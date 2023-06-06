Is Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) Potentially Undervalued?

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£0.03 and falling to the lows of UK£0.024. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Brave Bison Group's current trading price of UK£0.024 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Brave Bison Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Brave Bison Group Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.47x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 16.53x, which means if you buy Brave Bison Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Brave Bison Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Brave Bison Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Brave Bison Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Brave Bison Group, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Brave Bison Group, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BBSN’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBSN? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBSN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Brave Bison Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

