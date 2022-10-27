U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,970.00
    +98.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.50
    -51.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.76
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.00
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    -0.18 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.48
    -0.98 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0047 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3340
    -0.0260 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,585.58
    -28.84 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.10
    +11.51 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,074.06
    +17.99 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Bray & Co is Number 10 on Adweek's Annual Fastest Growing Agency List

·2 min read

Driven by word of mouth, Bray & Co grew by 339% over two years with a unique launch and relaunch specialty

PALM SPRINGS, Calif, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bray & Co, which specializes in the launch and relaunch of brands, products and services, has been named to the 2022 Adweek list of fastest-growing agencies. The agency ranked number 10 on the list overall.

Bray &amp; Co
Bray & Co

The shop experienced a 339% two-year growth rate from 2019 to 2021, entirely driven by word of mouth. Founder and Executive Creative Director Peter Bray attributes this growth to a strategy-first approach to its work, which he says is a rarity in an industry that is fixated on performance marketing and analytics.

"We are proud to get this recognition from Adweek," adds Bray. "Our team is differentiating itself from other shops when it comes to client relationships. We don't subscribe to hourly rates and we have a zero-day-notice-period policy, which doesn't trap clients in a working relationship."

The agency, which employs a fully remote business model and comprises six full-time staff and about 15 freelancers, flexes the effectiveness of its small team, though Bray worries too much employee expansion will dampen the shop's intimate relationship with clients. "Bigger can be better, but it also creates more layers," he says. "With too much growth, we create more complications and lose being personal."

Among the most impactful accounts Bray & Co has worked on in the last two years are the launch of Tide Laundry Stain Remover, a national relaunch of The Better Fish and a first-ever brand campaign for Portacool. It also has created strategy, creative and media for Brooklyn Brewery, Humboldt Distillery, Wilderton, Diageo Ventures and Mercury Financial.

About Bray & Co

Bray & Co is an independent full-service advertising agency founded in 2019 servicing clients across the U.S. with a unique model—it has never had offices and specializes in launch and relaunch. Combining high-level, experienced strategists with media buying and creative, Bray & Co continues to find success for its clients through innovative advertising approaches. Clients include Portacool, various Tide products, Brooklyn Brewery, Mercury Financial and Nexersys. 
For more information about Bray & Co, visit https://www.brayand.co or email press@brayand.co.

About Adweek

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged community across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

Media contact:

Steve Sapka 
steve@sapkacomm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bray--co-is-number-10-on-adweeks-annual-fastest-growing-agency-list-301660663.html

SOURCE Bray & Co

Recommended Stories

  • Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

    The Walmart-owned warehouse club has quietly made some changes that may give it an edge over its rivals.

  • Comcast Business Enhances Fiction Tribe’s Cybersecurity with SecurityEdge™ Solution

    SecurityEdge™, Business Internet and Connection Pro solutions help protect data and connected devices for Portland creative agency

  • Founders of Canadian fintech company Wagepoint set sights on bookkeeping with newly-launched fintech platform huumans

    Fintech company huumans.com today announced the launch of its bookkeeping-as-a-service platform. huumans easily integrates with self-service bookkeeping platforms Xero and Quickbooks, and connects small business owners with bookkeepers who provide weekly reconciliation, payroll, and unlimited dedicated support. huumans is quickly scaling its customer base across Canada, and will expand its services to Quebec in the next year.

  • New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact

    FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today released the findings from its 2022 report that analyzed the company's impact on the global economy with key regional and market-specific analyses from around the world at the conclusion of its 2022 fiscal year (FY 2022). The report, produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, for the first time analyzed the impact FedEx has on economies around the world. Over the past 49 years, Fe

  • Amazon on track to accept Venmo payments by Black Friday

    Tech editor Dan Howley details Amazon's timeline to be able to accept Venmo payments by this year's Black Friday shopping event.

  • 10 Side Hustles That Don’t Pay Off

    Not all side hustles are created equal. While some jobs on the side can make you rich -- or least help you earn a nice chunk of change in a reasonable amount of time -- others are notorious for doing...

