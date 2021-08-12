U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,444.93
    -2.77 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,387.90
    -97.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,760.81
    -4.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.54
    -11.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.40
    -5.90 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.41 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4260
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,309.48
    -2,146.13 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.32
    -51.26 (-4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.88
    -29.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Braze Recognized as a Leader in Cross Channel Campaign Management by Independent Research Firm

·3 min read

Company Earns Highest Score in the Strategy Category

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has recognized the company as a Leader in a new report titled "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021." Braze received the highest score in the Strategy category. The company was also named a Leader in the "The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q3 2020," where it earned the highest scores in both the Current Offering and Strategy (tied) categories.

(PRNewsfoto/Braze)
(PRNewsfoto/Braze)

"The past year has demonstrated that forging direct relationships with customers through seamless cross-channel campaigns is essential to the success of all businesses," said Bill Magnuson, Co-founder and CEO of Braze. "We believe this recognition from Forrester validates our continued focus on customer needs and long-term results, and demonstrates the growing importance of sophisticated customer engagement strategies and tools."

The report evaluated 13 cross-channel campaign management solutions across 30 criteria. Braze received the highest possible score in 12 of those criteria, including Product vision, Innovation roadmap, Performance, Partner ecosystem, and Supporting products and services. Additionally, Braze received the top score in the Campaign Design criterion. The report also states, "Forrester recognizes Braze as a leader in the [mobile engagement automation] MEA market, and it has built on its MEA success to tackle the needs of CCCM users. Braze boasts the largest revenue stream across all vendors in this evaluation. It also sets this study's benchmark for the largest CCCM install base, because nearly 60% of its customers use its solution for at least three channels."

"With Braze, we have been able to develop best-in-class cross-channel capabilities through a mixture of in-product mobile and web experiences and out-of-product experiences, such as email," said Jon Mandell, SVP, Membership Marketing, Global Ecommerce, Consumer Products and Licensing at WW. "We have been impressed by the company's level of customer service and view Braze as a true partner that amplifies the value of any technology ecosystem."

Braze believes the report underscores the company's significant presence. Recently, the company surpassed $200 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). Over the past year, Braze has hired more than 350 people, now totalling over 900 employees, and has expanded to Japan and Germany. It has also been listed on Crain's 2020 Best Places to Work in New York City (second year in a row), Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women.

A full copy of the report is available to download here.

About Braze
Braze is a comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers relevant and memorable experiences between consumers and the brands they love. Context underpins every Braze interaction, helping brands foster human connection with consumers through interactive conversations across channels that deliver value quickly and continuously. Braze was recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in NY, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the UK and the U.S. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Contact:
Hannah Blackington
Senior Communications Manager
press@braze.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/braze-recognized-as-a-leader-in-cross-channel-campaign-management-by-independent-research-firm-301354416.html

SOURCE Braze

Recommended Stories

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

    Along with the $29 billion bombshell announcement that it's taking over buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Afterpay, Square also reported pretty stellar results for Q2 2021. Gross profit (which largely excludes effects from Bitcoin since Square generates little in the way of profit from the cryptocurrency) was up 91% year over year to over $1.14 billion. The two broad segments of its business -- the seller ecosystem and consumer-facing Cash App -- both had an epic rise in the last quarter.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    In 1996, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan gave a speech warning of irrational exuberance in the stock market. Trying to time the stock market might be the most difficult -- and least successful -- way to invest. Despite a stock price that keeps rising, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is giving investors this rare opportunity.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Hackers return $260 million to cryptocurrency platform after massive theft

    LONDON/SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned more than a third of $613 million in digital coins they stole, the company at the center of the hack said on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter that $260 million of the stolen funds had been returned but that $353 million was outstanding. The company, which allows users to swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hacked and urged the culprits to return the stolen funds, threatening legal action.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Micron Drops, Palantir Jumps — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Wednesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly higher open as the market waits for more inflation data.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • New jobless claims down for third straight week, producer prices rise

    Emily McCormick joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman to discuss the weekly unemployment numbers which matched estimates, and the factors that contributed to the producer price index reporting a higher-than-expected rise.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Who said technology can't deliver both dividends and growth? Here are three stocks that do just that.

  • 3 Ways That Canopy Growth Beats Tilray

    There are two top players in the Canadian cannabis market. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) has reigned throughout much of the last few years as the biggest Canadian cannabis producer based on market cap. Tilray has also been the much bigger winner this year in terms of stock performance.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

    Don't fall for another meme stock -- these investments are safer and more stable over the long run.

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

    If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop...