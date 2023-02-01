U.S. markets closed

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2022 Results and Initiates 2023 Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust
·26 min read
Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) today reported its financial and operating results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

Management Comments

“During 2022 we accomplished our 2022 business plan objectives and exceeded our midpoint goals for speculative revenue, same store results and rental rate mark-to-markets,” stated Jerry Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Office of Brandywine Realty Trust. “In addition, since our last earnings release we have raised over $705 million through fourth quarter asset sales, an unsecured bond transaction in December 2022 and a secured loan transaction in January 2023.  The net proceeds were used to redeem our February 2023 unsecured bond maturity totaling $350 million and completely repay the outstanding balance on our $600 million unsecured line of credit.  We now have complete availability on our $600 million unsecured line of credit and 96% of our wholly-owned debt is fixed. Other than our October 2024 bond maturity, we have no other wholly-owned debt maturities until June 2026. All of our development projects remain on schedule and on budget.  Looking ahead, we are introducing our 2023 FFO guidance range of $1.12 to $1.20 per diluted share which is impacted by higher interest expense from our recent debt refinancings.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

  • Net income available to common shareholders; $29.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

  • Funds from Operations (FFO); $55.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Portfolio Results

  • Core Portfolio: 89.8% occupied and 91.0% leased.

  • New and Renewal Leases Signed: 226,000 square feet in the fourth quarter and 1,852,000 square feet for 2022.

  • Rental Rate Growth: 21.0% on an accrual basis and 12.5% on a cash basis.

  • Tenant Retention Ratio: 38% in fourth quarter and 64% for 2022.

Transaction Activity

Development Activity

  • As previously announced, we are developing a fully leased 145,000 square foot build-to-suit office building located in Radnor, Pennsylvania. The building will be the North American Headquarters for Arkema S.A., a global supplier of specialty materials. Construction commenced during January 2023 and the scheduled completion is the fourth quarter 2024. We plan to fund the development through a combination of a construction loan, our line of credit and cash on hand.

Disposition Activity

  • As previously announced, during the fourth quarter of 2022 we sold one office property in suburban Philadelphia and our ownership interest in a mixed-use property in Philadelphia for an aggregate sales price of approximately $113.6 million and we received $112.6 million in net proceeds. The sales generated a gain totaling $35.4 million, or $0.21 per share, that was recorded in the fourth quarter.   Proceeds were used to reduce the outstanding balance on our unsecured line of credit.

Finance Activity

  • As previously announced, we completed an underwritten public offering of $350 million of our 7.550% guaranteed notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”). Interest on the 2028 Notes will be payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing March 15, 2023. The sale of the 2028 Notes closed on December 13, 2022. The net proceeds of the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and transaction expenses related to this offering, totaled approximately $344.1 million. We used the net proceeds of the offering to tender or redeem the $350 million outstanding principal amount of our 3.95% Guaranteed Notes due February 15, 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and for general corporate purposes.

  • As previously announced, we have redeemed 100% of our outstanding 2023 Notes. On December 20, 2022, we redeemed approximately $295.7 million of the 2023 Notes through a tender offer to the existing bond holders and subsequently on January 20, 2023 we redeemed approximately $54.3 million of the 2023 Notes. All of the 2023 Notes were redeemed at par plus any accrued interest. The 2023 Notes were redeemed with proceeds from our December 2028 Guaranteed Note issuance, cash-on-hand and our unsecured line of credit.

  • On January 19, 2023, we entered into a non-recourse secured loan agreement in the aggregate principal amount of $245.0 million which bears interest at 5.875% (the “Secured Loan”).   The Secured Loan has a scheduled maturity date of February 6, 2028 and may be prepaid in full on or after March 6, 2025, subject to a prepayment premium, and may be prepaid in full on or after August 6, 2027 without any prepayment premium. The Secured Loan is collateralized by 7 wholly-owned properties. Net cash proceeds totaled $235.7 million which were used to escrow $15.2 million for property-level 2023 reserves and capital, fully pay-off the outstanding balance on our unsecured line of credit and other corporate purposes.

