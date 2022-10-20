Brandy Isaacks Joins CenExel as Vice President of Project Management & Scientific Affairs

CNS Clinical Research Veteran Brings Extensive Expertise in Global Project Management & Operations

Clinical Research Veteran Brings Project Management & Operations Expertise

Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel announced that Brandy Isaacks has joined their team as Vice President of Project Management and Scientific Affairs. Brandy’s responsibilities will include providing project management coordination and support across CenExel Centers of Excellence. She will also manage CenExel’s Scientific Affairs division which encompasses early phase and translational medicine scientists, plus the broader network of CenExel therapeutic experts, supporting and consulting on the design and execution of clinical trials.

Brandy has a lengthy and admirable career history of more than 20 years in clinical research project management and operations. Most recently, she was serving as the lead for all Psychiatry in the Neuroscience Division at Syneos Health. Her background also highlights working with small to mid-size pharma and biotech clients, providing strategic guidance for clinical development planning, holistic team management, and ongoing client and program support.

Brandy’s training and career began with conducting structured clinical interviews, clinical ratings, and electrophysiological (ERP) assessments at clinical research sites. Her work developing and sustaining client relationships has led her project teams to positive completion of numerous Phase I – IV clinical trials, resulting in approved products for psychiatry and neurology indications.

By focusing on early engagement, clinical team support, data quality, and project delivery, Brandy has found success in her CRO and client collaborations. She was recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) as a Luminary for being a role model for women in the healthcare industry and for mentoring and building industry leaders.

“I’m excited to be a part of the CenExel team,” said Brandy Isaacks. “I’m eager to work with the scientists, key opinion leaders, and principal investigators in the CenExel site network, drawing from their professional experience to provide additional value for our clients.”

“We’re thrilled to have Brandy leading these efforts,” said Tom Zoda, COO of CenExel. “Having a single point of client contact for multi-site trials, as well as our customers with multiple studies with CenExel, will accelerate study start-up and overall timelines, ensure consistency, drive quality, and offer more efficient progress reporting. Our Scientific Affairs engagement will equally benefit from her harmonization of existing resources.”

CenExel was formed in 2018, and since its formation has strategically invested to support organic growth in its Centers of Excellence while also pursuing acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers across the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to drive efficiencies in clinical research while reducing the costs and development timelines for innovative therapies to advance patient care.

About CenExel

CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