  • Analyst Report: Interpublic Grp Of Cos., Inc

    Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., based in New York, is a holding company comprised of numerous advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Its major agency brands include McCann Worldgroup, FCB, and MullenLowe. IPG agencies provide traditional advertising and media services, as well as marketing services, such as communications, market intelligence, events, public relations, and sports marketing. IPG shares are included in the S&P 500 index. The company has about 5,000 clients and about 58,500 employees.

  • Zillow reportedly laying off 300 workers

    The online real estate company Zillow cut approximately 300 workers this week. The layoffs were first reported on Wednesday by TechCrunch.

  • Chipmakers in ‘Unprecedented’ Slump Rule Out Quick Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Instruments Inc. and SK Hynix Inc. offered a gloomy view of the chip market in their latest quarterly reports, dashing hopes of a quick rebound for the $550 billion industry. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineDallas-based TI, whose chips go into everyt

  • Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $88.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day.

  • SoftBank-Backed View Raises $200 Million in Convertible Notes

    (Bloomberg) -- View Inc., a maker of so-called “smart windows” that is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., has raised $200 million in convertible notes from an investor group led by an affiliate of RXR Realty, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Wea

  • Warren, Ocasio-Cortez Ask Regulators to Clarify Stance on Crypto Hires

    U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren ((D-Mass.) and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have asked regulators to clarify their rules on former employees obtaining roles in the crypto industry.

  • Watchdog CPUC seeks $155 million in fines against PG&E over Zogg wildfire

    PG&E was last year charged with manslaughter and other felonies by prosecutors in Shasta County over the Zogg fire, which killed four people, destroyed 204 structures, and burned more than 56,000 acres. The proposed penalties follow an investigation by the CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division into the fire, which found that PG&E failed "to remove trees marked for removal as a result of poor recordkeeping."

  • Shutterstock Shares Pop 11% After Clocking 10% Revenue Growth In Q3; Expands OpenAI Partnership

    Shutterstock, Inc (NYSE: SSTK) reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $204.1 million in constant currencies, missing the consensus of $213.8 million. Income from operations increased 29% Y/Y to $28.7 million. Net income increased 44% Y/Y to $23.0 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the consensus of $0.89. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 27.5% from 22.8% in the third quarter of 2021. Free cash flow decreased 52% Y/Y to $21.4 million. Shutterstock held $76.2 mill

  • Heineken cautious as Europe's beer drinking starts to slow

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, has seen signs of slowdown in demand for its beer in some European markets over recent weeks, it said on Wednesday, after its third-quarter sales rose by less than expected. Heineken shares fell by as much as 9.2% in early trading at a seven-month low of 80.04 euros, making them the weakest performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares. "We increasingly see reasons to be cautious on the macroeconomic outlook, including some signs of softness in consumer demand," Chief Executive Dolf van den Brink said in a statement.

  • Barclays beats forecast on trading boom, but bad loan charges rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays beat forecasts with a small rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday lifted by a record performance in fixed income trading, but costs and loan charges crept higher in a sign of ongoing challenges. Barclays shares opened slightly higher, but were last down 1% at 0833 GMT in a broadly flat FTSE index, as investors took in the rise in credit losses and adjusted costs 4% higher than expected. A trading boom in volatile markets provided a bright spot, as revenue in the fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) business doubled to 1.6 billion pounds from a year earlier, the highest total for the third quarter on record.

  • Crypto Game Axie's AXS Tokens Get Unlocked, Recipients Send $5.7M Worth to Exchanges

    Axie Infinity released the first batch of 10 million previously restricted tokens to early investors and insiders, blockchain data shows.

  • As Spotify stock sinks, CEO suggests raising prices for U.S. subscribers

    Spotify Technology tumbled after hours on Tuesday after the music streaming service forecast weaker margins up ahead.

  • Despite Slowdown In Chinese Luxury Goods Market, Tapestry Willing To Tap Small Cities

    In an unusual expansion in China, Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) is looking to open stores for the American brand Coach in the coming 12 months. Tapestry is willing to enter lower-tier cities where most Western competitors are reluctant to tread and amid a deep slump in Chinese luxury sales. Tapestry's Asia Pacific president Yann Bozec told Reuters that the company plans to look at other tier-four cities as candidates for the 30 new stores this financial year. The move follows some 60 Tapestry store o

  • Strength Seen in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR): Can Its 10.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.