Brave is launching its AI assistant on iPhone and iPad

Brave announced on Wednesday that it's bringing its AI assistant, called Leo, to iPhone and iPad users. The AI assistant allows people to ask questions, summarize pages, create content and more. The iOS rollout follows the launch of the AI assistant on Android and desktop.

The iOS launch of Leo brings voice-to-text capability, which isn't available in the Android version of the AI assistant. With this feature, users can say things out loud and have it converted to text, getting rid of the need to type out queries or questions. Brave says this additional capability makes it easier to interact with the AI.

In addition to summarizing pages or videos, Leo can answer questions about content it reads, generate long-form written reports, translate or rewrite pages, create transcriptions of video or audio content, and write code. By giving access to a built-in AI assistant, Brave is hoping users won’t turn to ChatGPT or other similar services.

Leo includes access to Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant and Meta’s Llama 2 13B. Brave set Mixtral 8x7B as the default LLM for Leo, but users have the option to select another LLMs or upgrade to Leo Premium for higher rate limits for $14.99 per month.

Brave isn’t the only browser company to launch an AI assistant; Opera launched an AI assistant called Aria last year. The product was built in collaboration with OpenAI and has a chatbot-like interface that lets people ask questions and receive instant responses.

Brave Leo for iOS is now available to all iOS users who have updated to version 1.63. To access Leo, open the browser, start typing in the address bar and then select "Ask Leo." Leo is an opt-in feature and can be disabled via the app's settings.