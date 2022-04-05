U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,578.25
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,833.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,170.75
    +6.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,095.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.90
    +1.62 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.72
    -0.91 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8100
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,662.18
    +523.74 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.19
    +12.94 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.77
    -11.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Brazil $26.08 Bn Facility Management (FM) Markets, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2028

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Brazil Facility Management Market

Brazil Facility Management Market
Brazil Facility Management Market

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Facility Management Market, Segmented by Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Others), By Type (Hard, Soft), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, By Company, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazilian Facility Management Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period to reach USD26.08 billion by 2027.

Ongoing infrastructure development activities, rising real estate sector, and surge in demand for energy-efficient green buildings are the primary factors driving the demand of the Brazilian Facility Management Market in the next five years.

Growing internet penetration and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence creates the need to manage data generated in large volumes efficiently. The rise in foreign direct investments for infrastructure developments and the growing construction of commercial buildings in the country creates enormous market growth opportunities.

Leading authorities are investing in research & development activities to find innovative solutions to upgrade the consumer living standards. Projects focusing on the construction of smart cities by the government and implementation of advanced and automation technologies are expected to accelerate the demand for the Brazilian Facility Management Market throughout the forecast period. Lack of skilled workforce and requirement for huge investment for set-up is expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

The Brazilian Facility Management Market is segmented into service, type, application, region, and company. Based on service, the market is divided into the property, cleaning, security, catering, support, and others. Property dominated the market with a market share of 29.86% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The flourishing real estate sector and the need to efficiently maintain the physical assets of buildings are the major factors bolstering the market demand.

CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL), Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo, Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc., Manserv, G4S Brazil, GRSA - Compass Group, Brasanitas Group, ISS Global are the major market players operating in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Brazilian Facility Management Market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of the Brazilian Facility Management Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

  • To classify and forecast the Brazilian Facility Management Market into service, type, application, region, and company.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Service:

  • Property

  • Cleaning

  • Security

  • Catering

  • Support

  • Others

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Type:

  • Hard

  • Soft

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Application:

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

  • Residential

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Region:

  • North

  • Northeast

  • South

  • Midwest

  • Southeast

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Source:

  • Outsource

  • Insource

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Industry:

  • Organized

  • Unorganized

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

  • CBRE Group, Inc.

  • Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL)

  • Cushman & Wakefield plc

  • Sodexo

  • Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc.

  • Manserv

  • G4S Brazil

  • GRSA|Compass Group

  • Brasanitas Group

  • ISS Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1auz6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • Why Metaverse Stocks Flew High Today

    The metaverse produced some real-world gains for investors on Monday. Shares in companies already active in the space, or likely to be so, rose notably on the day following a team of analysts' very bullish take on the industry. Bellwether stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) posted a 4% increase, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) advanced by nearly 2.4%, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) surged ahead by 8.6%.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.