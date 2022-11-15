BrandSpark Announces the 2023 Most Trusted Consumer Product and Service Brands in Canada and Celebrates 10 Years of Studying Trust

BrandSpark International releases a comprehensive list of Most Trusted Awards earned across 222 unique consumer goods and service categories based on a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers representing 127,000 individual brand responses.

Winners were announced live at Corus Quay in Toronto at the BandSpark Most Trusted Awards event in collaboration with the Association of Canadian Advertisers. Attendees heard from a panel of brand and marketing experts representing winning brands who shared their experiences about the role of brand trust. BrandSpark also shared key insights into the drivers of brand trust and brand resilience.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - BrandSpark International celebrated 10 years of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") with the release of the 2023 Most Trusted consumer products and services brands in Canada. The winners were determined by a national survey of 15,878 Canadian shoppers who gave their top-of-mind, unaided answers as to which brands they trust most and why in categories they have recently shopped. The 2023 edition is the largest study of its kind, with 222 consumer products and service categories.

Consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality.

Ten years ago, the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were born out of the observation that trust is a top influence on shopper behaviour and plays an integral role in the relationship between brands and consumers. "Although shopping behaviour is continually affected by external factors, like inflation and the shift to online shopping during the pandemic, consumers continually trust brands that deliver great service and quality," said Robert Levy, President and CEO of BrandSpark International. "This is evident in this year's results, where we still see big brand names garnering the most votes, over low-cost brands and private label brands, despite the external factors that have pushed many shoppers toward alternative options."

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards expanded this year into the automotive segment. The segment categories range from automotive goods like car batteries to service providers like windshield repair/replacement. "We saw an opportunity to delve into a segment where many consumers feel uncertain. While some are experts, most consumers have little knowledge about automotive issues and needs, leading to brand trust that is generally low to moderate," noted Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "A low trust score for a leading brand can also indicate steep competition in the category, and an opportunity to sway consumers to switch brands or service providers."

Inflation and the Power of Brand Trust

According to the BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, the quality of a product is the key factor consumers consider when it comes to trust, with price being another important driver. While inflation has changed the landscape of consumer goods and services, this year's trust study indicates that consumers are still willing to pay a premium for brands that provide high-quality products and services. "Any shift in the landscape can influence consumers to switch brands," noted Adam Bellisario, AVP, BrandSpark. "When brand trust is low, consumers are most willing to switch to another option based on factors like price and convenience."

Some Notable Winners from the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

In beverages, a normally stable set of categories, two brands emerged as leaders. Bubly tied with Perrier for Most Trusted Sparkling Water after Perrier has led the category since 2018. "Bubly's ability to catch up to heritage brand Perrier points to the brand's effective marketing and branding strategies," notes Levy. Among the top 20 most trusted brands overall, PepsiCo brands appeared more than any other (Drink Carbonation System: SodaStream; Oatmeal: Quaker; Rehydration Drink: Gatorade; and Tortilla Chips: Tostitos). SodaStream scored the highest trust share and margin of trust in the study in a new category they have created and defended. While sustainability received less focus from price-sensitive consumers, merging value and environmentally sustainable products is a winning combination. "How long will SodaStream have the category to itself? Is at-home water carbonation a fad or here to stay?" Levy asked.

This year the laundry detergent categories were expanded to reflect the innovation serving distinct consumer segments. It was a "clean" sweep for Tide in all five laundry detergent categories and Tide continues to lead even during inflationary times.

Procter & Gamble had the most winning brands on the list (23) which include:

Baby Laundry Detergent: Ivory Snow

Diapers: Pampers

Electric Toothbrush: Oral-B

Feminine Hygiene Pads: Always

Fibre Supplement: Metamucil

Men's Body Hair Trimmer: Gillette (TIE)

Men's Shaving: Gillette

Pregnancy Test: Clearblue (TIE)

Tampons: Tampax

Teeth Whitening: Crest

Women's Shaving: Gillette Venus

Dish Soap: Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade

Dryer Sheets: Bounce

Fabric Softener: Downy

Laundry Detergent: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Overall Value: Tide

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin: Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash): Downy

Laundry Wrinkle Protection: Bounce

Paper Towels: Bounty

This year Colgate emerged as the sole winner in the Toothpaste category. This has been a contested category between Colgate and Crest over the years.

