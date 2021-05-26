U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

Brane Capital President Jerome Dwight to Participate in Global DCA's Crypto Connection 2021 Conference, Featuring Mark Cuban, Mike Novogratz

·1 min read

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Capital, a leading North American cryptocurrency custodian, announced today that Jerome Dwight, the company's president, will participate in the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association's (Global DCA) Crypto Connection 2021 Conference. The conference's speakers include prominent crypto investors Mark Cuban and Mark Novogratz.

Prior to joining Brane in February 2021, Dwight served as CEO for Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations, and as Global Market Head at RBC, as well as extensive leadership experience in fintech. He recently delivered a keynote at the 2021 Canadian Fintech Summit on the implications of blockchain and crypto for the financial services sector.

"Brane has rapidly established itself as a leader in digital asset custody by combining cutting-edge technology, a robust risk management framework, and a regulatory-first approach driven by our experienced leadership team," said Dwight. "Industry participation and collaboration is essential to instilling confidence and credibility in the blockchain ecosystem, and we're pleased to support Global DCA's efforts to advance those objectives."

Global DCA's Crypto Connection 2021 conference is focused on the rapid institutional adoption of cryptocurrency and digital assets. Dwight will be featured on a panel on servicing of digital assets on Tuesday, June 8th at 3:00 pm EDT.

Participants can register to access the panel discussion and conference at: https://bit.ly/2QOIcMG

For more information:

Adam Miron
Interim-CEO & Chairman
Brane Capital
613-986-2422
310773@email4pr.com
https://brane.capital/

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with numerous provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brane-capital-president-jerome-dwight-to-participate-in-global-dcas-crypto-connection-2021-conference-featuring-mark-cuban-mike-novogratz-301299427.html

SOURCE Brane Capital

  • Brazil's Gol says domestic air travel outlook improving, aims to raise $563 million

    Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said there was an improvement in domestic ticket sales in May, driven by advances in Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination program. Gol warned that although immunizations are helping air travel in Brazil, there is still uncertainty related to the health crisis. Gol expects Brazil's gross domestic product to grow by 8.8% in the second quarter and by a preliminary 2.3% in the second half of 2021, according to the filing.

  • Iran bans cryptocurrency mining for 4 months amid power cuts

    Iran has banned the energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin for nearly 4 months, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as the country faces major power blackouts in many cities. "The ban on the mining of cryptocurrencies is effective immediately until September 22 ... Some 85% of the current mining in Iran is unlicensed," Rouhani said in a televised speech at a cabinet meeting. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete with each other to solve complex mathematical problems.

  • VW Says It’s Keeping Lamborghini After $9.2 Billion Offer Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG reiterated plans to maintain ownership of Lamborghini after a car magazine said it was offered 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for the brand.A Volkswagen spokesman said there’s been no change in the group’s position to retain the Lamborghini brand. Autocar reported earlier Tuesday that the company had received the offer from Quantum Group AG, a new Zurich-based holding company that has formed a consortium with London-headquartered investment firm Centricus Asset Management.VW took a step in November toward preparing Lamborghini and its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, but announced a month later it was committed to keeping them in the fold. The assurances were made as part of a broader resolution of conflicts between Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess and key stakeholders including labor leaders.Lamborghini is owned by the VW group through its Audi subsidiary. A spokesperson for Audi also said it is not for sale.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Struggles to Suppress Bubbles in Markets Awash With Money

