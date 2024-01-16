Bravo’s Andy Cohen reveals red flags he missed as scammers duped him, stole his money

One can hear about a long list of too-trusting Grandmas, job-hunters hit by scams, widows hurt when looking for love, and so many others who sadly lost big money to crafty cyber predators. But then, maybe, it really resonates when a pop culture celebrity who rang in the New Year with millions watching CNN talks about seeing money vanish from his own bank account.

Lots. Of. Money.

Andy Cohen, the high-energy, buzz-generating executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise and co-host with Anderson Cooper of CNN's New Year's Eve live coverage from Time's Square, has gone public with how he lost his debit card one day, received what claimed to be email from his bank's fraud department another day and then shockingly discovered shortly afterward that cyber crooks made off with his money using three wire transfers out two of his bank accounts.

"When money is wired, it's out the door and gone," Cohen told me via email.

"Typically," he told me, "banks will not return money if you've given someone access to your account and then the transfers have been completed."

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper speak onstage during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration on Dec. 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Scammers pretend to be all sorts of people, including bankers

Cohen told his story of how he became a victim of a sophisticated, bank-related imposter fraud on his podcast, "Daddy Diaries" and later on the "Today" show. It's a scam that has hurt plenty of consumers — and will no doubt hit more unless tighter protections are put in place and consumers stop responding to emails, texts and phone calls that appear to be legitimate but aren't.

The potential dollars lost to these types of scams are far greater than money that can be lost when scammers demand that someone go out and buy gift cards to handle a problem, which is still an ongoing scam.

In 2022, consumers reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to all sorts of fraud, up 30% from 2021, according to data released in February 2023 by the Federal Trade Commission. Investment scams ranked No. 1 but imposter scams came in second place with losses of $2.6 billion reported, up from $2.4 billion in 2021.

Based on fraud reports associated with various types of payment methods, consumers reported losing $311 million via wire transfer in 2022 and $1.587 billion via bank transfer or payment. By contrast, money reported lost to scammers through gift cards was $228 million.

A year ago, I wrote about how scammers pretend to be from your bank to drain your savings by impersonating the so-called fraud department from banks and credit unions.

While consumers must take steps to protect themselves, the level of ongoing fraud indicates a deeper, much broader problem with what I'd call cracks in the financial services system that crooks can readily hack. Clearly, much more work needs to be done to stop bad actors, too.

The scam that Andy Cohen encountered even appears to have added a new layer — where somehow the bad guy enables call forwarding to prevent the victim from even getting a phone call from their bank, according to Teresa Murray, who directs the Consumer Watchdog office for U.S. PIRG, a nonprofit advocacy group.

Some bank-related scams, Murray said, have evolved to the point where criminals start out by already having some information about a victim, including their name, phone number and where they bank. You could end up dealing with legitimate phone calls and phony texts, which direct you to authorize activity when you think you're trying to stop fraud.

We're wired to act fast, and crooks know it

Many of us are wired to react when we get a text message, email or phone call indicating something's wrong with our bank account. We live in a world where we're expected to respond quickly to everything. A world that plays into the scammer's hands.

Cohen, host of Bravo's late night talk show "Watch What Happens Live," said he responded quickly because the email, though it really wasn't sent by his bank, appeared to look like it was from his bank and the timing made sense since he had just contacted the bank to report that he lost his debit card.

Cohen figured the bank was just following up.

He told me by email that he had never been scammed in the past. "I have gotten texts about odd bank activity," he said, "though now I wonder whether they've been real."

Andy Cohen lists 'red flags' of a scam

Cohen is a guy who is used to dealing with temperamental, flashy suburban housewives and odd situations. But schemers know that anyone can be convinced to trust someone who claims to be from a well-known bank, brand name business, or government agency.

The scheme can work, in part, because online thieves often spoof phone numbers on caller ID and make emails appear to be from your bank, credit card issuer, or a payment app, when it's not. It's a good idea to take time to carefully look at an email address to spot signs that it's a fake. Or just don't respond and go into a bank branch directly to address any issues.