Honeywell stood out with five wins, leading across a variety of home goods categories (Air Purifier, Electric Fan, Humidifier, Space Heater, Thermostat) and continuing to maintain trust within categories that saw strong growth during the pandemic.

Despite increasing competition in the "streaming wars," Netflix received the most votes for Streaming Service for Quality Content despite recent subscription price increases.

The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category.*

HOUSEHOLD & PET CARE CATEGORY WINNER Adhesive Tape 3M (Scotch) Barbeque Charcoal Kingsford / Royal Oak (TIE) Barbeque Pellets Traeger Bathroom Tissue Royale Cat Food Purina Cat Litter Arm & Hammer Dish Soap Dawn Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Dog Food Purina Dog Treats Milk-Bone Dryer Sheets Bounce Eco-friendly Cleaning Products ATTITUDE / Method (TIE) Fabric Softener Downy Flea & Tick Prevention Advantage II / K9 Advantix II Food Storage Bags Ziploc Garbage Bags Glad Insect Control Raid Laundry Detergent Tide Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing Tide Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning Tide Laundry Detergent for Overall Value Tide Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash) Downy Laundry Stain Remover OxiClean / Resolve (TIE) Laundry Wrinkle Protection Bounce Multi-purpose Disinfecting Cleaner Lysol Paint (Interior & Exterior) Behr Paint (Interior & Exterior) (Quebec) Sico Paper Towels Bounty Power Tools DEWALT Strong Hold Glue Gorilla Glue Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Writing Instruments BIC Yarn For Knitting Bernat

HOME GOODS CATEGORY WINNER Air Fryer Ninja Air Purifier Honeywell Barbeque Grill Weber Clothes Iron BLACK+DECKER Clothes Steamer Conair Deep Fryer Ninja / T-fal (TIE) Drink Carbonation System SodaStream Electric Fan Honeywell Food Processor KitchenAid Headphones (Over ear) Sony Home Sound System Bose Humidifier Honeywell Luggage Samsonite Mattress Sealy Mattress-In-A-Box Endy Portable Cooler Coleman Portable Speaker Bose Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Space Heater Honeywell Stand Mixer KitchenAid Thermostat Honeywell Toaster Oven BLACK+DECKER TV Samsung Vacuum Dyson Washer / Dryer LG / Samsung (TIE) Weighted Blanket Hush.

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY WINNER Baking Robin Hood Block Cheddar (Ontario) Black Diamond Block Cheddar (Quebec) P'tit Quebec Block Cheddar (West) Armstrong Bottled Water Pure Life Butter Lactantia Canned Fruit Del Monte Canned Seafood Clover Leaf Canned Tomatoes Aylmer Caramel Candy Werther's Original Cereal Kellogg's Chicken Maple Leaf Cooking Oil Spray PAM Cooking Stock / Broth Campbell's Cottage Cheese Dairyland Dairy Free Cheese Daiya Dry Pasta Catelli Eggs Burnbrae Farms Espresso Coffee Nespresso Fresh Pasta Olivieri Frozen Entrée Stouffer's Frozen Pizza Dr. Oetker Frozen Potato Products McCain Fruit Cups Del Monte Fruit Juice Oasis Hot Sauce Frank's RedHot Hummus Fontaine Santé / Sabra (TIE) Ice Cream Bars Chapman's Jam Smucker's Jerky Jack Link's Milk (Atlantic) Farmers Milk (Ontario) Neilson Milk (Quebec) Québon Milk (West) Dairyland Mozzarella Saputo Oat Milk Silk Oatmeal Quaker Organic Bread Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery Packaged Meat Maple Leaf Pancake Mix Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) Pasta Sauce Classico Pepperoni Schneiders Plant-Based Meat Alternative Beyond Meat Popcorn Orville Redenbacher's Pork Maple Leaf Premade Cooking Sauce / Marinade VH Premium Aged Cheddar Balderson Premium Crackers Christie Ready-to-bake Dough Pillsbury Refrigerated Salad Dressing Kraft Rehydration Drink Gatorade Salsa Tostitos Sausages Johnsonville / Schneiders (TIE) Seasoning Club House Shredded Cheese Black Diamond Sour Cream (Ontario) Gay Lea Sour Cream (West) Dairyland Sparkling Water Bubly / Perrier (TIE) Tortilla Chips Tostitos Tortilla Wraps Dempster's White Bread Wonder Yogurt Activia