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is getting tougher as money floods into everything from commodities to housing and stocks.In May alone, the government vowed to tackle speculation in metals, revived the idea of a property tax, oversaw hikes in mortgage rates in some cities, banned the mining of cryptocurrencies and played down calls within the central bank for a stronger yuan.Authorities are zeroing in on the risks of assets overheating as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to support the economic recovery from the pandemic. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on pockets of China’s financial markets as the Communist Party seeks to avoid volatility in the run up to the July 1 centenary of its founding.“The policy trend is now focused on ensuring financial stability,” said Alex Wolf, head of investment strategy for Asia at JPMorgan Private Bank. “Beijing will want to resolve bubbles risks at the outset, in a targeted manner, using strong rhetoric and small adjustments to policy. That appears to be enough for now.”Much of the world is facing inflationary pressures as rebounding economies drive demand for goods. Central bankers in the U.S. and Europe are making it clear they view the gain in consumer prices as temporary, and that ultra-low interest rates will remain in place for the foreseeable future.China’s bond market isn’t pricing in higher borrowing costs any time soon. The yield on 10-year sovereign debt has fallen to an almost nine-month low. But at about 3.1%, that’s a decent return for global investors, and the resulting inflows add to the vast pool of domestic funds trapped by capital controls. So-called hot money drives asset prices ever higher.Beijing is finding some success with its targeted approach: commodities futures have fallen from their records in recent weeks and digital currencies have slumped. Bitcoin is down about 30% this month in a rout partly triggered by Elon Musk’s musings on the environmental costs of digital assets.Like whack-a-mole, however, crackdowns in some parts of China’s financial markets lead to other assets rising. The CSI 300 Index of stocks surged more than 3% on Tuesday, helped by record flows through the Hong Kong trading channel and unprecedented buying of China’s second-largest exchange-traded fund. That’s boosting the allure of the yuan, which is at its strongest against the dollar in almost three years.This may all be part of a grand strategy by the Communist Party. A rally in equities could take the heat out of the commodities market, while an appreciating yuan would lower the cost of imported raw materials. That would temper inflationary pressures and allow the central bank to maintain its accommodative stance. ‘Strong’ financial markets would also reflect well on the Party -- and President Xi Jinping -- as the 100th anniversary approaches.The risk for Chinese policy makers is if price increases are sustained and driven by forces beyond Beijing’s control. That may compel the People’s Bank of China to take more aggressive action, such as draining liquidity or hiking interest rates.The PBOC has pledged to exit pandemic-era stimulus at a slow and measured pace. This is already happening, as seen by a notable slowdown in credit. China also trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and softened its push on fixed-asset investments. The central bank has provided minimum liquidity to lenders even as credit defaults pile up.It seems officials prefer to take increasingly aggressive steps at the micro level, rather than at the macro level. This is especially true of the commodities market. On Wednesday, Reuters reported the banking regulator asked lenders to stop offering commodity futures products to retail investors.“When you have a closed capital account like China and you loosen policy through the credit channel, the money stays contained domestically,” said JPMorgan’s Wolf. “It then needs to find a place. It can be housing, it can be stocks -- it moves across the financial system. This is one of the biggest constraints to policy and is why China has been quick to remove stimulus this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EV Charger Maker Tritium Going Public in SPAC Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tritium, which makes fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached an agreement to go public through a merger with blank-check company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The deal with the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, values Tritium at $1.2 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information was private. The transaction is expected to generate proceeds of about $400 million, said the people.Unlike most SPAC mergers, Tritium’s combination with Decarbonization Plus II didn’t include raising a private placement, the people said.Representatives for Tritium and Decarbonization Plus II declined to comment.Brisbane, Australia-based Tritium produces charging software and hardware -- including electric pumps the size of large refrigerators -- deployed at shopping malls to highway rest stops in almost 40 countries, and has supplied networks being rolled out by Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. The firm’s fastest units can add about 217 miles of driving range in 10 minutes of charging, according to the company.Founded in 2001 by members of a solar-car racing team, the company promoted ex-Boeing Co. executive Jane Hunter to chief executive officer in 2020, and has expanded beyond Australia to add design and manufacturing facilities in California and Europe. Tritium announced last month that it was selected by the U.S. Army to help its efforts to convert its vehicles -- including combat vehicles -- to electric power.Read more: Fastest Electric Car Chargers Waiting for Batteries to Catch UpAdding electric car charging infrastructure is seen as vital for automakers to spur sales, and crucial to governments as they seek to phase out combustion engine vehicles to help meet climate targets. President Joe Biden has flagged plans to spend billions of dollars on tax credits and charging stations to support the transition away from gas-powered cars.Rival supplier ABB Ltd. said last month that it plans to carve out its electric vehicle charging business into a separate legal structure and prepare the unit for a potential listing.The Decarbonization Plus SPAC is backed by an affiliate of Riverstone Holdings LLC. It raised $402.5 million including so-called greenshoe shares in an initial public offering in February.(Adds details from fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Another Top Bitcoin Miner Follows China’s Lead With Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin miner China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher. Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with background on China’s mining ban and research estimate.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Bet Billions That Health Care's Long Overdue Digital Shift Is Finally Here

