U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.25
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,016.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,503.50
    -56.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.50
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.76
    -1.56 (-1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1413
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    22.98
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.3500 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,568.95
    +746.57 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.88
    +11.12 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.91
    +7.44 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Branson's Sister Doctors Celebrate 9 Years with AcuMedDoc

·2 min read

BRANSON, Mo., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says success more than longevity as a business. Sister Doctors Stacy Frerking and April Frerking Radatz have proven this formula through a healing combination of acupuncture, cupping, a full herbal pharmacy, enzyme therapy, and unique functional diagnostic tests for 9 booming years after opening AcuMedDoc in early 2013 in Downtown Branson.

Business has been on the rise now more than ever with patients seeking a natural way to not only fight illness and overcome injuries, but to prevent compromised bodies from creating more symptoms and issues.

Normally doctors that are trained and educated at the highest levels in this field are located in select major cities such as New York and Los Angeles. However many patients take advantage of this jewel of the Ozarks and travel from the Midwestern region to benefit from AcuMedDoc's services and central location.

Co-owner Dr. Radatz was the Nation's Youngest to have the credentials and board titles she carried when she graduated. She said, "People quickly realize that our clinic is about a long-established, millennially refined medicine, practiced by two physicians who have dedicated years of education to specializing in all capacities of Traditional Chinese Medicine. In addition to the disciplines mentioned earlier, treatments at AcuMedDoc also include: Low Energy Neurofeedback (LENS) treatments, electro-acupuncture, gua sha, and saliva/blood/urine panels when needed. We like to say we offer a 'Blend of Traditional Chinese Medicine with Modern Science'."

This dynamic sister duo also happens to be Missouri's 1st Doctors of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and Fellows of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine. "We have had many opportunities to successfully treat an array of conditions in our community of men, women, and pediatrics such as: digestive disorders, pain management, fertility assistance, menstrual regulation, allergies, emotional support, and preventative medicine," Co-Owner Dr. Frerking says.

The SisterDocs completed their Masters of Science of Traditional Oriental Medicine in San Diego, after boards they became Licensed Acupuncturists, and then went on to complete their clinical 2 year doctoral program in Los Angeles; they topped these accolades off by successfully becoming Fellows of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine.

For more information about AcuMedDoc and the doctors, visit acumeddoc.com or call 417-334-0899 to schedule an appointment.

AcuMedDoc
Contact Aaron Radatz
(417) 334-0899
329003@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bransons-sister-doctors-celebrate-9-years-with-acumeddoc-301476620.html

SOURCE AcuMedDoc

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Dermata Therapeutics Shares Plunge 20% Premarket: What Investors Need To Know

    Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) has requested the FDA to waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program. The Company said it has already planned and budgeted to conduct both studies. The requests come as DMT310 has been used in clinical trials by over 170 patients exhibiting an acceptable safety and tolerability profile. Further, the FDA approved the Company to use

  • Mentally, I'm Rita Ora Soaking Up The Sun In A Bikini RN

    Rita Ora shows off toned abs in a black string bikini in a new Instagram photo selfie from Australia. The singer loves doing HIIT and circuits to stay fit.

  • Medicare Extra Help Basics

    Medicare is designed to help with healthcare expenses for people aged 65 and older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease. The Medicare Extra Help program offers additional assistance with paying for prescription drugs for people … Continue reading → The post Medicare Extra Help Basics appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Intranasal Sprays The Next $36 Billion Trend in Vaccine Stocks?

    It's no secret that coronavirus vaccines are hot-selling medicines for which there's a massive market. Pfizer is expected to make $36 billion in 2021 alone from sales of its coronavirus shot, Comirnaty, and it's hard to see demand falling while the pandemic rages. If a competitor were to develop a new product that doesn't fall victim to the same pitfalls, Pfizer's dominance might come to an end.

  • AbbVie Wins Yet Another Approval for This Drug

    Rinvoq was recently authorized in the U.S. as a treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe eczema.

  • Paralysed man with severed spine walks thanks to implant

    Michel Roccati tells the BBC he "almost has a normal life" again thanks to an electrical implant.

  • A better post-pandemic future means not giving in to COVID-19 now

    Normalizing the use of masks by vulnerable people during flu season could save many lives, even after the threat of COVID-19 has receded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckThis is no time to give in to COVID-19. It’s understandable that after two years, everyone is tired of being afraid, staying home, wearing masks and queueing up for rounds of vaccines and tests. With the virus finding the unvaccinated in greater numbers — as expected — and breakthrough infections affecting the vaccinated, a spirit

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • Are Mushrooms Good for You?

    These edible fungi supply a surprising array of nutrientsBy Stephanie ClarkeWhether it’s due to their rich, savory flavor or claims about their potential healing properties, mushrooms are having ...

  • Conquering Citrus Greening: Research Collaboration Breeds New Hope

    Citrus greening is a devastating and incurable disease destroying groves of citrus fruits across the globe. And it’s much more than your freshly-squeezed glass of orange juice at risk: without more...

  • ‘You will not believe what I’ve just found.’ Inside the ivermectin saga: a hacked password, mysterious websites and faulty data.

    How a drug used to treat parasites for decades became the hot and controversial drug of the pandemic

  • U.S. funding to now cover study of Novavax's COVID-19 shot in adolescents

    Novavax in July 2020 had received $1.6 billion in funding to develop its protein-based vaccine under a government program aimed at accelerating access to coronavirus vaccines and treatments, formerly called Operation Warp Speed. Novavax's two-dose shot has received authorizations from the European Union and the World Health Organization and was recently cleared for use in adults in Britain and New Zealand. Novavax last year started testing its vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to 17.

  • Abortion clinics in liberal U.S. states expand, brace for more patients

    Abortion providers in liberal states are expanding clinics, training more staff and boosting travel assistance to prepare for an influx of patients from conservative states if the U.S. Supreme Court ends the constitutional right to the procedure. Planned Parenthood is enlarging several clinics in California and has purchased land to build a bigger clinic in Reno, Nevada. In Illinois, abortion providers have set up a logistics center to help make medical care arrangements for women from states where abortion is expected to be restricted.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Heart Disease

    Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati

  • New Zealand Covid protest convoy jams streets near parliament

    A convoy of trucks and campervans blocked streets near New Zealand's parliament in Wellington Tuesday to protest against Covid restrictions and vaccinations, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada.

  • Former 'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo's Vaccine-Trolling Tweet Backfires Badly

    "If the shots were given away for free because they’re life-saving, why isn’t insulin free?" the actor tweeted on Monday.

  • 'I don't have a life': Parents struggle to get home nurses for medically fragile kids

    California families have long struggled to get home nursing care for medically fragile children. The problem has persisted with the arrival of COVID.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.