The Bravo host didn't carefully study the email address that supposedly was from the bank, which could have been a clue to the fraud. Instead, he clicked on the link in that email — another no, no — and then he was directed to sign into his bank account. He unwittingly ended up giving the scammers access to his bank accounts.

Celebrity Andy Cohen says he was hit by a scam where crooks impersonate bank employees. File: Cohen attends iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 8, 2023. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"I really don't want this to happen to anyone, which is why I want to talk about it," Cohen said during his "Today" show appearance.

He spotted a red flag when the scammers asked him for his Apple ID and password. He knew that wasn't right and stopped communicating.

The next day, he got a text from his bank alerting him to fraudulent activity on his credit card. He then engaged in a lengthy conversation with what sounded like a bank employee. He was convinced she was legitimate.

At one point, he proudly told the woman who sounded like a real bank employee that he spotted a scam the day before when they asked for his Apple ID. She gained his trust by saying: "We would never ask for your Apple ID."

The phony fraud alert department started out by telling him about charges that he didn't make. But because he had already given hackers access to his accounts, he said, the bad actors were able to go through a list of real charges, again to sound legitimate, that he did make. He was asked to confirm those past transactions.

"Yes, that was me. Yes, that was me," he recalled telling the imposters about specific purchases.

"Now, I'm in," he said.

Then, Cohen said, they told him that they were going to send him some codes and he would need to tell them the codes. The codes that the hackers asked him for were actually from his bank – with the bank texting a code to the user’s cell phone as part of authorizing wire transfers.

Cohen thought he was communicating with his bank, but he was giving scammers codes that could be used to initiate wire transfers of money to the scammers. Another potential red flag missed: Why are you giving any codes to someone who called you out of the blue?

Celebrity Andy Cohen has gone public about how scammers were able to use wire transfers to steal money from his bank accounts. File: Cohen takes at SiriusXM Studios on Dec. 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

When Cohen gave the woman on the phone the code, he unknowingly authorized the transfers.

"They were so good," he told the "Today" show audience. "Whoever you are, I hate you, but you are very good at your job."

He was on the phone for about an hour with the impersonators.

Later, he was asked to put numbers into his phone's keypad. His screen then said something like call forward activated. He questioned the so-called bank employee about that notice. But she told him to dismiss that notice, which could have been a red flag but wasn't one immediately.

As a result, Cohen ended up helping the scammers make sure that notices from the real bank would be forwarded to the scammers.

"When the (real) bank called me to ask me if I was doing these wires, because they call you, they were sizable wire transfers, the calls had been forwarded to the hackers," Cohen told the "Today" show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

He was told the bank would call back but it didn't. His phone was completely silent all night. He went into his bank the next day and only then learned the money wired was out. He declined to say how much money was taken out by the online thieves. He said police are investigating the theft.

"Trust no one who calls you," he said.

Many times, victims are made to feel like it's their fault, but these crimes clearly are becoming more elaborate and able to use technology against consumers. Still it can help to look for some clues and take steps to avoid trouble upfront:

Do not trust that texts, emails or phone calls are legitimate: Too many scammers are impersonating banks, utility companies, the Internal Revenue Service, Amazon, credit card issuers, FedEx and other delivery services, companies looking to hire, handsome doctors who are attracted to you. You name it.

Never read anyone any codes: You might have engaged with a scammer at some point. But you can definitely limit the damage by never giving away any personal information, such as your credit card number or Social Security number. "Never share two-factor authentication codes. Ever. Full stop," Murray said.

Wire transfers aren't the only ways these scams go down: Phishing attempts also can trick consumers into using person-to-person payment apps to transfer their money to crooks. The apps include Cash App, PayPal, Venmo and Zelle. Treat such requests or attempts to activate a payment app as a red flag.

Scammers send emails and texts randomly: If you're busy, you might not think twice about responding, supplying credit card or banking information, or verifying your credentials. Don't do it. Don't fall for anything that seems urgent. Go to your bank statements or cards to call a number that you have in hand.