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pouring a record amount of money into young companies trying to transform U.S. health care at an accelerating pace.Spurred by the pandemic, private funding for health-care companies has reached new highs every quarter since Covid-19 emerged. Investors steered a record $6.7 billion to U.S. digital health startups in the first three months of 2021, according to venture firm and researcher Rock Health. In 2011, Rock Health tracked $1.1 billion invested in digital health for the entire year.The flood of money is getting attention from new corners. JPMorgan Chase & Co. last week announced a new business with a $250 million investment arm to transform employer health coverage. Young startups have closed giant deals like the $500 million that online pharmacy Ro, founded in 2017, raised in March. And venture-backed health companies are reaching the public markets: Upstart insurer Bright Health Group, founded in 2015, filed for an initial public offering last week.Sustained low interest rates have investors searching for returns in new arenas, pushing money into assets from junk bonds to Dogecoin. Venture capital is no exception -- with funds raising $32.7 billion in the first quarter, on pace to exceed last year’s record, according to data from the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.All that money has to go somewhere. As the pandemic eases in the U.S., a growing chunk of venture capital has decided that the upheaval spurred by Covid-19 is accelerating shifts already underway in the notoriously inefficient $4 trillion U.S. health-care sector.Big ambitions have fizzled before: Before JPMorgan’s latest health venture, the bank abandoned its joint effort with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. Yet investors believe the pandemic catalyzed lasting changes in how Americans get health care that have been predicted for years.“The health-care industry is kind of 10 to 20 years behind all other modern industries in terms of adopting innovation,” said Steve Kraus, a partner at venture firm Bessemer Venture Partners and a board member at Bright Health.Kraus started investing in health care a decade ago, when many U.S. medical providers still relied on paper records. Now he says the industry is catching up. “It happened so quickly, and it happened so quickly because of Covid,” Kraus said.Moving FastOne sign of how quickly money is moving: Health-care startups are raising fresh rounds of funding just as the ink barely dries on their term sheets. Dozens of digital health companies raised more than one funding round during 2020, according to data compiled for Bloomberg by Rock Health, a pace that was almost unheard of a few years ago.The surge of cash into such firms is a multi-billion dollar bet that health care is finally ready for the kind of technological change that long ago recast retail, software and media. Such shifts mint new fortunes and threaten old business models. Investors are racing to back the companies they hope will become the Amazon, Salesforce or Facebook of health care.Venture capital in health care has long been focused on developing new drugs and medical devices. The risky, costly business of new drug development still gets the lion’s share of health-care venture investment.But money is increasingly moving into health services and software. In the past few years, funding in those areas exceeded the amount going toward medical devices, according to data from the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor. As the total amount of venture investment rose in that period, digital health and other services businesses make up a growing slice of a growing pie.What accounts for the shift? Many health-care organizations until recently relied on paper records. Ten years ago, just more than a quarter of U.S. hospitals had adopted basic electronic health records that could hold clinicians’ notes, according to federal data. The U.S. government invested more than $35 billion to prod health-care providers into electronic record-keeping, and the industry is moving toward more fluid data exchange among different entities -- albeit haltingly.“There’s just more infrastructure to build on top of for digital health companies,” said Megan Zweig, chief operating officer of Rock Health. “It is easier now to build a company than it was five or 10 years ago.”There are other factors at play. The Affordable Care Act encouraged payment arrangements meant to tie reimbursements to patients’ health outcomes, not simply the volume of care delivered. High rates of chronic conditions and a rapidly aging population drive demand for tools that help people manage their health and live independently for longer. And people of all ages increasingly expect to get health care the way they now get so much else: Through screens on computers and phones.Pandemic AccelerationThese trends were in motion before the pandemic, but Covid-19 broke down an important barrier that deterred some investors from the health care segment: Inertia. Potential customers like insurers, employers and hospitals tend to be risk-averse and sluggish adopters. Startups building products for those markets could burn through cash quickly waiting for organizations to take a risk on trying something new.