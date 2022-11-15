BrandSpark Announces the 2023 Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in Canada and Celebrates 10 Years of Studying Trust
BrandSpark International releases a comprehensive list of Most Trusted Awards earned across 222 unique consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers representing 127,000 individual brand responses.
Winners were announced live at Corus Quay in Toronto at the BandSpark Most Trusted Awards event in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers. Attendees heard from a panel of brand and marketing experts representing winning brands who shared their experiences about the role of brand trust. BrandSpark also shared key insights into the drivers of brand trust and brand resilience.
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International celebrated 10 years of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") with the release of the 2023 Most Trusted consumer products and services brands in Canada. The winners were determined by a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, unaided answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 edition is the largest study of its kind, with 222 consumer products and service categories.
Consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality.
Ten years ago, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were born out of the observation that trust is a top influence on shopper behaviour and plays an integral role in the relationship between brands and consumers. "Although shopping behaviour is continually affected by external factors, like inflation and the shift to online shopping during the pandemic, consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "This is evident in this year's results, where we still see big brand names garnering the most votes, over low-cost brands and private label brands, despite the external factors that have pushed many shoppers toward alternative options."
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded this year into the automotive segment. The segment categories range from automotive goods like car batteries to service providers like windshield repair/replacement. "We saw an opportunity to delve into a segment where many consumers feel uncertain. While some are experts, most consumers have little knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to brand trust that is generally low to moderate," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "A low trust score for a leading brand can also indicate steep competition in the category, and an opportunity to sway consumers to switch brands or service providers."
Inflation and the Power of Brand Trust
According to the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, the quality of a product is the key factor consumers consider when it comes to trust, with price being another important driver. While inflation has changed the landscape of consumer goods and services, this year's trust study indicates that consumers are still willing to pay a premium for brands that provide high-quality products and services. "Any shift in the landscape can influence consumers to switch brands," noted Adam Bellisario, AVP, BrandSpark. "When brand trust is low, consumers are most willing to switch to another option based on factors like price and convenience."
Some Notable Winners from the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
In beverages, a normally stable set of categories, two brands emerged as leaders. Bubly tied with Perrier for Most Trusted Sparkling Water after Perrier has led the category since 2018. "Bubly's ability to catch up to heritage brand Perrier points to the brand's effective marketing and branding strategies," notes Levy. Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo brands appeared more than any other (Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream; Oatmeal: Quaker; Rehydration Drink: Gatorade; and Tortilla Chips: Tostitos). SodaStream scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the study in a new category they have created and defended. While sustainability received less focus from price-sensitive consumers, merging value and environmentally sustainable products is a winning combination. "How long will SodaStream have the category to itself? Is at-home water carbonation a fad or here to stay?" Levy asked.
This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect the innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories and Tide continues to lead even during inflationary times.
Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:
Baby Laundry Detergent: Ivory Snow
Diapers: Pampers
Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B
Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always
Fibre Supplement: Metamucil
Men's Body Hair Trimmer: Gillette (TIE)
Men's Shaving: Gillette
Pregnancy Test: Clearblue (TIE)
Tampons: Tampax
Teeth Whitening: Crest
Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus
Dish Soap: Dawn
Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade
Dryer Sheets: Bounce
Fabric Softener: Downy
Laundry Detergent: Tide
Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide
Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash): Downy
Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Bounce
Paper Towels: Bounty
This year Colgate emerged as the sole winner in the Toothpaste category. This has been a contested category between Colgate and Crest over the years.
Honeywell stood out with five wins, leading across a variety of home goods categories (Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Humidifier, Space Heater, Thermostat) and continuing to maintain trust within categories that saw strong growth during the pandemic.
Despite increasing competition in the "streaming wars," Netflix received the most votes for Streaming Service for Quality Content despite recent subscription price increases.