HEALTH, BEAUTY, & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY WINNER Allergy Eye Drops Visine Back Pain Relief Robax Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Children's Cough Medicine Children's Tylenol Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Collagen Powder Organika Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb (Renu, Biotrue) Cough Drops Halls Denture Adhesive Poligrip Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Face Wipes Neutrogena Feminine Hygiene Pads Always Fibre Supplement Metamucil Flushable Wipes Cottonelle Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine Hair Removal Nair Hand Soap Dove / Softsoap (TIE) Headache Relief Tylenol Kids Sunscreen Coppertone Laxative RestoraLAX / Senokot (TIE) Manual Toothbrush Colgate / Oral-B (TIE) Men's Body Hair Trimmer Gillette / Philips (TIE) Men's Shaving Gillette Micellar Water Garnier Migraine Relief Tylenol Mouthwash Listerine Nasal Spray hydraSense Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Pregnancy Test Clearblue / First Response (TIE) Probiotic Supplements Jamieson Smoking Cessation Nicorette Sunscreen Coppertone Tampons Tampax Teeth Whitening Crest Toothpaste Colgate Women's Shaving Gillette Venus

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY WINNER Baby Laundry Detergent Ivory Snow Baby Monitor VTech Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby Breast Pump Medela Children's Thermometer Braun Diapers Pampers Dolls Barbie

CLOTHING & SPORTING GOODS CATEGORY WINNER Action Camera GoPro Bike Helmet Bell Helmets Jeans Levi's Kayak Pelican Men's Underwear Fruit of the Loom / Hanes (TIE) Stationary Exercise Bike Peloton Swimming Goggles Speedo Tennis Racquet Wilson Treadmill NordicTrack Women's Shapewear SPANX Yoga Wear lululemon

AUTOMOTIVE CATEGORY WINNER Automotive Floor Mats WeatherTech Auto Insurance Provider Intact Insurance Automotive Tools MasterCraft Car Battery MotoMaster Compact Car Honda / Toyota (TIE) Crossover SUV Honda / Nissan / Toyota (TIE) Full-size Sedan Toyota Fully Electric Car Tesla Hybrid Gas / Electric Car Toyota Large SUV Ford / Toyota (TIE) Motor Oil Castrol Pickup Truck Ford Retailer of Auto Parts Canadian Tire Tire Sales & Service Provider Canadian Tire Tire Sales & Service Provider (West) Kal Tire Windshield Repair / Replacement Service Speedy Glass

SERVICES & RETAIL CATEGORY WINNER Cashback Credit Card CIBC Cellular Service Provider Bell / Telus (TIE) Coffee Shop Chain Tim Hortons Family Restaurant (Alberta) Boston Pizza Family Restaurant (BC) White Spot Family Restaurant (Ontario) Swiss Chalet Family Restaurant (Quebec) St-Hubert Food Delivery App Uber Eats Grocery Delivery Instacart Grocery Pick-up PC Express Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability No Frills Health Diagnostic Services LifeLabs High-Speed Internet Provider Bell Home Insurance Provider Intact Insurance Home Phone Service Provider Bell Home Security Provider TELUS SmartHome Security Junk Removal Service 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Large File Sending Service Dropbox Life Insurance Provider Manulife / Sun Life (TIE) Loyalty Program PC Optimum Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh Mortgage Comparison Site Ratehub.ca No Annual Fee Credit Card PC Financial Online Casino (Ontario) OLG Online Healthcare Provider Telus Health Online Restaurant Reservation App / Site OpenTable Online Sports Betting App / Site bet365 Pharmacy Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacy (Quebec) Jean Coutu Quick Service Restaurant McDonald's Real Estate Agency RE/MAX Retailer of Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's Retailer of Outdoor & Camping Gear Canadian Tire Self Storage Warehouse U-Haul Short-term Rental Booking Site Airbnb Streaming Service for Children's Content Disney+ Streaming Service for Quality Content Netflix Streaming Service for Sports DAZN Travel Rewards Credit Card RBC / TD (TIE) TV Service Provider Bell Virtual Meeting / Video Conferencing Zoom Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers)



How winners are determined

In the 2023 BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, 15,878 Canadian shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2023 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop and services which they use. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%).

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and improve the success of their new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