“You had this problem of growth being slow, and very expensive,” said Bob Kocher, a partner at Venrock and longtime digital-health investor. “That kept valuations low-ish and scared away a lot of tech investors.”Covid changed that almost overnight, as physical distancing forced doctors and hospital systems to switch to remote visits. The pandemic “compressed into six months like 10 years of adoption of things like virtual care and telemedicine,” Kocher said.Fundraising is accelerating in turn. Digital health companies are raising bigger amounts of money sooner than they used to. In the first quarter, 17 companies raised rounds of at least $100 million, according to Rock Health’s data. That’s almost as many as in 2018 and 2019 combined. And companies are reaching those big “megadeal” moments earlier, on average just five years years after they were founded. Some of that capital may fuel consolidation in the months and years ahead. Rock Health’s Zweig said companies marketing to employers and health plans are hearing that their potential customers are overwhelmed by the proliferation of “point solutions” — narrowly targeted products for particular medical conditions or types of care, like diabetes or musculoskeletal disorders.The market is seeking broader offerings, she said, and some of the cash landing in startup’s treasuries will likely go toward acquiring other startups and assembling more sweeping offerings.A growing number of digital health companies have gone public or been acquired at attractive premiums, “exit” events that give venture investors payouts and have bolstered VCs’ confidence in the industry. “For a while there were not a lot of exits in digital health and now there are, and investors like exits,” Zweig said.High-profile IPOs and acquisitions in recent years caught investors’ attention by proving how quickly digital health startups can multiply their money. Over a decade, a digital health startup trying to improve diabetes care quietly raised about $240 million in venture capital. The company, Livongo Health, debuted in 2019 in an IPO valuing it at $2.6 billion. The next year, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was acquired by Teledoc Health Inc. for almost $13 billion, five times its value when it went public.“All of a sudden investors said, ‘Wow, you can make a lot of money in this,’” said former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman, who is now leading a fresh venture called Transcarent. “These companies are real.”Frenzied FinancingKraus, who is on the investment committee at Rock Health, acknowledges that dealmaking is at frenzied pace. “Are valuations high? For sure. Is deal velocity too quick in my mind? For sure,” he said. “There’s a lot of capital chasing companies.”But he said he doesn’t see a bubble in the sense of irrational funding of companies with few prospects for sustainable business. Instead, he sees companies with solid ideas going after real market opportunities in an industry long overdue for change.Large incumbent companies are increasingly promoting visions of a high-tech health-care future. Anthem Inc., the nation’s second-largest health insurer, told investors in March not think of it as a health insurer, but as “a digitally enabled platform for health,” in the words of Chief Executive Officer Gail Boudreaux. Cigna Corp. purchased telehealth provider MDLive in February, and Walmart Inc. is buying a telehealth company called MeMD. CVS Health Corp. has announced a new $100 million corporate venture fund focused on digital health.Yet to be seen is whether the flood of innovation will dent the fundamental problem of U.S. health-care: The price tag. Employers, taxpayers and households collectively devote $4 trillion a year, or about 18% of the gross domestic product, a far higher share than most wealthy countries. That outsize spending doesn’t lead to longer lives or better health compared to countries that spend far less.Investors and entrepreneurs looking to transform health care shouldn’t underestimate how hard it is. “The tech people who haven’t really spent enough time in the health policy world say, ‘Oh, we’ll just show up and figure it out,’” said Paul Hughes-Cromwick, a health-policy consultant in Ann Arbor, Mich.Almost every startup raising money promises to improve care, lower costs, or both. For new companies to both make money and lower overall costs, a reduction in health expenditures has to come from somewhere else — that is, out of someone else’s revenue stream. Otherwise, innovations may just add costs to the system.Some essential parts of medicine like surgeries or physical exams won’t be replaced. “That human interaction won’t go away,” Hughes-Cromwick said. “There’s kind of a limiting factor for what technology could do. But I’d be a fool to say it’s not going to do those things.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop as Economic Data Outweigh Fed Remarks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks retreated as inflationary signals from the latest economic reports overshadowed dovish reassurances from several Federal Reserve officials. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 fluctuated throughout most of the trading session after a gauge of new U.S. home sales slid by more than forecast as higher prices restrained demand. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence slipped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment. Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said price pressures would “prove to be largely transitory.”His remarks echoed those of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the central bank’s Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and three other Fed officials who this week played down the risk that higher inflation would persist. Still, investors have been concerned about how long the central bank can keep stimulative monetary policy in place if economic data continue to show price pressures.Read: Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict“The data remains ‘volatility,’ and that should be expected as we deal with the pandemic exit and the uncertainties that surround that,” said Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy at Evercore ISI.Some corporate highlights:Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused it of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.Moderna Inc. rallied as its Covid-19 vaccine was found highly effective in 12 to 17 year-old adolescents in a large study, paving the way for regulatory submissions around the world by early June.Here are some events this week:Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%The MSCI World index rose 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2246The British pound was little changed at $1.4144The Japanese yen was unchanged at 108.75 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.56%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.17%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.9% to $1,903 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Norwegian Air, saved from collapse, reinvents as regional carrier

