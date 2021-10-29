U.S. markets closed

Braxia Scientific Announces Voting Results from the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

·4 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A total of 11.77% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Braxia Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Braxia Scientific Corp.)
Braxia Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Braxia Scientific Corp.)

The following 4 nominees proposed by the Company were elected as Directors of Braxia Scientific to serve until the Company's next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with shares represented at the meeting voting in favor of individual nominees as follows:

Director

For

%

Withheld

%






Roger McIntyre

19,070,776

96.13

742,771

3.74

Jerry Habuda

16,845,734

84.91

2,992,813

15.09

Olga Cwiek

17,210,282

86.75

2,628,265

13.25

David Greenberg

17,238,532

86.89

2,575,015

12.98






In addition to the election of all nominees listed as directors in the management information circular, dated September 16, 2021, Braxia's shareholders approved all other resolutions placed before the meeting. These included appointing DMCL as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year.

For more details on the matters covered at the annual meeting, please refer to the Company's management information circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatment for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., Braxia currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"
Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the intended promise of ketamine-based treatments for depression and the potential for ketamine to treat other emerging psychiatric disorders, such as Bipolar Depression. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine, psilocybin and other psychedelics to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws. Ketamine and psilocybin are currently Schedule I and Schedule III controlled substances, respectively, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, S.C. 1996, c. 19 (the "CDSA") and it is a criminal offence to possess such substances under the CDSA without a prescription or a legal exemption. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication, however ketamine is a legally permissible medication for the treatment of certain psychological conditions. It is illegal to possess such substances in Canada without a prescription.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braxia-scientific-announces-voting-results-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301412307.html

SOURCE Braxia Scientific Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c8410.html

