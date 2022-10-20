U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,668.98
    -26.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,354.67
    -69.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,621.76
    -58.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.44
    -14.31 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.69
    +1.14 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.30
    +2.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.33 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2090
    +0.0820 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1231
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9970
    +0.1820 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,117.29
    -54.08 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.89
    +1.49 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Brandy Isaacks Joins CenExel as Vice President of Project Management & Scientific Affairs

CenExel Clinical Research
·3 min read

CNS Clinical Research Veteran Brings Extensive Expertise in Global Project Management & Operations

Brandy Isaacks Joins CenExel

Clinical Research Veteran Brings Project Management &amp; Operations Expertise
Clinical Research Veteran Brings Project Management & Operations Expertise

Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel announced that Brandy Isaacks has joined their team as Vice President of Project Management and Scientific Affairs. Brandy’s responsibilities will include providing project management coordination and support across CenExel Centers of Excellence. She will also manage CenExel’s Scientific Affairs division which encompasses early phase and translational medicine scientists, plus the broader network of CenExel therapeutic experts, supporting and consulting on the design and execution of clinical trials.

Brandy has a lengthy and admirable career history of more than 20 years in clinical research project management and operations. Most recently, she was serving as the lead for all Psychiatry in the Neuroscience Division at Syneos Health. Her background also highlights working with small to mid-size pharma and biotech clients, providing strategic guidance for clinical development planning, holistic team management, and ongoing client and program support.

Brandy’s training and career began with conducting structured clinical interviews, clinical ratings, and electrophysiological (ERP) assessments at clinical research sites. Her work developing and sustaining client relationships has led her project teams to positive completion of numerous Phase I – IV clinical trials, resulting in approved products for psychiatry and neurology indications.

By focusing on early engagement, clinical team support, data quality, and project delivery, Brandy has found success in her CRO and client collaborations. She was recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) as a Luminary for being a role model for women in the healthcare industry and for mentoring and building industry leaders.

“I’m excited to be a part of the CenExel team,” said Brandy Isaacks. “I’m eager to work with the scientists, key opinion leaders, and principal investigators in the CenExel site network, drawing from their professional experience to provide additional value for our clients.”

“We’re thrilled to have Brandy leading these efforts,” said Tom Zoda, COO of CenExel. “Having a single point of client contact for multi-site trials, as well as our customers with multiple studies with CenExel, will accelerate study start-up and overall timelines, ensure consistency, drive quality, and offer more efficient progress reporting. Our Scientific Affairs engagement will equally benefit from her harmonization of existing resources.”

CenExel was formed in 2018, and since its formation has strategically invested to support organic growth in its Centers of Excellence while also pursuing acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers across the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and Contract Research Organizations to drive efficiencies in clinical research while reducing the costs and development timelines for innovative therapies to advance patient care.

About CenExel
CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

Attachment

CONTACT: David Blackmer CenExel Clinical Research 866-236-3935 media@cenexelresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Kroger unveils store of future in Greater Cincinnati: PHOTOS

    Kroger Co. has unveiled what it’s calling its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati.

  • How RMDs Could Change With New Bill

    A new law may soon allow retirees to keep their money untouched a bit longer. The Securing a Strong Retirement Act, a bill originally pushed in 2021 but which may finally pass this year, would push the starting point for … Continue reading → The post RMDs May Soon Start Even Later for Retirement Plan Savers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Report: Oracle slows hiring, especially in Bay Area and Seattle, raising fears of deeper cuts

    The report comes after Oracle recently told the state that it cut 210 workers in Redwood City and Belmont this month.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government

  • Exxon selling Montana oil refinery to Par Pacific for $310 million

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery and related pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc for $310 million. The sale ends a years-long effort by the U.S. oil giant to further reduce its refining footprint and concentrate production on plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast and in the Midwest. "ExxonMobil is focused on investing in facilities where we can manufacture higher-value products such as lubricants and chemicals," said Karen McKee, the head of the oil company's product solutions unit.

  • Four Smart Ways to Make Money in Retirement

    With many Americans living longer and retiring earlier, more and more people have time, health and energy to work in retirement. And this has led to a surge in retirees doing just that. So whether you need the extra cash … Continue reading → The post Four Ways to Make Money in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • What Procter & Gamble taught Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol's background and how it helped make him a successful executive.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.

  • Altria sells U.S. IQOS rights to Philip Morris for $2.7 billion

    IQOS is a smokeless tobacco heating device that was developed by Philip Morris and sold in the United States by Altria until the U.S. trade regulator banned the import and sale of the product last year following patent claims from rival R.J. Reynolds. Philip Morris is looking to overturn the ban.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • Freeport-McMoRan shares rally after profit beats expectations

    LME copper has given up 30% since touching a record peak in March, largely holding in a range between $7,200 and $8,000 since end-August, pressured by COVID-19 flare-ups in China, the world's biggest metal consumer. Freeport nevertheless forecast rising demand for the red metal due to copper's use in renewable energy products and said none of its customers have scaled back orders. "We certainly have no problem selling copper," Freeport Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told investors on a conference call.

  • Factbox-Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply

    Unexplained damage to the Nord Stream pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea have dashed hopes that Russian gas flow to Germany will resume anytime soon. Nord Stream 1 had been idle since the end of August for maintenance work, prompting concerns about supply to Europe if the outage was extended. It has also cut off supply to several European countries such as Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland, and reduced flows via other pipelines since launching what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Whirlpool opens factory in Argentina with $52 million investment

    Appliance maker Whirlpool Corp is set to inaugurate a new factory in Buenos Aires after a $52 million investment, with plans to export more than 70% of the local production, Joao Carlos Brega, the firm's Latin America chief, said. The plant, which will employ some 400 workers, will produce 300,000 washing machines each year and export $50 million worth of products around Latin America, mainly to Brazil. Making an investment of this amount, $52 million, is not looking to the short term.

  • Biden’s tacit endorsement of fossil fuels

    A little-noticed move to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could get drillers to produce more.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).