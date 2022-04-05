Brazil $26.08 Bn Facility Management (FM) Markets, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2028

Company Logo

Brazil Facility Management Market

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Facility Management Market, Segmented by Service (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, Support, Others), By Type (Hard, Soft), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), By Region, By Company, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian Facility Management Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period to reach USD26.08 billion by 2027.

Ongoing infrastructure development activities, rising real estate sector, and surge in demand for energy-efficient green buildings are the primary factors driving the demand of the Brazilian Facility Management Market in the next five years.



Growing internet penetration and rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence creates the need to manage data generated in large volumes efficiently. The rise in foreign direct investments for infrastructure developments and the growing construction of commercial buildings in the country creates enormous market growth opportunities.



Leading authorities are investing in research & development activities to find innovative solutions to upgrade the consumer living standards. Projects focusing on the construction of smart cities by the government and implementation of advanced and automation technologies are expected to accelerate the demand for the Brazilian Facility Management Market throughout the forecast period. Lack of skilled workforce and requirement for huge investment for set-up is expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.



The Brazilian Facility Management Market is segmented into service, type, application, region, and company. Based on service, the market is divided into the property, cleaning, security, catering, support, and others. Property dominated the market with a market share of 29.86% in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The flourishing real estate sector and the need to efficiently maintain the physical assets of buildings are the major factors bolstering the market demand.



CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL), Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo, Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc., Manserv, G4S Brazil, GRSA - Compass Group, Brasanitas Group, ISS Global are the major market players operating in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of the Brazilian Facility Management Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Brazilian Facility Management Market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Brazilian Facility Management Market into service, type, application, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Service:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Others

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Type:

Hard

Soft

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Application:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Region:

North

Northeast

South

Midwest

Southeast

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Source:

Outsource

Insource

Brazil Facility Management Market, By Industry:

Organized

Unorganized

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Brazilian Facility Management Market.

CBRE Group, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc. (JLL)

Cushman & Wakefield plc

Sodexo

Colliers International Property Consultants, Inc.

Manserv

G4S Brazil

GRSA|Compass Group

Brasanitas Group

ISS Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1auz6