    Norwegian Air emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and its debt almost wiped out but also facing stronger competition and lingering uncertainty wrought by the pandemic. "We have saved an airline that is of huge value to Norway and which binds our long country together," Chief Executive Jacob Schram told a news conference. "We're back!" read a large banner outside the company's headquarters to mark the occasion, while Schram hoisted a flag with Norwegian Air's red, white and blue logo.

  • Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf

    Financial technology start-ups in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offering online short-term credit say they are enjoying exponential growth as the coronavirus pandemic drives a shift in consumer spending online. Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been sceptical of paying for goods before getting them. But Saudi Arabian-based Tamara and UAE's Spotii, Tabby and Postpay all say the take-up has far exceeded initial expectations.

  • Exclusive-BlackRock backs 3 dissidents to shake up Exxon board -sources

    (Reuters) -BlackRock, Exxon Mobil Corp's second largest shareholder, is backing several of upstart hedge fund Engine No. 1's candidates to join the company's board, in a blow to the energy giant, according to people familiar with the matter. With the annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, Exxon has been scrambling to win the backing of major institutional investors for its directors in its toughest boardroom battle in recent history. Exxon has faced mounting criticism for its reluctance to invest more in renewable energy and for years of weak financial performance.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • M&S to shut a third of core store estate over a decade

    Marks & Spencer plans to have about 30% fewer combined clothing and food stores in 10 years time as more sales shift online, but will still open new shops when prime sites - like six former Debenhams outlets - become free, it said on Wednesday. CEO Steve Rowe said that would be achieved by "rotating the estate" at 110 locations. About 35 full line stores will be relocated, about 45 will become food stores and about 30 sites will be exited over a ten year period, he told reporters after M&S published 2020-21 results.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • Old-School Tycoons of Hong Kong Are Losing to China’s Moguls