  • We had $88.5 million outstanding on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2022 and, as of today, there is no outstanding balance on our facility.

  • We had $17.6 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of December 31, 2022.

Results for the Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $29.5 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a net income of $4.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

FFO in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $55.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $60.4 million or $0.35 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our fourth quarter 2022 FFO payout ratio ($0.19 common share distribution / $0.32 FFO per diluted share) was 59.4%.

Net income totaled $53.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the twelve months of 2022 compared to net income of $11.9 million allocated to common shares or $0.07 per diluted share in the twelve months of 2021.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the twelve months ended 2022 totaled $238.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share compared to FFO available to common shares and units of the twelve months of 2021 which totaled $237.6 million, or $1.37 per diluted share. Our 2022 FFO payout ratio ($0.76 common share distribution / $1.38 FFO per diluted share) was 55.1%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the fourth quarter of 2022, our Net Operating Income (NOI), excluding termination revenues, write-off of prior straight-line rent receivables and other income items increased 2.4% on an accrual basis and increased 1.5% on a cash basis for our 71 same store properties, which were 89.8% and 91.1% occupied on December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

We leased approximately 226,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 168,000 square feet during the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter occupancy activity includes 87,000 square feet of renewals, 57,000 square feet of new leases and 24,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 142,000 square feet of executed new leases scheduled to commence subsequent to December 31, 2022.

We experienced 38% tenant retention ratio in our core portfolio with net negative absorption of (123,000) square feet during the fourth quarter of 2022 which includes a 65,000 square foot tenant in Austin, Texas that vacated early. Fourth quarter rental rate growth increased 21.0% as our renewal rental rates increased 21.3% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 19.9%, all on an accrual basis.

For the year, our 2022 leasing activity totaled approximately 1,852,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 1,659,000 square feet. The 2022 occupancy activity includes 848,000 of renewals, 486,000 of new leases and 325,000 square feet of tenant expansions.

At December 31, 2022, our core portfolio of 72 properties comprising 12.8 million square feet was 89.8% occupied and we are now 91.0% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after December 31, 2022).

Distributions

On December 6, 2022, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.19 per common share that was paid on January 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023.

2023 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are providing our 2023 loss per share guidance of $(0.12) - $(0.04) per diluted share and 2023 FFO guidance of $1.12 - $1.20 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2023 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2023

 

Range

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per diluted share allocated to common shareholders

 

$(0.12) 

 

to

 

$(0.04)

Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization

 

1.24

 

 

 

1.24

FFO per diluted share

 

$1.12

 

to

 

$1.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our 2023 FFO key assumptions include:

  • Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 90-91%;

  • Year-end Core Leased Range: 91-92%;

  • Rental Rate Growth (accrual): 11-13%;

  • Rental Rate Growth (cash): 4-6%;

  • Same Store (accrual) NOI Growth Range: 0-2%;

  • Same Store (cash) NOI Growth Range: 2.5-4.5%;

  • Speculative Revenue Target: $17.0 - $19.0 million, $10.0 million achieved;

  • Tenant Retention Rate Range: 49-51%;

  • Property Acquisition Activity: None;

  • Property Sales Activity: $100 - $125 million;

  • Joint Venture Activity: None;

  • Development Starts: None;

  • Financing Activity: $245 Million Secured Financing (Complete) and Construction Loan at 155 King of Prussia Rd in Radnor, PA;

  • Share Buyback Activity: None;

  • Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 174.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of December 31, 2022 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We will release our fourth quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday February 1, 2023, and will hold our fourth quarter conference call on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link here, and you will be provided with dial in details.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

