Is Braze (BRZE) a Good Growth Company to Invest in?

Next Century Growth Investors, LLC, an investment Management Company, released its “SMID Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. October had negative returns from the equity markets in the fourth quarter of 2023, but November and December saw a robust market rally that produced positive returns for the quarter. The strategy returned 4.84% (net of fees) compared to 12.59% for the Russell 2500™ Growth Index. Over the trailing year, the strategy returned 15.46% compared to 18.93% for the index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

NCG SMID Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in New York, New York, Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) provides a customer engagement platform. On March 19, 2024, Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock closed at $51.19 per share. One-month return of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) was -7.82%, and its shares gained 66.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) has a market capitalization of $5.111 billion.

NCG SMID Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is a leading next-generation customer engagement platform that allows brands to deliver cross channel marketing campaigns to end customers in real-time. BRZE currently serves about 2,000 customers across a diverse range of verticals, including retail/ecommerce, media & entertainment, financial services, travel & hospitality, quick service restaurants, and social/messaging/gaming. With a next-generation platform addressing the modern needs of an enterprise, Braze is disrupting the market and gaining share from legacy competitors, demonstrated by recent revenue growth in the 30% range with 70%+ gross margins."

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) was held by 27 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 23 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

