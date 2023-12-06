Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Beats Q3 Sales Targets, Provides Optimistic Full-Year Guidance

Customer engagement software provider Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) reported Q3 FY2024 results exceeding Wall Street analysts' expectations , with revenue up 33.1% year on year to $124 million. On top of that, next quarter's revenue guidance ($124.5 million at the midpoint) was surprisingly good and 3.8% above what analysts were expecting. It made a GAAP loss of $0.31 per share, improving from its loss of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year.

Is now the time to buy Braze? Find out by accessing our full research report, it's free.

Braze (BRZE) Q3 FY2024 Highlights:

Revenue: $124 million vs analyst estimates of $117.3 million (5.7% beat)

EPS (non-GAAP): -$0.05 vs analyst estimates of -$0.13

Revenue Guidance for Q4 2024 is $124.5 million at the midpoint, above analyst estimates of $119.9 million

Free Cash Flow was -$5.91 million compared to -$18.69 million in the previous quarter

Net Revenue Retention Rate: 118%, in line with the previous quarter

Customers: 2,011, up from 1,958 in the previous quarter

Gross Margin (GAAP): 70.7%, up from 68.7% in the same quarter last year

"We delivered another strong quarter, demonstrating our ability to balance high growth with operational efficiency," said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze.

Founded in 2011 after the co-founders met at NYC Disrupt Hackathon, Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is a customer engagement software platform that allows brands to connect with customers through data-driven and contextual marketing campaigns.

Marketing Software

Whether or not companies market their products through social media, all businesses need to meet customers where they are; and increasingly, that is social media. As more and more people use a greater number of social media platforms, social media management software become more valuable to their customers.

Sales Growth

As you can see below, Braze's revenue growth has been impressive over the last two years, growing from $63.97 million in Q3 FY2022 to $124 million this quarter.

Story continues

Braze Total Revenue

Unsurprisingly, this was another great quarter for Braze with revenue up 33.1% year on year. However, its growth did slow down compared to last quarter as the company's revenue increased by just $8.85 million in Q3 compared to $13.33 million in Q2 2024. While we'd like to see revenue increase by a greater amount each quarter, a one-off fluctuation is usually not concerning.

Next quarter, Braze is guiding for a 20.7% year-on-year revenue decline to $124.5 million, a further deceleration from the 40.1% year-on-year decrease it recorded in the same quarter last year. Looking ahead, analysts covering the company were expecting sales to grow 19.6% over the next 12 months before the earnings results announcement.

Our recent pick has been a big winner, and the stock is up more than 2,000% since the IPO a decade ago. If you didn’t buy then, you have another chance today. The business is much less risky now than it was in the years after going public. The company is a clear market leader in a huge, growing $200 billion market. Its $7 billion of revenue only scratches the surface. Its products are mission critical. Virtually no customers ever left the company. You can find it on our platform for free.

Customer Growth

Braze reported 2,011 customers at the end of the quarter, an increase of 53 from the previous quarter. That's a little slower customer growth than what we've observed in past quarters, suggesting that the company's customer acquisition momentum is slowing.

Braze Customers

Key Takeaways from Braze's Q3 Results

With a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, Braze is among smaller companies, but its more than $60.47 million in cash on hand, $407 million in marketable securities and near break-even free cash flow margins puts it in a stable financial position.

It was great to see Braze's optimistic guidance and outlook for next quarter, which exceeded analysts' expectations. We were also excited its revenue this quarter outperformed Wall Street's estimates. On the other hand, its customer growth slowed and its net revenue retention decreased. Overall, this quarter's results still seemed fairly positive and shareholders should feel optimistic. The stock is up 2.5% after reporting and currently trades at $57.55 per share.

So should you invest in Braze right now? When making that decision, it's important to consider its valuation, business qualities, as well as what has happened in the latest quarter. We cover that in our actionable full research report which you can read here, it's free.

One way to find opportunities in the market is to watch for generational shifts in the economy. Almost every company is slowly finding itself becoming a technology company and facing cybersecurity risks and as a result, the demand for cloud-native cybersecurity is skyrocketing. This company is leading a massive technological shift in the industry and with revenue growth of 50% year on year and best-in-class SaaS metrics it should definitely be on your radar.

Join Paid Stock Investor Research

Help us make StockStory more helpful to investors like yourself. Join our paid user research session and receive a $50 Amazon gift card for your opinions. Sign up here.