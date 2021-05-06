U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,181.47
    +13.88 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,408.97
    +178.63 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,575.04
    -7.39 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.94
    -19.43 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.89
    -0.74 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +32.00 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    27.54
    +1.02 (+3.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    -0.0160 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1000
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,979.04
    -422.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,484.22
    +12.81 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

Brave's iOS browser now queues music and videos in a playlist

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You might soon have an easier time using your phone's browser as an impromptu media player. Brave is rolling out an updated iOS browser that introduces a Playlist feature for queuing audio and video. If you want to watch a string of cooking videos or marathon a podcast, you just have to long-press them to add them to a playlist you can reorder as you like.

Brave downloads media by default, although you can tell it to stream content if you'd rather not chew up space. Downloads are anonymous, too. The browser takes advantage of iOS 14's picture-in-picture to keep media playing in the background.

You'll have to be patient if you want Playlist on other platforms. They won't reach Android or desktop browsers until later in 2021, Brave said. This could be worth the wait if you regularly chew through web media, though. It also highlights the company's shifting strategy. Where privacy was the primary hook, Brave is adding video calling and other features where privacy is just one part of the equation.

