BrandSafway Announces New EVP & Chief Technology Officer

Driving innovation and process discipline in engineering, product development and fleet management

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a global leader in access and industrial services, has announced that Mark Choe has joined the company as executive vice president (EVP) and chief technology officer (CTO), effective September 7, 2021. In this position, Choe will lead engineering, fleet management, business process improvement and product development at BrandSafway.



“Mark will focus on driving innovation and bringing more discipline to accelerate ideation, development and commercialization in engineering and technology,” said Karl Fessenden, president and CEO of BrandSafway. “We are committed to delivering more value to customers with solutions that improve safety and increase productivity — further differentiating BrandSafway from its competitors in the marketplace. With his experience, Mark will be able to provide greater depth of expertise and leadership to our business and development processes. We’re fortunate to have someone with his background and track record join our senior leadership team.”



Most recently, Choe served as senior vice president, Advanced R&D/Technology at Samsung Electronics’ Digital Appliance Division — a multibillion dollar global consumer electronics business — where he led the development and implementation of Samsung’s core technology roadmap for its global product portfolio. Prior to his work at Samsung, Choe served as chief technology/product officer at Keurig Dr Pepper and held various product development leadership roles at Whirlpool Corporation, Dana Incorporated and Ford Motor Company.



“I’m excited to join a market leader like BrandSafway,” said Choe. “The company has an experienced and advanced engineering team, numerous proprietary products and patents, and a focus on continual improvement in safety and productivity for its customers. I look forward to being part of the company’s future growth and success.”



Choe received a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan. He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.



