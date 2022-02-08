Branson's Sister Doctors Celebrate 9 Years with AcuMedDoc

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says success more than longevity as a business. Sister Doctors Stacy Frerking and April Frerking Radatz have proven this formula through a healing combination of acupuncture, cupping, a full herbal pharmacy, enzyme therapy, and unique functional diagnostic tests for 9 booming years after opening AcuMedDoc in early 2013 in Downtown Branson.

Business has been on the rise now more than ever with patients seeking a natural way to not only fight illness and overcome injuries, but to prevent compromised bodies from creating more symptoms and issues.

Normally doctors that are trained and educated at the highest levels in this field are located in select major cities such as New York and Los Angeles. However many patients take advantage of this jewel of the Ozarks and travel from the Midwestern region to benefit from AcuMedDoc's services and central location.

Co-owner Dr. Radatz was the Nation's Youngest to have the credentials and board titles she carried when she graduated. She said, "People quickly realize that our clinic is about a long-established, millennially refined medicine, practiced by two physicians who have dedicated years of education to specializing in all capacities of Traditional Chinese Medicine. In addition to the disciplines mentioned earlier, treatments at AcuMedDoc also include: Low Energy Neurofeedback (LENS) treatments, electro-acupuncture, gua sha, and saliva/blood/urine panels when needed. We like to say we offer a 'Blend of Traditional Chinese Medicine with Modern Science'."

This dynamic sister duo also happens to be Missouri's 1st Doctors of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and Fellows of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine. "We have had many opportunities to successfully treat an array of conditions in our community of men, women, and pediatrics such as: digestive disorders, pain management, fertility assistance, menstrual regulation, allergies, emotional support, and preventative medicine," Co-Owner Dr. Frerking says.

The SisterDocs completed their Masters of Science of Traditional Oriental Medicine in San Diego, after boards they became Licensed Acupuncturists, and then went on to complete their clinical 2 year doctoral program in Los Angeles; they topped these accolades off by successfully becoming Fellows of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine.

