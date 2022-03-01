U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.34
    +2.93 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.60
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3324
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9000
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,142.30
    +876.38 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.59
    +9.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Braxia Scientific Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results; Company Leads in Psychedelic Research, Access and Therapist Training with First Multi-Dose Psilocybin Trial in Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRAXF

  • Achieved milestone with the start of landmark psilocybin clinical trial in Q3 2021- more than a dozen patients receive initial dose to date in first-ever Health Canada-approved, multi-dose psilocybin clinical trial in Canada

  • Braxia Scientific funded psilocybin trial establishes psilocybin treatment framework for patients with Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD), provides patients immediate access to psychedelic treatments, and training for new therapists providing psilocybin-assisted therapy

  • Clinics administer ~5,500 ketamine treatments to date across growing patient base in Canada

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, today announced the filing of its fiscal third-quarter results for the three-month period ending December 31, 2021. Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR), the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada, at www.SEDAR.com.

Braxia Scientific Corp. (CNW Group/Braxia Scientific Corp.)
Braxia Scientific Corp. (CNW Group/Braxia Scientific Corp.)

"Through our advanced clinical and research platform, Braxia Scientific continues to lead the way as a provider of novel treatments for TRD while also pioneering significant research initiatives, including registered clinical trials, establishing a large base of proprietary data to support potential innovative treatment development," said Dr. Roger McIntyre, CEO, Braxia Scientific. "We are pleased to be the first group in Canada to offer a multi-dose psilocybin treatment for patients with TRD. Through our clinical trial, we have completed the initial dosing of psilocybin to more than a dozen patients while also providing critical best practices training for medical providers and therapists that will be ready to address the increasing demand for psychedelic- and psilocybin-assisted therapies."

Recent Operational Highlights

Clinical Access to Ketamine and Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy

Through its existing clinical footprint in Canada, the Company has continued to experience increasing referrals for its ketamine program with more than 5,500 intravenous ketamine infusions administered to date. Braxia has been managing its increasing patient volume and ensuring care is delivered in a timely manner. The growing demand for treatment provided by Braxia-owned clinics has provided the impetus to expand its infrastructure and footprint to better support communities and address the unmet burden of TRD.

In Canada, the Company will continue to focus on Ontario and Quebec, which have a combined population of more than 23.5 million, and where Braxia already has existing infrastructure.

Through its four multidisciplinary, community-based Canadian clinics, the Company continues to see increased patient referrals and treatments which led to a year-over-year increase in revenue of nearly 13.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Providing Access to Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy in Canada

Braxia Scientific achieved a significant milestone in November with first patients receiving treatments in first Health Canada-approved multiple-dose psilocybin clinical trial. The trial, which is being sponsored by the Brain and Cognition Discovery Foundation, is being conducted at the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE), a wholly owned Braxia subsidiary, and includes adults with TRD as part of major depressive disorder or bipolar disorder, who have not satisfactorily benefited from multiple conventional treatments. This trial is the first Health-Canada approved multi-dose psilocybin trial in Canada that is actively recruiting participants at this time.

Braxia Scientific was able to achieve several hurdles prior to the start of its psilocybin clinical trial including:

  • Obtaining a high-quality source of psilocybin meeting all regulatory requirements for human use in clinical research

  • Received more than 150 referrals to date for psilocybin-assisted therapy for treatment resistant depression in the first six weeks of opening recruitment

  • Received Health Canada and Research Ethics approval for protocols to collect treatment outcome data to allow for further optimization of psilocybin treatment protocols and development of best practice guidelines

  • Trained medical and research staff as part of Braxia Institute to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy with high quality safety monitoring. This program includes twenty (20) therapists licensed to practice in Ontario with specialized training in psilocybin-assisted therapy. All therapists were trained by the Braxia Institute and are serving as study therapists for the active psilocybin clinical trial.

  • Developed physical space to safely provide psilocybin treatment with a comfortable living room-like environment with appropriate medical and psychological monitoring and protocols

This infrastructure enables Braxia Scientific to provide psilocybin-assisted therapy as part of the current clinical trial, and importantly, if psilocybin is approved in the future, Braxia Scientific is positioned to provide access to psilocybin-assisted therapy treatment for eligible patients immediately.

