $40 billion-45 billion of cash this year as per Goyal, who sees if it maintains the current pace of investing in startups and share repurchases as part of the 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) program announced in November. SoftBank prioritizes Vision Fund 2, whic

  • Camping World raises dividend to boost implied yield to nearly 8%

    Camping World Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has raised its quarterly dividend by 25%, to 62.5 cents a share from 50.0 cents. The recreational vehicle retailer's stock was still inactive in the premarket. The new dividend will be payable on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 14. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $32.09, the new annual dividend rate of $2.50 implies a dividend yield of 7.79%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.45%. "While the primary objecti