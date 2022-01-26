Brascan Announces Listing on Frankfurt Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brascan Gold Inc. (CSE: BRAS) (“Brascan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “5ZT” (the “Listing“). A listing on the Frankfurt Exchange provides companies with access to millions of international investors. The Frankfurt Exchange ranks third in terms of volume of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. The Frankfurt Exchange is the twelfth largest exchange in the world and the largest in Europe by market capitalization. A copy of the Company’s Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com .



The Company is also announcing that Mr. Permjeet Chattu, Vice President, Brascan Gold, is resigning from his position. Balbir Johal, Director and CEO, Brascan Gold, stated that “Permjeet has made an important contribution to Brascan Gold with respect to providing leadership in the early days of the Company and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors”.

About the Company

The Company is a gold exploration issuer based in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds an option over the Vulcan Property, located in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southeastern BC and the Middle Arm Fault and Black Cat properties, located 30 km. and 40 km. south, respectively, of the town of Baie Verte, Newfoundland. Brascan Gold has recently negotiated earn-in options on multiple Brazilian gold properties including the Alegre Gold Project in northeastern Brazil.

Contact Information



Balbir Johal

Director and CEO, Brascan Gold Inc.

Telephone: 604 812 1747

Email: bjohal75@gmail.com



