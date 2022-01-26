U.S. markets closed

Brascan Announces Listing on Frankfurt Exchange

Brascan Gold Inc
·2 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brascan Gold Inc. (CSE: BRAS) (“Brascan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “5ZT” (the “Listing“). A listing on the Frankfurt Exchange provides companies with access to millions of international investors. The Frankfurt Exchange ranks third in terms of volume of shares traded, behind the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. The Frankfurt Exchange is the twelfth largest exchange in the world and the largest in Europe by market capitalization. A copy of the Company’s Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The Company is also announcing that Mr. Permjeet Chattu, Vice President, Brascan Gold, is resigning from his position. Balbir Johal, Director and CEO, Brascan Gold, stated that “Permjeet has made an important contribution to Brascan Gold with respect to providing leadership in the early days of the Company and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors”.

About the Company

The Company is a gold exploration issuer based in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds an option over the Vulcan Property, located in the Fort Steele Mining Division in southeastern BC and the Middle Arm Fault and Black Cat properties, located 30 km. and 40 km. south, respectively, of the town of Baie Verte, Newfoundland. Brascan Gold has recently negotiated earn-in options on multiple Brazilian gold properties including the Alegre Gold Project in northeastern Brazil.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the terms of the consulting arrangement are “forward-looking information”. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Contact Information

Balbir Johal
Director and CEO, Brascan Gold Inc.
Telephone: 604 812 1747
Email: bjohal75@gmail.com


