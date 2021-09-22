U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Brasher Law Firm Founder Named to 2021 Texas Super Lawyers List

·2 min read

Clint Brasher recognized for excellence in insurance law

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Brasher, the founder of the Texas-based Brasher Law Firm, PLLC, has been named to the 2021 list of Texas Super Lawyers, a respected legal guide that recognizes the top attorneys in the state.

Mr. Brasher, who is recognized for his work in insurance law, is marking his fourth year on the Texas Super Lawyers listing. Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he focuses his practice on first-party insurance and bad-faith insurance litigation. Mr. Brasher has an impressive record of success and has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients.

"It is such an honor to once again be included in this list," said Mr. Brasher. "I truly love our work – being able to help our clients through challenging times. So, to be recognized by my peers for work that I love is an incredibly special honor."

The Texas Super Lawyers listing recognizes only the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys in Texas. Honorees are selected based on nominations from other practicing lawyers in Texas, which are then combined with independent research. In all, each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

This is just the latest honor for Mr. Brasher. Most recently, he was recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, another highly respected legal guide, and he was named one of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2021. Mr. Brasher's work has earned membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and he has been voted among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Texas by the National Trial Institute. Mr. Brasher has also maintained an AV Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 2013.

The 2021 Super Lawyers list will be published in the November issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. To see the full list visit www.superlawyers.com.

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. The firm represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/

Media Contact:
April Arias
800-559-4534
april@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brasher-law-firm-founder-named-to-2021-texas-super-lawyers-list-301382518.html

SOURCE Brasher Law Firm, PLLC