Looking Ahead – First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

We anticipate we will release our first quarter 2023 earnings on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after the market close and will host our first quarter 2023 conference call on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We expect to issue a press release in advance of these events to reconfirm the dates and times and provide all related information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “strategy,” “expects,” “seeks,” “believes,” “potential,” or other similar words. Because such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including our 2023 guidance and the progress of our projects under development, are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and not within our control. Such risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, among others: risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and other potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and those of our tenants as well as on the economy and real estate and financial markets; reduced demand for office space and pricing pressures, including from competitors, that could limit our ability to lease space or set rents at expected levels or that could lead to declines in rent; uncertainty and volatility in capital and credit markets, including changes that reduce availability, and increase costs, of capital or that delay receipt of our planned debt financings and refinancings; the effect of inflation and interest rate fluctuations, including on the costs of our planned debt financings and refinancings; the potential loss or bankruptcy of tenants or the inability of tenants to meet their rent and other lease obligations; risks of acquisitions and dispositions, including unexpected liabilities and integration costs; delays in completing, and cost overruns incurred in connection with, our developments and redevelopments; disagreements with joint venture partners; unanticipated operating and capital costs; uninsured casualty losses and our ability to obtain adequate insurance, including coverage for terrorist acts; asset impairments; our dependence upon certain geographic markets; changes in governmental regulations, tax laws and rates and similar matters; unexpected costs of REIT qualification compliance; and costs and disruptions as the result of a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption. The declaration and payment of future dividends (both timing and amount) is subject to the determination of our Board of Trustees, in its sole discretion, after considering various factors, including our financial condition, historical and forecast operating results, and available cash flow, as well as any applicable laws and contractual covenants and any other relevant factors. Our Board’s practice regarding declaration of dividends may be modified at any time and from time to time. Additional information on factors which could impact us and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Measures

We compute our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Although FFO and NOI are non-GAAP financial measures, we believe that FFO and NOI calculations are helpful to shareholders and potential investors and are widely recognized measures of real estate investment trust performance. At the end of this press release, we have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

We compute FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than us. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) before non-controlling interests and excluding gains (losses) on sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses on depreciable consolidated real estate, impairment losses on investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures and extraordinary items (computed in accordance with GAAP); plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), and after similar adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. Net income, the GAAP measure that we believe to be most directly comparable to FFO, includes depreciation and amortization expenses, gains or losses on property sales, extraordinary items and non-controlling interests. To facilitate a clear understanding of our historical operating results, FFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as presented in the financial statements included elsewhere in this release. FFO does not represent cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) and should not be considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our financial performance or to be an alternative to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions to shareholders. We generally consider FFO and FFO per share to be useful measures for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO and FFO per share can help investors compare the operating performance of a company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI (accrual basis) is a financial measure equal to net income available to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, plus corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, non-controlling interest in the Operating Partnership and losses from early extinguishment of debt, less interest income, development and management income, gains from property dispositions, gains on sale from discontinued operations, gains on early extinguishment of debt, income from discontinued operations, income from unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interest in property partnerships. In some cases we also present NOI on a cash basis, which is NOI after eliminating the effects of straight-lining of rent and deferred market intangible amortization. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. NOI should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of the Company's liquidity or its ability to make distributions. We believe NOI is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties, as it excludes certain components from net income available to common shareholders in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. We use NOI internally to evaluate the performance of our operating segments and to make decisions about resource allocations. We concluded that NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations, as it reflects only the income and expense items incurred at the property level, as well as the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and development activity on an unlevered basis.

Same Store Properties

In our analysis of NOI, particularly to make comparisons of NOI between periods meaningful, it is important to provide information for properties that were in-service and owned by us throughout each period presented. We refer to properties acquired or placed in-service prior to the beginning of the earliest period presented and owned by us through the end of the latest period presented as Same Store Properties. Same Store Properties exclude properties placed in-service, acquired, repositioned, held for sale or in development or redevelopment after the beginning of the earliest period presented or disposed of prior to the end of the latest period presented. Accordingly, it takes at least one year and one quarter after a property is acquired for that property to be included in Same Store Properties.

