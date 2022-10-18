U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

BrandSafway receives 15 AFPM awards

BrandSafway
·2 min read

Refinery and plant crews honored with industry safety awards from American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers association

BrandSafway wins AFPM safety awards

Fifteen BrandSafway refinery and plant crews were honored with industry safety awards from American Fuel &amp; Petrochemical Manufacturers association
Fifteen BrandSafway refinery and plant crews were honored with industry safety awards from American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers association

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams received Contractor Safety Achievement Awards from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) association based on their safety performance in 2021.

“We’re very proud of these 15 refinery and petrochem sites,” said Gabe McCabe, president of BrandSafway Industrial, Energy and Commercial. “In addition, we would like to thank our customers for partnering with us to improve safety at these facilities as well as AFPM, an organization that shares our commitment to protecting the health and safety of everyone in our industry. I also want to recognize our hard-working employees for their dedication to excellence in safety.”

The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM:

  1. Baytown Chemical Plant of ExxonMobil Chemical Co.

  2. Baytown Refinery of ExxonMobil Corporation

  3. Benicia Refinery of Valero Energy Corporation

  4. Cedar Bayou Chemical Complex of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

  5. Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant of LyondellBasell Industries

  6. Coffeyville Refinery of CVR Energy Inc.

  7. El Dorado Refinery of HollyFrontier Corporation

  8. Ferndale Refinery of Phillips 66

  9. Houston Operations of TPC Group

  10. Pasadena Plastics Complex of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

  11. Ponca City Refinery of Phillips 66

  12. San Francisco Refinery – Rodeo of Phillips 66

  13. Wood River Refinery of Phillips 66

  14. WRB Refining LP - Borger Refinery of Phillips 66

  15. Wynnewood Refining Company of CVR Energy Inc.

The AFPM awards program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPM-member facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.

About BrandSafway
With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit www.brandsafway.com.

 

Attachment

CONTACT: Branwyn Rhodes BrandSafway 262-523-6262 BRhodes@BrandSafway.com


