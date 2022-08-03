U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

Bravado Health Selects New CEO

·3 min read

With new changes company relocates headquarters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ScriptRx, Inc., Bravado Health, LLC, and TreatRx, LLC ("Bravado Health"), leaders in digital health technology, today announced that Mallory Tai Taylor, current Chief Operating & Financial Officer of the three entities, has been unanimously elected by the Board of Directors as the new Chief Executive Officer. She assumed the role on August 1.

Mallory Tai Taylor, CEO of Bravado Health.

"I am honored to have been elected as Bravado Health's next CEO. It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers innovative healthcare solutions with such high-quality service to the best clients and helps to develop the most talented professionals into leaders," said Taylor. "We are an organization led by a vision – to connect the world through personalized digital healthcare while making complex patient care simple to everyone Bravado Health touches. I will serve by enabling our leaders and team to fulfill our shared vision and passion of making a difference."

Taylor succeeds Chris Lazzara, who has been unanimously elected as non-Executive Chairman of the three entities. Lazzara joined Bravado Health in 2020 and navigated it through a worldwide pandemic while creating a product offering transformation that saw the creation of Ayva, an exceptionally dynamic patient engagement platform.

"I can think of no one better to lead Bravado Health into its next growth chapter. Mallory's experience as COO & CFO in her short tenure at Bravado Health combined with her impressive 15-year career and her visionary and operational leadership style —make Mallory the perfect choice to lead Bravado Health," said Chris Lazzara.

Prior to her role as COO & CFO at Bravado Health, Taylor served as CEO of her own consulting firm, clients of which included government entities, digital health organizations, public health organizations, and venture capital firms. She was the co-founder & CEO of a digital mental and behavioral health start-up prior to its acquisition. She has also served as Vice President of one of the largest digital health resellers in the country, where she created and led several divisions, including their mergers & acquisitions (M&A) sector, tripling their revenue, product, and client footprint.

As part of the company's new vision, Bravado Health will be relocating its headquarters to the Tampa Bay area, while also keeping a location in West Palm Beach. Taylor believes this move will support Bravado Health's strategic growth initiatives, with Tampa Bay being recently named the No. 1 Emerging Tech City in the U.S. by Forbes and with its supportive tech community, including ample resources and talent.

About Bravado Health

ScriptRx, Inc. d/b/a Bravado Health was founded in 1998 and has served the digital health space in both the acute & ambulatory arenas. Since its founding it has continued to evolve, creating, and innovating with new products. In 2022, it spun off two subsidiaries, Bravado Health, LLC and TreatRx, LLC that support nearly 5,000 physicians.

Bravado Health LLC's award-winning designers created the dynamic patient engagement platform, Ayva, to simplify the care journey across the entire spectrum of surgeries, procedures, and disease management with its proprietary AIScore. Ayva delivers personalized care plans, educational videos, messaging, remote patient monitoring, and more into an accessible web-based experience that's proven to engage patients, improve outcomes and increase patient satisfaction. Ayva shares valuable data with the patient's care team, ensuring the patient stays connected and helping clinicians make better-informed decisions.

TreatRx, LLC has the award-winning e-prescribing platform, Treat 4. Treat allows for providers' workflow to be streamlined and made more convenient, working in real-time without requiring an EHR with either its stand-alone web offering or an integrated API connection.

To learn more, visit www.bravadohealth.com.

Media Contact:
Bravado Health
Shane Andreasen
+1 (561) 805-5935
shane@bravadohealth.com

Bravado Health's new logo. Visit bravadohealth.com to learn more.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bravado-health-selects-new-ceo-301598702.html

SOURCE Bravado Health