Scammers use a variety of tactics: Sometimes a scammer might approach you and say they lost their debit card and need help, according to an alert from the Fayetteville Police Department in North Carolina. Crooks there flagged down customers near a Navy Federal Credit Union branch and then asked to use a potential victim’s phone. Crooks can use your phone to access a banking app and transfer money to the crook's CashApp or apply for loans in your name.

Limited consumer protections: While consumers are accustomed to being covered when fraudulent charges are made on their credit card, they often don't realize how vulnerable they are when it comes to money in bank account that's accessed by scammers who impersonate a utility, a fraud department of the bank or a government agency.

You'd think you'd get your money back easily if someone tricked you, but that's not the case at all.

Many times, people are simply out the cash. Consumer advocates, such as U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, have turned up the heat and called for tougher regulation because many banks weren't refunding money for defrauded customers who somehow authorized these payments.

For months on end consumer watchdogs highlighted problems but it has taken a long time to see results. As of June 30, 2023, Zelle revamped its rules to require 2,100 bank and credit union participants to reimburse consumers for "qualifying imposter scams," according to a statement from a spokesperson for Early Warning Services, the network provider of Zelle.

"The reimbursement policy pertains to certain imposter scams like when a criminal could be posing as an institution you already do business with, such as your bank, mobile phone or utility provider," the spokesperson for Early Warning Services said. Qualifying criteria applies.

"To not tip off criminals, we don’t share details on the reimbursement requirements because we know criminals use many tactics to lure consumers."

The change, according to the spokesperson, "ensures consistency across our network and goes beyond legal requirements."

The Zelle user agreement warns consumers to use Zelle to send money only to family, friends, and other people they know and trust.

When it comes to these types of scams, though, a large percentage of people aren't knowingly initiating that transaction; they don't even realize that money was sent to scammers, Murray, of PIRG, said.

And she said PIRG continues to hear from many consumers who aren't qualifying to get their money back under the new Zelle policy.

Many people aren't familiar with Zelle. But you don't have to be a user of the peer-to-peer platform to be defrauded. Zelle is offered to bank customers across the country with a checking account or bank account.

"People have the option of the app, but you don't need it to use it to do a transaction with Zelle," Murray said.

Unfortunately, she said, many people don't fear a Zelle-related scam because they aren't using Zelle.

But once a hacker is in someone's bank account, she said, they can use Zelle without the consumer even knowing it.

Typically, Murray said, consumers are scammed when they're tricked into disclosing their two-factor authentication number, which allows a bad guy to log into their bank account and commit all sorts of fraud.

"The same is true with wire transfers," Murray said. "It is extremely easy for a bad guy to steal money through a wire transfer once they gain access to someone's account, either online or through the app."

Lauren Saunders, associate director for the National Consumer Law Center, said Zelle's move in late June was a positive step that other payment platforms need to follow. Peer-to-peer payment apps are protected under federal law against unauthorized transfers, she said, Zelle's move in late June expands protection to some fraudulently induced transfers.

"But it is not enough," Saunders said. "We need stronger, enforceable protection and rules that require banks and payment companies to take responsibility for the fraud they let into their systems."

When it comes to wire transfers, she said, protection is even weaker.

"Bank wire transfers are exempt from the federal Electronic Fund Transfer Act," Saunders said, "and are covered by weaker state Uniform Commercial Code laws."

If the fraudster makes the transfer, she said, there is some protection from unauthorized transfers, but some banks use loopholes or ambiguities to deny reimbursement.

"If the consumer made the transfer, what we call a fraudulently induced transfer, banks will refuse to reimburse and there is no clear remedy," Saunders said.

It is a wild world out there, wilder than any "Housewives" episode, and consumers aren't easily able to flip the channel.

Contact personal finance columnist Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on X (Twitter) @tompor.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Andy Cohen: I missed red flags in bank wire transfer scam