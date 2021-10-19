U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,516.01
    +29.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,416.22
    +157.61 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,120.36
    +98.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.94
    +13.10 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.49
    +1.05 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.61 (+2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1635
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6250
    +0.0410 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3798
    +0.0071 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2850
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,588.74
    +380.55 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,455.48
    -7.87 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Brave’s privacy-first search engine is now built in to its browser

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Brave is very confident in its privacy-centric search engine — so much so that it's giving Google the boot. As of today (October 19th), Brave will use the engine as its browser's default search tool, replacing Google in the US, UK and Canada. It'll also supplant DuckDuckGo in Germany and Qwant in France, with more countries seeing the switch in the "next several months."

Your browser will keep its existing search engine settings, and you can always pick Google or another competitor if you're so inclined. The change in defaults is available across desktop releases as well as Android and iOS.

Brave Search is effectively billed as the anti-Google engine. It doesn't track you, your search history or what you've clicked. While its independent index won't necessarily be robust as Google's, Brave is betting that the default position will significantly boost adoption.

You can help improve the results, too. Brave has launched a Web Discovery Project that lets volunteers contribute data to improve Brave Search's overall quality. The feature is anonymous and makes the data "unlinkable," rendering it useless to ad customers or hackers. It runs automatically as you browse. The opt-in nature will limit WDP's usefulness, but Brave is clearly hoping to find enough participants that it narrows gaps with heavyweight rivals.

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram will finally let you create posts on the desktop

    Instagram is finally addressing a years-long request by letting you create posts on the desktop, not just on your phone.

  • Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

    Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and o

  • How to pre-order Apple’s new AirPods and MacBook Pros

    Here's how to pre-order the new Apple AirPods and the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Slides After Long-Term Targets Are Updated

    Ulta Beauty stock slid Tuesday after the company announced its long-term financial targets and strategic priorities. In a filing, Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) said it expects comparable-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% annually and hopes to open about 50 new stores per year. Earnings per share are slated to grow in the low double-digits, and operating profits are expected to range between 13% and 14%.

  • Marvel's Eternals Called 'Shocking' and a 'Masterpiece' in Glowing First Reactions

    Eternals premieres in theaters Nov. 5

  • Raspberry Pi's Build HAT helps students build LEGO robots

    Raspberry Pi has launched a new product that would make it easier to build robots out of LEGO components.

  • Alibaba Unveils In-House Chip to Boost Cloud Services. Amazon, Microsoft Beware.

    The chip is the third semiconductor introduced by Alibaba since 2019 and comes amid Beijing’s push for semiconductor independence.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Better Tech Stock: BlackBerry or Nokia

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) both rose from the ashes over the past decade. BlackBerry expanded its enterprise software business, discontinued its first-party smartphone business five years ago, then licensed its brand to third-party smartphone makers. Nokia sold its handset division to Microsoft in 2014, bought its rival Alcatel-Lucent in 2016 to expand its core telecommunications equipment business, and started to license its brand out to other smartphone makers that same year.

  • Apple Drops Intel in Biggest MacBook Pro Overhaul in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp. chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Apple unveils new AirPods and MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and Max chips

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Apple’s new product updates.

  • ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Calls Uproar Over Content Inevitable Amid Chappelle Outcry

    Bob Bakish appeared at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, discussing ViacomCBS’s streaming strategy and its posture on mergers.

  • Apple’s $19 Screen-Cleaning Cloth Sets High Bar for Brand Extras

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Conf

  • Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

    Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays. As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own special features, as well as a “what’s in the box” section, which explains that there are no accessories that come with the polishing cloth.

  • Apple to sell fewer iPhones as chip crisis bites, J.P.Morgan says

    The brokerage trimmed its iPhone revenue estimate to $63 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which would be a yearly fall of nearly 4%, analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a note to clients. Last week, Needham said it expected iPhone 13 shipments to total 80 million units in the first quarter and cut its estimates for the holiday quarter by 10 million units citing supply chain issues including the chip shortage.

  • Oracle's NetSuite adds banking features to its software; HSBC is first partner

    Oracle Corp's NetSuite on Tuesday said it will put automated banking features into its accounting software for businesses, with HSBC Holdings Plc as its first partner to automatically send and receive money and reconcile accounts. Oracle NetSuite sells cloud-based software to mid-sized businesses to track their financials. Oracle NetSuite on Tuesday said it has used artificial intelligence and partnerships with banks to automate those processes.

  • MacBook Pro: Apple launches totally redesigned new laptop that is ‘reimagined in every way’

    Apple has launched a new MacBook Pro, which comes with a total redesign. The new computer comes in two sizes – 14- and 16-inch – and includes the new M1 Pro and Max chips that Apple says are the most powerful ever to be put into a laptop. Apple said that with its more expensive and powerful M1 Max chip, the new MacBook Pro can undertake many tasks almost five times as quickly as the old Intel-based machine.

  • Alibaba unveils custom ARM-based server chip for cloud computing data centers

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday it has developed a processor that will be used to power servers in its data centers. The development marks the latest foray into semiconductors for the company, mirroring moves from other global cloud computing players while also dovetailing with Chinese government's priorities to boost the nation's chip sector. Developed by Alibaba's in-house semiconductor unit T-Head, the chip — the Yitian 710 — is based on architecture from UK-based Arm Ltd, and will not be available for commercial use outside of Alibaba.

  • Subaru Sees Its Way to Award-Winning Vehicles

    by Joseph Notaro

  • Greater Demand for Cybersecurity, Including Identity & Access Management Software Solutions, Could be Boosting These Stocks

    Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, cybersecurity threats simultaneously mount. The COVID-19 pandemic and a push towards remote work have intensified the threats of data leaks, breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity concerns. It seems as if cybersecurity attacks are everywhere nowaday