Growing Proprietary Research Database: The Company continues to focus on developing novel ketamine derivatives, Braxia Scientific's team of researchers also continue to carry out multiple research trials adding to the Company's large database of proprietary data critical to future drug development efforts.

To date, Braxia Scientific has compiled comprehensive health data from administering approximately 5,500 ketamine treatments at its network of clinics. Additionally, Braxia Scientific's researchers have published more than 50 ketamine-related manuscripts in peer-reviewed biomedical journals, and the CRTCE, has established a growing database with key clinical outcomes for an ongoing clinical trial evaluating psilocybin-assisted therapy.

Third Quarter Financial Summary

The Company's cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, was $7.64 million compared with $9.62 million at September 30, 2021.

The Company recorded revenue of $324,902 for the third quarter fiscal 2022, ended December 31, 2021 compared with revenue of $286,841 in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, reflecting 13.3% increase year-over-year. Revenues consisted primarily of sales from the administering of ketamine infusion treatments at the CRTCE clinics in Ontario.

Net loss for the quarter was $2.52 million including a non-cash share-based compensation expense of $939,240, compared to a net loss of $1.54 million in the third quarter of the prior year period.

Subsequent to the quarter, On January 10, 2022, the Company closed a Private Placement and issued 30,000,000 Common Shares (or Common Share equivalents) and Warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 30,000,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of $0.10 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.125 per Common Share for a period of five years following the issuance date. Each Common Share equivalent consists of one pre-funded warrant (a "Pre-Funded Warrant"), which is exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.0001 per Common Share and will expire when exercised in full.

Outlook

In closing Dr. McIntyre commented, "Looking to the balance of 2022, we are focused on leveraging our core strengths including our established and advanced clinical infrastructure to continue to lead the industry by introducing new and innovative treatment and training programs. We will also build and benefit from our human capital and large proprietary health database to further enhance our intellectual property and develop and acquire new chemical entities for potential co-development."

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based disorders, such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatment for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., Braxia currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Roger S. McIntyre"
Dr. Roger S. McIntyre

Chairman & CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements include statements about the intended promise of ketamine-based treatments for depression and the potential for ketamine to treat other emerging psychiatric disorders, such as Bipolar Depression. Such forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the failure of ketamine, psilocybin and other psychedelics to provide the expected health benefits and unanticipated side effects, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and engaging in activities that could be later determined to be illegal under domestic or international laws. Ketamine and psilocybin are currently Schedule I and Schedule III controlled substances, respectively, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, S.C. 1996, c. 19 (the "CDSA") and it is a criminal offence to possess such substances under the CDSA without a prescription or a legal exemption. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication, however ketamine is a legally permissible medication for the treatment of certain psychological conditions. It is illegal to possess such substances in Canada without a prescription.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, including the Amended and Restated Listing Statement dated April 15, 2021, which are available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braxia-scientific-reports-q3-2022-financial-results-company-leads-in-psychedelic-research-access-and-therapist-training-with-first-multi-dose-psilocybin-trial-in-canada-301493386.html

SOURCE Braxia Scientific Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c3025.html

Recommended Stories

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Cratered Today

    What happened Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped in Tuesday morning trading. As of 11:11 a.m. ET, Norwegian Cruise Line stock was down 4.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Russian banking system 'on the brink' amid dash for cash

    Russia's banking system is "on the brink of crisis" as customers queued up outside branches to withdraw cash.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors have a reason to be optimistic about Novavax's fortunes -- at least over the near term.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are up by a healthy 14.3% as of 1:22 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The drugmaker's shares are pushing higher today in response to the company's 2021 fourth-quarter and full results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has held off on making a final call regarding AXS-05's MDD regulatory review for over five months now due to two technical issues.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Financial stocks plunge as Treasury yields crash and volatility spikes

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed and Burned Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went down in flames on Tuesday, plunging as much as 12.9%. The catalyst that sent the tech giant lower was an earnings report that fell short in a number of crucial areas. Sea Limited generated fourth-quarter revenue of $3.2 billion, which soared 106% year over year, resulting in gross profits that surged 146%.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.