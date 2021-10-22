U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    -0.5280 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,725.86
    -1,606.31 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Brandt Completes Cervus Deal, Creates International Equipment Dealer Powerhouse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Regina-based company welcomes 64 new locations across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

REGINA, SK, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Brandt Tractor Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Brandt Group of Companies, is pleased to announce that it has successfully acquired Cervus Equipment Corp., following a 97.66% endorsement for the deal in an October 12, 2021 vote by Cervus shareholders. The transaction sees publicly traded Cervus transition to 100% private ownership in an all-cash deal.

Regina-based company welcomes 64 new locations across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. (CNW Group/Brandt Tractor Ltd.)
Regina-based company welcomes 64 new locations across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. (CNW Group/Brandt Tractor Ltd.)

Regina-based company welcomes 64 new locations across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The landmark transaction creates Canada's largest-ever equipment dealer network, adding 64 agriculture, transportation, and material handling equipment locations to Brandt's existing John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships across Canada. When fully integrated, it will give Cervus' customers access to Brandt's extensive national parts and technical support infrastructure.

The purchase further establishes the firm's position as a premier privately held Canadian company and the largest John Deere dealership in the world.

"The addition of Cervus' branch network is a big win for customers in all of the affected markets," says Brandt owner and CEO, Shaun Semple. "We've got a lot to offer and we're ready to roll up our sleeves and earn the loyalty of our new customers through a combination of premium products and services and a consistent, high-quality customer support experience."

The deal gives Brandt unparalleled market penetration, expanding their geographical footprint and enabling the company to add, in select markets, John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, JLG, Baumann and other material handling equipment in addition to their already-impressive list of products and services.

With the acquisition of the Cervus locations in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Brandt now owns and operates 120 full-service equipment dealerships with an additional 50+ service points and employs over 5100 people.

The transaction will make a significant impact across the industry as the company rolls out plans to introduce expanded parts inventories, service department capacities, and extended hours of operation at the former Cervus dealerships. As operations are integrated, staffing in these locations is expected to increase by up to 40% with significant new facility construction across the entire network.

"Cervus staff, customers, and their communities will all benefit from this acquisition through a stronger, more diversified network of support dealerships," concludes Semple. "Brandt is fully committed to ongoing investment in business infrastructure and community enhancement; there is tremendous opportunity for everyone in this deal."

The transaction officially closed on October 22, 2021.

About the Brandt Group of Companies
The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,600 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

About Cervus Equipment
Cervus is a leading equipment solutions provider to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Throughout their territories and across their diverse markets, Cervus dealerships are united by the sales and support of the market-leading equipment their customers depend on to grow their business. The Company operates 64 Cervus dealerships and is the authorized representative of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers including: John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. Cervus common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

SOURCE Brandt Tractor Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c7675.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cervus Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement

    Cervus Equipment Corporation (the "Company" or "Cervus") (TSX: CERV) is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced acquisition by Brandt Tractor Ltd. ("Brandt"), which was implemented through a Court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under Section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") involving Cervus, Brandt and 13255026 Canada Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brandt, and Cervus shareholders (the "Transaction"). Pursuant

  • Why Amazon.com, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of online retail stocks were taking a beating in Friday trading, with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock falling by 5.2% through 2:37 p.m. EDT, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) down by 4.5%, and e-commerce leader Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) off by 2.3%. As it reported Friday morning, analyst Stephen Ju at Swiss mega-bank Credit Suisse cut his price target on Amazon shares by more than 10% to $4,200, based on his estimate that Amazon will earn only $70.98 per share this year and $79.83 per share next year. Credit Suisse's new earnings projections reflect a reduction of 12% this year, and a staggering 33% reduction in expectations for 2022.

  • Here's Why Intel Shares Crashed Today

    Traders shrugged off Chipzilla's fantastic bottom-line profits and inspiring long-term growth plan to focus on the massive costs of bringing that vision to life.

  • Why Square Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of fintech giant Square (NYSE: SQ) had fallen by more than 4% as of 11:27 a.m. EDT Friday after an analyst at Jefferies said they expect the company to miss earnings estimates in its upcoming quarterly report. When companies report earnings below the consensus estimate, their shares often decline in the short term, although post-report price moves are also dependent on lots of other factors including management's guidance and overall outlook. Further, while Jefferies expects Square to miss on earnings, the company also initiated coverage on Square earlier this month with a $300 price target.

  • Phunware stock was up 1,000% on Friday. What the heck is Phunware?

    This tiny, money-losing Trump-linked software company has a stock that is surging, but what's behind all this PHUN?

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Stocks Soared 107% and 471% Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) skyrocketed on Friday, as excitement for former President Donald Trump's new media company continued to build among investors. On Wednesday, Digital World Acquisition announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The combined company intends to launch a new social network to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Tesla Stock Closed Above $900 for First Time. What Could Come Next.

    Tesla stock hit a new all-time high in Friday trading, and closed at a record. Shares also got a boost Friday from a credit upgrade at S&P. Tesla debt is now BB+ rated, one notch below investment grade. Tesla stock’s new 52-week intraday high is $910 on the nose.

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • David Tepper shuns stock market: ‘Sometimes there’s times to make money … sometimes there’s times not to lose money’

    David Tepper, billionaire investor and one of the world’s top hedge-fund managers, isn't a fan of the stock market, right now.

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Sells More Tesla. She’s Buying This Stock.

    ARK’s daily email disclosure revealed the firm has bought 2.1 million shares in Skillz, worth an estimated $20.8 million.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Two IPO Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

    Two well-known companies that recently went public are coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) and eyeglasses maker Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY). It's hard to imagine any company offering a real challenge to coffee mega-chain Starbucks, which has more than 33,000 global stores.

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) by estimating the...

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you are looking to own the assets that make the world work, then these three infrastructure stocks will be up your alley.