Core Portfolio

Our core portfolio is comprised of our wholly-owned properties, excluding any properties currently in development, re-development or re-entitlement.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Real estate investments:

 

 

 

 

Operating properties

 

$

3,617,240

 

 

$

3,472,602

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(1,063,060

)

 

 

(957,450

)

Right of use asset - operating leases, net

 

 

19,664

 

 

 

20,313

 

Operating real estate investments, net

 

 

2,573,844

 

 

 

2,535,465

 

Construction-in-progress

 

 

218,869

 

 

 

277,237

 

Land held for development

 

 

76,499

 

 

 

114,604

 

Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net

 

 

35,576

 

 

 

27,762

 

Total real estate investments, net

 

 

2,904,788

 

 

 

2,955,068

 

Assets held for sale, net

 

 

 

 

 

562

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

17,551

 

 

 

27,463

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

11,003

 

 

 

11,875

 

Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $3,947 and $4,133 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

179,771

 

 

 

167,210

 

Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

 

567,635

 

 

 

435,506

 

Deferred costs, net

 

 

96,639

 

 

 

86,862

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

18,451

 

 

 

28,556

 

Other assets

 

 

78,667

 

 

 

133,094

 

Total assets

 

$

3,874,505

 

 

$

3,846,196

 

LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Unsecured credit facility

 

$

88,500

 

 

$

23,000

 

Unsecured term loan, net

 

 

248,168

 

 

 

249,608

 

Unsecured senior notes, net

 

 

1,628,370

 

 

 

1,580,978

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

132,440

 

 

 

150,151

 

Distributions payable

 

 

32,792

 

 

 

32,765

 

Deferred income, gains and rent

 

 

25,082

 

 

 

23,849

 

Intangible liabilities, net

 

 

10,322

 

 

 

12,981

 

Lease liability - operating leases

 

 

23,166

 

 

 

22,962

 

Other liabilities

 

 

52,331

 

 

 

48,683

 

Total liabilities

 

$

2,241,171

 

 

$

2,144,977

 

Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity:

 

 

 

 

Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 171,569,807 and 171,126,257 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

1,716

 

 

 

1,712

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

 

3,153,229

 

 

 

3,146,786

 

Deferred compensation payable in common shares

 

 

19,601

 

 

 

18,491

 

Common shares in grantor trust, 1,179,643 and 1,169,703 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

(19,601

)

 

 

(18,491

)

Cumulative earnings

 

 

1,176,195

 

 

 

1,122,372

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

3,897

 

 

 

(2,020

)

Cumulative distributions

 

 

(2,709,405

)

 

 

(2,578,583

)

Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity

 

 

1,625,632

 

 

 

1,690,267

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

7,702

 

 

 

10,952

 

Total beneficiaries' equity

 

$

1,633,334

 

 

$

1,701,219

 

Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity

 

$

3,874,505

 

 

$

3,846,196

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rents

$

120,572

 

 

$

114,641

 

 

$

470,851

 

 

$

451,519

 

Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing

 

6,228

 

 

 

6,666

 

 

 

24,132

 

 

 

26,444

 

Other

 

2,184

 

 

 

4,223

 

 

 

11,117

 

 

 

8,856

 

Total revenue

 

128,984

 

 

 

125,530

 

 

 

506,100

 

 

 

486,819

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses

 

32,926

 

 

 

33,387

 

 

 

130,209

 

 

 

121,890

 

Real estate taxes

 

13,773

 

 

 

10,837

 

 

 

53,645

 

 

 

53,621

 

Third party management expenses

 

2,649

 

 

 

2,934

 

 

 

10,547

 

 

 

12,800

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

45,109

 

 

 

46,802

 

 

 

177,984

 

 

 

178,105

 

General and administrative expenses

 

9,114

 

 

 

8,137

 

 

 

35,006

 

 

 

30,153

 

Provision for impairment

 

4,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,663

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

108,234

 

