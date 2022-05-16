U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

Brave Health's Anna Lindow To Present May 19 OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Virtual Executive Roundtable

·4 min read

GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Health's Anna Lindow, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder will present Value Based Care For Transitions Of Care In Behavioral Health – The Brave Health Case Study at the May 19 OPEN MINDS Circle Elite Virtual Executive Roundtable. The session will share lessons learned by Brave Health, with their Transitions of Care program, in implementing proactive and reactive consumer engagement team that is actively providing support and outreach to consumers to ensure better follow-up and compliance.

(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)
(PRNewsfoto/OPEN MINDS)

Brave Health is an entirely virtual clinic that specializes in behavioral health. Brave provides telehealth-enabled counseling, therapy, psychiatry, and medication management, including medication assisted treatment. Brave health treats consumers with a broad spectrum of mental health and substance use disorders. All of Brave Health's programs are evidence based and data-driven. They advance and refine their treatment plans constantly using clinically proven effective treatments. Brave health has a team comprised of licensed psychiatrists, nurses, and counselors that all specialize in mental health and substance abuse. Brave Health provides highly personalized care, they work with each individual consumer to create a customized treatment plan that fits their life. Anna Lindow will explain how evidence informs every decision and treatment plan at Brave Health. Ms. Lindow will also outline her Transitions of Care program, pillars of engagement for patient outreach, and their approach for establishing outreach loops and integrating primary care providers into the follow-up journey.

"Data-driven decision making is the future of health care and treatment plans." Noted Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS. "The sooner care provider organizations can adapt to this change and begin using their data in a more meaningful way, the more competitively they will be positioned moving forward. Consumer compliance in a value-based system is, perhaps, one of the best areas to start."

Anna Lindow has had a lifelong passion for mental health, and she founded Brave Health to expand access to the types of care that have helped her since adolescence. Prior to Brave Health, she was an operations executive at General Assembly, a global organization that helps adults gain new technology skills. There, she led a team that quintupled the business in 3 years and has since grown it to 30 locations serving over 70,000 students. Ms. Lindow has a B.A. from Columbia, a graduate certificate in Addiction Recovery from the University of Florida, and an M.S. in Psychology from Walden University.

Paul M. Duck brings over 25 years of experience in leadership and management focusing on managed care, health information technology organizations, strategy, business development, and market expansion, and customer experience optimization to the OPEN MINDS team. Prior to joining OPEN MINDS, Mr. Duck has served as the Vice President, Strategy & Development at Beacon Health Options, the Vice President of Business Development at Netsmart Technologies, the Chief Executive Officer for Coastal Orthopedics and Pain Management, and the President and Chief Executive Officer for Florida Radiology Imaging. Mr. Duck earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Case Western Reserve University and his Bachelor of Arts in Electronic Engineering Technology from the Electronic Technology Institute. Mr. Duck received an award by Inc Magazine for leading Florida Radiology Imaging as one of America's fastest-growing companies. Mr. Duck recently served as a contributing author to the book The New Health Age: The Future of Health Care in America.

The May 19 Circle Elite Executive Roundtable is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each one-hour briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. Once an exclusive benefit to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle, these impactful sessions are now available to all OPEN MINDS subscribers and available on demand.

About OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

To register for the May 19 event, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/814903465914426126

For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact the Executive Education & Events team, at 877-350-6463 or events@openminds.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brave-healths-anna-lindow-to-present-may-19-open-minds-circle-elite-virtual-executive-roundtable-301548254.html

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