    (Bloomberg) -- The prediction was vintage Jack Ma, as provocative as it was prescient.“This is the era of the internet,” the Chinese billionaire proclaimed in October 2013, just weeks after his plan to take Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. public in Hong Kong had been scuttled by regulators. “It no longer belongs to Li Ka-shing.”Ma’s dig at the famed Hong Kong tycoon raised plenty of eyebrows at the time, but few would disagree with him now. The past few years have seen a remarkable shift in fortunes between China’s tech-savvy moguls and their old-school Hong Kong counterparts -- a trend that shows few signs of fading any time soon.Even as Xi Jinping’s government moves to curb the clout of Ma and some of his peers, the combined wealth of China’s 10 richest people has surged threefold since 2016 to $425 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For Hong Kong, it doubled to $218 billion during the same period. Li, once Asia’s richest person, is now ranked No. 13, several spots below Ma, who eventually listed Alibaba in New York in 2014.The changes underscore the fading relevance of Hong Kong businessmen who built their empires on real estate, ports, infrastructure, telecommunications, aviation and retail.At their peak, when the former British colony was the indispensable gateway to a rapidly developing mainland China, Li and his peers were courted by Beijing for their business acumen and access to overseas capital. These days their political clout is waning and their businesses are increasingly viewed by investors as stale.What’s more, Hong Kong’s future as a financial hub is facing an existential threat as China’s Communist Party chips away at the “one country, two systems” framework that has underpinned the city’s success for decades.One consequence has been a dramatic slide in the stock-market valuations for Hong Kong’s biggest conglomerates. Over the past five years, five of the city’s top groups -- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., New World Development Co., Henderson Land Development Co., Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. and Wharf Holdings Ltd. -- have consistently traded at deep discounts to their net assets.Their shares now fetch just 0.5 times book value on average, versus 10 for the five companies controlled by some of China’s richest tycoons, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“The main businesses of the large Hong Kong companies don’t have much growth,” said Andy Wong, founding partner at LW Asset Management in the city. “Investors prefer to focus on growth more than on a company’s value,” he said, adding technology-driven sectors are attractive, especially after the pandemic.While private family offices of some of the city’s tycoons have pivoted to high-growth investments, their listed businesses have been slow to catch up. On the other hand, their counterparts across the border have leveraged technology to provide a range of consumer services and create wealth. Chinese tycoons have also benefited from the $14.3 trillion economy’s quick recovery from Covid. China was the only major economy to expand last year, while Hong Kong saw back-to-back contractions in 2019 and 2020.Most of China’s richest billionaires come from the tech industry, including Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma, Bytedance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming and NetEase Inc.’s William Ding. The wealth of Zhong Shanshan, China’s current richest person and founder of bottled water giant Nongfu Spring Co. is almost $69 billion, more than double that of Li’s.Many of Hong Kong’s business empires owe their success to government policies that encouraged only a small group of deep-pocketed developers to bid at auctions of land parcels, a system that turned Hong Kong into the world’s most expensive property market. The windfall from rising prices allowed the tycoons to diversify into utilities, retail, ports and infrastructure.But that formula has been difficult to replicate in larger markets like mainland China due to high capital requirements, local competition and regulatory barriers, said Richard Harris, founder of Hong Kong-based Port Shelter Investment Management.For instance, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’ land bank in mainland China is just about 2.3% of that held by Country Garden Holdings Co. owns, a Guangdong-based developer controlled by billionaire Yang Huiyan.The result is that many of the city’s tycoons have focused on defending their current turf rather than expanding into new businesses, Harris said. “Many of them are quite happy making sure they don’t lose” what they have, he said.Yet even that has proven difficult in recent years as Hong Kong’s economy was battered by anti-government protests and the pandemic.Sun Hung Kai Properties, the developer led by billionaire brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, reported the biggest decline in underlying profit since 2013 for the year ended June. Swire Pacific Ltd., one of city’s two centuries-old British trading firms, recorded an underlying loss last year, the first since listing in 1959. Its flagship Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is struggling despite a government-led rescue.CK Hutchison, the flagship of the diversified empire Li built after his family fled to Hong Kong from the mainland as refugees in 1940, saw its first profit drop since a revamp of the conglomerate in 2015. As tensions rise between China and the West, the CK group is facing headwinds overseas. Australia blocked it from acquiring a local gas pipeline operator over national security concerns in 2018.Some of Hong Kong’s conglomerates have started looking further afield for growth opportunities. New World Development Co., which is into infrastructure building, hotels and shopping malls, is accelerating its expansion into insurance, health care and education in mainland China. Chief Executive Officer Adrian Cheng has said he wants to grow the non-property service businesses. Much of the effort “revolves around non-traditional businesses,” a spokeswoman said.Swire Pacific is investing in health-care groups in mainland China. Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., the owner of luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental International Ltd., is partnering with private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. to look for investment opportunities in Greater China and Southeast Asia.Representatives for Sun Hung Kai declined to comment, while CK group and Wharf didn’t respond to requests for comment. Swire said the group’s financial strength and ability to invest remain strong, and is looking at new sectors. Henderson Land said it’s been diversifying from property, with a strong presence in Hong Kong and China, and has been incorporating sustainable technologies.Li’s personal investment vehicle, Horizons Ventures, has been investing in plant-based food, renewable energy and digital services. The firm’s early bet in Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged to $11 billion last year during the pandemic, or one-third of Li’s wealth. He was also an early backer of Facebook Inc., Spotify Technology SA and Siri.The post-pandemic recovery will be crucial for Hong Kong’s tycoons to consider similar bets on emerging industries, according to Falcon Chan, a partner at Deloitte China.“It’s critical to think about what’s the next big bet,” Chan said. “What some of these big guys do in the next one or two years will have a tremendous impact if they want to pivot.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel's Elbit Systems eyes growth from night-vision tech