The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*
HOUSEHOLD & PET CARE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Adhesive Tape
3M (Scotch)
Barbeque Charcoal
Kingsford / Royal Oak (TIE)
Barbeque Pellets
Traeger
Bathroom Tissue
Royale
Cat Food
Purina
Cat Litter
Arm & Hammer
Dish Soap
Dawn
Dishwasher Detergent
Cascade
Dog Food
Purina
Dog Treats
Milk-Bone
Dryer Sheets
Bounce
Eco-friendly Cleaning Products
ATTITUDE / Method (TIE)
Fabric Softener
Downy
Flea & Tick Prevention
Advantage II / K9 Advantix II
Food Storage Bags
Ziploc
Garbage Bags
Glad
Insect Control
Raid
Laundry Detergent
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Overall Value
Tide
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
Tide
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)
Downy
Laundry Stain Remover
OxiClean / Resolve (TIE)
Laundry Wrinkle Protection
Bounce
Multi-purpose Disinfecting Cleaner
Lysol
Paint (Interior & Exterior)
Behr
Paint (Interior & Exterior) (Quebec)
Sico
Paper Towels
Bounty
Power Tools
DEWALT
Strong Hold Glue
Gorilla Glue
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Lysol
Writing Instruments
BIC
Yarn For Knitting
Bernat
HOME GOODS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Air Fryer
Ninja
Air Purifier
Honeywell
Barbeque Grill
Weber
Clothes Iron
BLACK+DECKER
Clothes Steamer
Conair
Deep Fryer
Ninja / T-fal (TIE)
Drink Carbonation System
SodaStream
Electric Fan
Honeywell
Food Processor
KitchenAid
Headphones (Over ear)
Sony
Home Sound System
Bose
Humidifier
Honeywell
Luggage
Samsonite
Mattress
Sealy
Mattress-In-A-Box
Endy
Portable Cooler
Coleman
Portable Speaker
Bose
Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
Space Heater
Honeywell
Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
Thermostat
Honeywell
Toaster Oven
BLACK+DECKER
TV
Samsung
Vacuum
Dyson
Washer / Dryer
LG / Samsung (TIE)
Weighted Blanket
Hush.
FOOD & BEVERAGE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Baking
Robin Hood
Block Cheddar (Ontario)
Black Diamond
Block Cheddar (Quebec)
P'tit Quebec
Block Cheddar (West)
Armstrong
Bottled Water
Pure Life
Butter
Lactantia
Canned Fruit
Del Monte
Canned Seafood
Clover Leaf
Canned Tomatoes
Aylmer
Caramel Candy
Werther's Original
Cereal
Kellogg's
Chicken
Maple Leaf
Cooking Oil Spray
PAM
Cooking Stock / Broth
Campbell's
Cottage Cheese
Dairyland
Dairy Free Cheese
Daiya
Dry Pasta
Catelli
Eggs
Burnbrae Farms
Espresso Coffee
Nespresso
Fresh Pasta
Olivieri
Frozen Entrée
Stouffer's
Frozen Pizza
Dr. Oetker
Frozen Potato Products
McCain
Fruit Cups
Del Monte
Fruit Juice
Oasis
Hot Sauce
Frank's RedHot
Hummus
Fontaine Santé / Sabra (TIE)
Ice Cream Bars
Chapman's
Jam
Smucker's
Jerky
Jack Link's
Milk (Atlantic)
Farmers
Milk (Ontario)
Neilson
Milk (Quebec)
Québon
Milk (West)
Dairyland
Mozzarella
Saputo
Oat Milk
Silk
Oatmeal
Quaker
Organic Bread
Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery
Packaged Meat
Maple Leaf
Pancake Mix
Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima)
Pasta Sauce
Classico
Pepperoni
Schneiders
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
Beyond Meat
Popcorn
Orville Redenbacher's
Pork
Maple Leaf
Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade
VH
Premium Aged Cheddar
Balderson
Premium Crackers
Christie
Ready-to-bake Dough
Pillsbury
Refrigerated Salad Dressing
Kraft
Rehydration Drink
Gatorade
Salsa
Tostitos
Sausages
Johnsonville / Schneiders (TIE)
Seasoning
Club House
Shredded Cheese
Black Diamond
Sour Cream (Ontario)
Gay Lea
Sour Cream (West)
Dairyland
Sparkling Water
Bubly / Perrier (TIE)
Tortilla Chips
Tostitos
Tortilla Wraps
Dempster's
White Bread
Wonder
Yogurt
Activia
HEALTH, BEAUTY, & PERSONAL CARE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Allergy Eye Drops
Visine
Back Pain Relief
Robax
Blood Glucose Monitor
OneTouch
Children's Cough Medicine
Children's Tylenol
Cold Sore Remedy
Abreva
Collagen Powder
Organika
Contact Lens Solution
Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue)
Cough Drops
Halls
Denture Adhesive
Poligrip
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
Face Wipes
Neutrogena
Feminine Hygiene Pads
Always
Fibre Supplement
Metamucil
Flushable Wipes
Cottonelle
Hair Regrowth Products
Rogaine
Hair Removal
Nair
Hand Soap
Dove / Softsoap (TIE)
Headache Relief
Tylenol
Kids Sunscreen
Coppertone
Laxative
RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE)
Manual Toothbrush
Colgate / Oral-B (TIE)
Men's Body Hair Trimmer
Gillette / Philips (TIE)
Men's Shaving
Gillette
Micellar Water
Garnier
Migraine Relief
Tylenol
Mouthwash
Listerine
Nasal Spray
hydraSense
Pain Relief Patch
Salonpas
Pregnancy Test
Clearblue / First Response (TIE)
Probiotic Supplements
Jamieson
Smoking Cessation
Nicorette
Sunscreen
Coppertone
Tampons
Tampax
Teeth Whitening
Crest
Toothpaste
Colgate
Women's Shaving
Gillette Venus
BABY & KIDS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Baby Laundry Detergent
Ivory Snow
Baby Monitor
VTech
Baby Wash / Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
Breast Pump
Medela
Children's Thermometer
Braun
Diapers
Pampers
Dolls
Barbie
CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS
CATEGORY
WINNER
Action Camera
GoPro
Bike Helmet
Bell Helmets
Jeans
Levi's
Kayak
Pelican
Men's Underwear
Fruit of the Loom / Hanes (TIE)
Stationary Exercise Bike
Peloton
Swimming Goggles
Speedo
Tennis Racquet
Wilson
Treadmill
NordicTrack
Women's Shapewear
SPANX
Yoga Wear
lululemon
AUTOMOTIVE
CATEGORY
WINNER
Automotive Floor Mats
WeatherTech
Auto Insurance Provider
Intact Insurance
Automotive Tools
MasterCraft
Car Battery
MotoMaster
Compact Car
Honda / Toyota (TIE)
Crossover SUV
Honda / Nissan / Toyota (TIE)
Full-size Sedan
Toyota
Fully Electric Car
Tesla
Hybrid Gas / Electric Car
Toyota
Large SUV
Ford / Toyota (TIE)
Motor Oil
Castrol
Pickup Truck
Ford
Retailer of Auto Parts
Canadian Tire
Tire Sales & Service Provider
Canadian Tire
Tire Sales & Service Provider (West)
Kal Tire
Windshield Repair / Replacement Service
Speedy Glass
SERVICES & RETAIL
CATEGORY
WINNER
Cashback Credit Card
CIBC
Cellular Service Provider
Bell / Telus (TIE)
Coffee Shop Chain
Tim Hortons
Family Restaurant (Alberta)
Boston Pizza
Family Restaurant (BC)
White Spot
Family Restaurant (Ontario)
Swiss Chalet
Family Restaurant (Quebec)
St-Hubert
Food Delivery App
Uber Eats
Grocery Delivery
Instacart
Grocery Pick-up
PC Express
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability
No Frills
Health Diagnostic Services
LifeLabs
High-Speed Internet Provider
Bell
Home Insurance Provider
Intact Insurance
Home Phone Service Provider
Bell
Home Security Provider
TELUS SmartHome Security
Junk Removal Service
1-800-GOT-JUNK?
Large File Sending Service
Dropbox
Life Insurance Provider
Manulife / Sun Life (TIE)
Loyalty Program
PC Optimum
Meal Kit Delivery Service
HelloFresh
Mortgage Comparison Site
Ratehub.ca
No Annual Fee Credit Card
PC Financial
Online Casino (Ontario)
OLG
Online Healthcare Provider
Telus Health
Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site
OpenTable
Online Sports Betting App / Site
bet365
Pharmacy
Shoppers Drug Mart
Pharmacy (Quebec)
Jean Coutu
Quick Service Restaurant
McDonald's
Real Estate Agency
RE/MAX
Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
Retailer of Outdoor & Camping Gear
Canadian Tire
Self Storage Warehouse
U-Haul
Short-term Rental Booking Site
Airbnb
Streaming Service for Children's Content
Disney+
Streaming Service for Quality Content
Netflix
Streaming Service for Sports
DAZN
Travel Rewards Credit Card
RBC / TD (TIE)
TV Service Provider
Bell
Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing
Zoom
Weight Loss Program
WW (Weight Watchers)
How winners are determined
In the 2023 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, 15,878 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).
About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches.