 

 

102,097

 

 

 

412,054

 

 

 

396,569

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on disposition of real estate

 

8,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,677

 

 

 

142

 

Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,007

 

 

 

2,903

 

Total gain on sale of real estate

 

8,864

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,684

 

 

 

3,045

 

Operating income

 

29,614

 

 

 

23,433

 

 

 

119,730

 

 

 

93,295

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and investment income

 

518

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

1,905

 

 

 

8,295

 

Interest expense

 

(19,620

)

 

 

(15,644

)

 

 

(68,764

)

 

 

(62,617

)

Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs

 

(832

)

 

 

(709

)

 

 

(3,091

)

 

 

(2,836

)

Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

(6,212

)

 

 

(5,899

)

 

 

(22,016

)

 

 

(26,697

)

Net gain on real estate venture transactions

 

26,718

 

 

 

2,973

 

 

 

26,718

 

 

 

2,973

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(435

)

 

 

 

 

 

(435

)

 

 

 

Net income before income taxes

 

29,751

 

 

 

4,604

 

 

 

54,047

 

 

 

12,413

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

11

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(47

)

Net income

 

29,762

 

 

 

4,603

 

 

 

53,992

 

 

 

12,366

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(109

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(168

)

 

 

(77

)

Net income attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust

 

29,653

 

 

 

4,568

 

 

 

53,824

 

 

 

12,289

 

Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders

 

(105

)

 

 

(90

)

 

 

(456

)

 

 

(421

)

Net income attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust

$

29,548

 

 

$

4,478

 

 

$

53,368

 

 

$

11,868

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income per Common Share

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.07

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

171,569,807

 

 

 

171,126,257

 

 

 

171,491,369

 

 

 

170,878,185

 

Diluted income per Common Share

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.07

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

171,994,374

 

 

 

172,855,218

 

 

 

172,325,646

 

 

 

172,273,240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

29,548

 

 

$

4,478

 

 

$

53,368

 

 

$

11,868

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units

 

106

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

80

 

Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders

 

105

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

456

 

 

 

421

 

Net gain on real estate venture transactions

 

(26,718

)

 

 

(2,973

)

 

 

(26,718

)

 

 

(2,973

)

Net gain on disposition of real estate

 

(8,864

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,677

)

 

 

(142

)

Provision for impairment

 

4,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,663

 

 

 

 

Company's share of impairment of an unconsolidated real estate venture

 

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

 

 

 

696

 

Depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real property

 

38,138

 

 

 

38,609

 

 

 

149,026

 

 

 

144,261

 

Leasing costs including acquired intangibles

 

6,154

 

 

 

7,663

 

 

 

25,989

 

 

 

31,698

 

Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

12,741

 

 

 

12,586

 

 

 

49,743

 

 

 

52,455

 

Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures

 

(4

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(20

)

Funds from operations

$

55,869

 

 

$

60,616

 

 

$

239,002

 

 

$

238,344

 

Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders

 

(180

)

 

 

(167

)

 

 

(770

)

 

 

(705

)

Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO)

$

55,689

 

 

$

60,449

 

 

$

238,232

 

 

$

237,639

 

FFO per share - fully diluted

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

1.37

 

Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted

 

172,510,841

 

 

 

173,679,201

 

 

 

172,870,758

 

 

 

173,165,898

 

Distributions paid per common share

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.76

 

 

$

0.76

 

FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share)

 

59.4

%

 

 

54.3

%

 

 

55.1

%

 

 

55.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 4th QUARTER
(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 77 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2022, a total of 71 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.7 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. As of December 31, 2022, two properties were recently completed/acquired, and four properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 89.8% and 91.1% during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Rents

 

$

112,860

 

 

$

108,720

 

Other

 

 

236

 

 

 

203

 

Total revenue

 

 

113,096

 

 

 

108,923

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses

 

 

30,946

 

 

 

28,949

 

Real estate taxes

 

 

12,534

 