    Israeli defence electronics specialist Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it expects its night-vision business and other acquired operations to prosper as global defence spending continues to rise. The company's U.S. business last year won a U.S. Army contract for enhanced night-vision systems that use thermal imaging and augmented reality, with the deal worth up to $442 million. Elbit Systems of America in 2019 bought the night-vision business of L3Harris Technologies for $350 million and has also won German and Dutch military deals.

  • Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Interest rate volatility has been sliding as the world’s largest central banks look to damp speculation that inflation will translate into any slowdown in their bond-buying programs.U.S. three-month 10-year implied swaption volatility -- a closely watched gauge of how much prices may move over the period -- has been steadily declining, and hit the lowest levels since early March, as officials repeat the line that inflation will be transitory.In the U.S., “volatility is low because the Fed has crushed it,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc, who likes owning volatility in five-year Treasuries and swaps. “I don’t think selling vol is attractive at all. It’s like picking up pennies in front of a steam roller.” he added. The three-month measure in the U.S. implies a breakeven range of around 30 basis point, suggesting benchmark 10-year yields may trade between 1.25% and 1.85%, versus about 1.56% currently. The same gauge for Europe has a range of 17 basis points either side of the current 10-year swap rate at 0.14%.The drop has come despite the three-month contract now covering the potential start dates for the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. This annual gathering of global central bankers which takes place around the last weekend of August has been a popular venue for signaling changes in central bank policies.Jackson HoleLarge bets for a hawkish shake-up at Jackson Hole were seen earlier this month, with option positions targeting a more aggressive rate outlook for both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.There are a series of factors that could inject fresh volatility into markets. Federal Open Market Committee minutes show a number of participants signaling openness to discussing tapering of bond buying at “upcoming meetings” if the economy evolves as expected. This position was echoed by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday.Hawkish Fed Surprise Bets Are Being Mirrored in European MarketsOver in Europe, ECB President Christine Lagarde has been playing down the chance of a policy shift at the June meeting as accelerating vaccinations and a drop in virus cases fuel speculation policy makers could soon start discussing scaling back monetary support.The speculation has been evident in higher European bond yields, led by those which carry the most risk, such as Italian notes, and the collapse in the spread between German bond yields and interest rate swaps. The latter is on track to this month to tighten the most in a year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.New Zealand followed in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year as central banks begin to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year.Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases. Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Long-Term Retracement Zone at $1899.20 to $1951.30

    The direction of the August Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday will be determined by trader reaction to the long-term 50% level at $1899.20.

  • Crypto App Luno Ordered to Amend ‘Misleading’ Ads

    The U.K.'s advertising regulator said the ads gave the impression that bitcoin investment is simple, when it is in fact "complex" and "volatile".