 

 

11,764

 

Net operating income

 

$

69,616

 

 

$

68,210

 

Net operating income - percentage change over prior year

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

Net operating income, excluding other items

 

$

68,907

 

 

$

67,309

 

Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

Net operating income

 

$

69,616

 

 

$

68,210

 

Straight line rents & other

 

 

(3,946

)

 

 

(2,397

)

Above/below market rent amortization

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(1,121

)

Amortization of tenant inducements

 

 

175

 

 

 

192

 

Non-cash ground rent expense

 

 

200

 

 

 

204

 

Cash - Net operating income

 

$

65,657

 

 

$

65,088

 

Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items

 

$

64,325

 

 

$

63,372

 

Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year

 

 

1.5

%

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income:

 

$

29,762

 

 

$

4,603

 

Add/(deduct):

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(518

)

 

 

(450

)

Interest expense

 

 

19,620

 

 

 

15,644

 

Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

832

 

 

 

709

 

Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

 

6,212

 

 

 

5,899

 

Net gain on real estate venture transactions

 

 

(26,718

)

 

 

(2,973

)

Net gain on disposition of real estate

 

 

(8,864

)

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

435

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

45,109

 

 

 

46,802

 

General & administrative expenses

 

 

9,114

 

 

 

8,137

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

1

 

Provision for impairment

 

 

4,663

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net operating income

 

 

79,636

 

 

 

78,372

 

Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations

 

 

(10,020

)

 

 

(10,162

)

Same store net operating income

 

$

69,616

 

 

$

68,210

 

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST
SAME STORE OPERATIONS – TWELVE MONTHS
(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 77 properties owned by the Company as of December 31, 2022, a total of 71 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.7 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. As of December 31, 2022, two properties were recently completed/acquired, and four properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 89.8% and 91.1% during the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Rents

 

$

440,805

 

 

$

432,148

 

Other

 

 

1,047

 

 

 

957

 

Total revenue

 

 

441,852

 

 

 

433,105

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses

 

 

117,895

 

 

 

111,308

 

Real estate taxes

 

 

49,804

 

 

 

50,756

 

Net operating income

 

$

274,153

 

 

$

271,041

 

Net operating income - percentage change over prior year

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

Net operating income, excluding other items

 

$

270,871

 

 

$

267,961

 

Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

Net operating income

 

$

274,153

 

 

$

271,041

 

Straight line rents & other

 

 

(11,562

)

 

 

(12,992

)

Above/below market rent amortization

 

 

(1,914

)

 

 

(4,070

)

Amortization of tenant inducements

 

 

719

 

 

 

983

 

Non-cash ground rent expense

 

 

805

 

 

 

820

 

Cash - Net operating income

 

$

262,201

 

 

$

255,782

 

Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items

 

$

256,350

 

 

$

251,114

 

Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income:

 

$

53,992

 

 

$

12,366

 

Add/(deduct):

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,905

)

 

 

(8,295

)

Interest expense

 

 

68,764

 

 

 

62,617

 

Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

3,091

 

 

 

2,836

 

Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures

 

 

22,016

 

 

 

26,697

 

Net gain on real estate venture transactions

 

 

(26,718

)

 

 

(2,973

)

Net gain on disposition of real estate

 

 

(17,677

)

 

 

(142

)

Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate

 

 

(8,007

)

 

 

(2,903

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

 

435

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

177,984

 

 

 

178,105

 

General & administrative expenses

 

 

35,006

 

 

 

30,153

 

Income tax provision

 

 

55

 

 

 

47

 

Provision for impairment

 

 

4,663

 

 

 

 

Consolidated net operating income

 

 

311,699

 

 

 

298,508

 

Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations

 

 

(37,546

)

 

 

(27,467

)

Same store net operating income

 

$

274,153

 

 

$

271,041

 


Company / Investor Contact:

Tom Wirth
EVP & CFO
610-832-7434
tom.wirth@bdnreit.com

 


